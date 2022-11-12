- Home
Good Vibes Cafe
35 Reviews
$
121 Main St.
Unit 104
Solon, IA 52333
Breakfast
Sausage/Egg/Cheese English Muffin
Bacon/Egg/Cheese English Muffin
Ham/Egg/Cheese English Muffin
Sausage/Egg/Cheese Biscuit
Bacon/Egg/Cheese Biscuit
Ham/Egg/Cheese Biscuit
Egg/Cheese Muffin
Egg/Cheese Biscuit
Sausage/Egg/Cheese Tortilla
Bacon/Egg/Cheese Tortilla
Ham/Egg/Cheese Tortilla
Egg/Cheese Tortilla
Side of Bacon
Side of Ham
Burrito - Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potato
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese (American Cheese)
Turkey and Cheddar
Whole Grain Wheat, hand carved Turkey, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Ham and Swiss
Sourdough Bread, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Homemade Dijon Dill Spread
Italian
Ciabatta Bun, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Egg Salad
BUILD YOUR OWN
BLT (white bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo)
Veggie
Whole Grain Wheat, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch Sandwich Spread
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Sourdough Bread, American, Swiss, Provolone
Good Vibes BLTP
Toasted ciabatta, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, homemade ranch sandwich spread
NEW! Turkey Bacon Ranch
Hand carved turkey, bacon, ranch spread, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, on marble rye. This one is amazing toasted!
SIDE SAUCES
Hot Espresso Drinks
Double Espresso
Americano
The Moxie Americano (12oz cup, 2 shots, top w/oat milk)
Cortado
Cappuccino
Real Macchiato (espresso & foam)
Espresso Con Pana
Caramel Macchiato
Latte
Mocha
White Mocha
West Main Latte
Caramel Latte
Vanilla Latte
The Tarzan
Peppermint Mocha
Turtle Mocha
White Peppermint Mocha
White/Raspberry Mocha
White Chocolate/Mac Nut
Caramel Mocha
White/Black Mocha
Cinnamon Roll Latte
ButterBeer Latte
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Sweetheart Mocha
Almond Joy Mocha
Cherry Bomb Latte
Nutty IrishMan (2 hazle 2 irish)
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Skinny Vanilla Latte (sugar free & non fat milk)
S’mores Latte (1 choc 3 Marsh)
Skinny Caramel Latte (sugar free & non fat milk)
Miel Latte (Cafe Miel GV version)
The Jane Latte (White Choc/Hazelnut)
Oatmeal Cookie ( Caramel, Cinnamon, Irish Cream, made w/Oat Milk)
Pot of Gold (Irish Cream, brown sugar)
Grasshopper (Choc., Irish Cream, Caramel)
Berry Merry Christmas Latte (White Choc, Black Cherry)
SnowBall Latte (Vanilla, Peppermint)
Toasted White Mocha (White Choc., Toasted Marshmallow)
White Christmas (White Choc., Chai, Cinnamon, topped w/Nutmeg)
Sugar Cookie Latte (White Choc, Almond, Brown Sugar)
White Chocolate Pistachio Latte
HoneyCrisp Macchiato
Blackberry Vanilla Latte
White Pumpkin Latte
Other Hot Drinks
Hot Chai Latte
Hot Apple Chai
Hot Pumpkin Chai
12oz Matcha Latte
16oz Matcha Latte
12 oz Loose Leaf Tea
16 oz Loose Leaf Tea
12oz Cafe Au Lait
16 oz Café Au Lait
12oz Drip Coffee
16oz Drip Coffee
12oz Wilson's Hot Apple Cider
16 oz Wilson"s Hot Apple Cider
12oz Hot Chocolate
16 oz Hot Chocolate
12oz London Fog
16oz London Fog
12oz Steamer
16oz Steamer
12oz Spicy Chai
16oz Spicy Chai
French Press Coffee (16oz only)
12oz Red Eye (drip coffee, shot epsresso)
16oz Red Eye (drip coffee, shot espresso)
12oz Black Eye (drip coffee, 2 shots)
16oz Black Eye (drip coffee, 2 shots)
12oz Sweet Caramel Cider (w/whip and car. drizzle)
16oz Sweet Caramel Cider (w/whip and car. drizzle)
Blended Drinks
Frappe (to add any Flavor, select "Add Flavor" and choose)
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Vanilla Frappe
Caramel Frappe
West Main Frappe
Pumpkin Pie Frappe
Smores Frappe
Matcha Frappe
Peppermint Mocha Frappe
Cupids Frappe (Raspberry/Vanilla)
Mango Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Peach Smoothie
Caramel Delight Frappe (Caramel, Coconut, Toffee, Choc. drizzle)
PB Protein Chunky Monkey
We use PBfit All-Natural peanut butter protein powder, banana, chocolate sauce and whole milk blended together for this velvety smooth shake.
