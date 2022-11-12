Good Vibes Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bacon/Egg/Cheese Tortilla
Burrito - Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potato
Latte

Breakfast

Sausage/Egg/Cheese English Muffin

$4.25

Bacon/Egg/Cheese English Muffin

$4.25

Ham/Egg/Cheese English Muffin

$4.25

Sausage/Egg/Cheese Biscuit

$4.25

Bacon/Egg/Cheese Biscuit

$4.25

Ham/Egg/Cheese Biscuit

$4.25

Egg/Cheese Muffin

$3.25

Egg/Cheese Biscuit

$3.25

Sausage/Egg/Cheese Tortilla

$4.25

Bacon/Egg/Cheese Tortilla

$4.25

Ham/Egg/Cheese Tortilla

$4.25

Egg/Cheese Tortilla

$3.25

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Ham

$2.15

Burrito - Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potato

$6.75

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese (American Cheese)

$8.95

Turkey and Cheddar

$9.95

Whole Grain Wheat, hand carved Turkey, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Ham and Swiss

$9.95

Sourdough Bread, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Homemade Dijon Dill Spread

Italian

$9.95

Ciabatta Bun, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$9.95

BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.95
BLT (white bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo)

BLT (white bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo)

$9.95

Veggie

$9.95

Whole Grain Wheat, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch Sandwich Spread

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Sourdough Bread, American, Swiss, Provolone

Good Vibes BLTP

$9.95

Toasted ciabatta, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, homemade ranch sandwich spread

NEW! Turkey Bacon Ranch

$10.95

Hand carved turkey, bacon, ranch spread, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, on marble rye. This one is amazing toasted!

SIDE SAUCES

Sour Cream

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60

Hot Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

$2.45

Americano

$2.50+

The Moxie Americano (12oz cup, 2 shots, top w/oat milk)

$3.00

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Real Macchiato (espresso & foam)

$3.75

Espresso Con Pana

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.55

White Mocha

$4.55

West Main Latte

$4.55

Caramel Latte

$4.55

Vanilla Latte

$4.55

The Tarzan

$4.55

Peppermint Mocha

$4.55

Turtle Mocha

$4.55

White Peppermint Mocha

$4.55

White/Raspberry Mocha

$4.55

White Chocolate/Mac Nut

$4.55

Caramel Mocha

$4.55

White/Black Mocha

$4.55

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.55

ButterBeer Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.55

Sweetheart Mocha

$4.55

Almond Joy Mocha

$4.75

Cherry Bomb Latte

$4.55

Nutty IrishMan (2 hazle 2 irish)

$4.55