Frozen Lemonade
OREO Frappe
Monster Frappe
Strawberry Shortcake Frappe
Caramel Apple Frappe
Apple Cider Doughnut Frappe
Iced Drinks
Iced Double Espresso
Iced Americano
Espresso over Ice mixed with Purified Water
Iced Latte
Iced Red Eye
Iced Black Eye
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Our Caramel sauce and Vanilla syrup Flavors with Caramel Drizzle on top
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Iced White/Black Mocha
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Caramel Mocha
Iced Peppermint Mocha
Iced Lavender Vanilla
Iced Skinny Vanilla
Iced Skinny Caramel
Iced Almond Joy Latte
Iced Butter Beer Latte
Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte
Iced Good Vibes Miel
Espresso, and Milk mixed with Honey, Vanilla and topped with a couple shakes of Cinnamon.
Iced Jane
Espresso & Milk with White Chocolate and Hazelnut flavors.
Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte
Iced Nutty Irishman
Espresso & Milk with Irish Cream and Hazelnut flavors.
Iced Oatmeal Cookie
Espresso and Oat Milk with flavors of Cinnamon, Caramel and Irish Cream. (automatically comes with Oat Milk unless otherwise specified.)
Iced Pot O' Gold
Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte
Iced S'mores Latte
Iced Tarzan
Espresso & Milk with flavors of Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut
Iced OG
Our Iced Vanilla Latte with our Homemade Whip cream and caramel drizzle. Named after a couple of our fave OG customers and their Go-To drink!
Iced Turtle
Espresso & Milk with flavors of Dark Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut--a classic!
Iced West Main
A customer favorite and our signature drink!! Espresso & Milk with flavors of Butterscotch, Caramel and White Chocolate.
Iced White Christmas (White Choc., Chai, Cinnamon, topped w/ Nutmeg)
Iced Snowball Latte (Vanilla, Peppermint)
Iced White Peppermint Mocha (White Choc., Peppermint)
Iced Sugar Cookie Latte
Iced White Chocolate Pistachio Latte
Iced White Raspberry Mocha
Iced HoneyCrisp Macchiato
Iced Blackberry Vanilla
Iced White Pumpkin Latte
Iced White Macadamia Nut Latte
Iced Chai
Iced Apple Chai
Iced Pumpkin Chai
Iced Spicy Chai
Iced BombPop Jitterbug
Monster Energy Zero Ultra layered with Blue Raspberry flavor on bottom and Cherry on top. Caffeinate without the taste of Coffee.
Iced Miami Vice Jitterbug
Monster Energy Zero Ultra layered with flavors of Coconut and Strawberry. Where's our Beach lovers out there? It's reminiscent of the frozen cocktail (just without the rum). Caffeinate without the taste of Coffee!
Strawberry Refresher
Real fruit juice that is lightly caffeinated with Green Coffee extract. You only taste the juice in this refreshing cold drink!
Wildberry Refresher
Real fruit juice that is lightly caffeinated with Green Coffee extract. You only taste the juice in this refreshing cold drink!
Iced Matcha
Iced Tea (Black, Unsweetened with a hint of Peach flavor)
Iced Green Tea (Organic Sencha)
Iced Herbal Tea (Wellness Blend)
Iced Apple Cider
Iced Sweet Caramel Apple Cider
Iced Apple Cider mixed with Caramel and topped with Whip Cream and Caramel drizzle.
Plain White Milk
Cold Chocolate Milk
Puppucino (Pup Cup of our homemade whip cream)
Cold Brew
Made in-house, cold slow-steeped for a low acidity, super smooth flavor.
Vanilla Cream Cold Brew
Caramel Cream Cold Brew
Mocha Cream Cold Brew
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew w/ Vanilla Cold Foam & Cinnamon
Pink & Tan
Our Vanilla Cream Cold Brew topped with a Strawberry Cold Foam...Delish!
Mason Jar of Cold Brew (Comes with No Ice unless specified otherwise)
Our made in-house Cold Brew in a glass mason jar to take home. Bring the jar back in for a refill and get a discount!
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
121 Main St., Unit 104, Solon, IA 52333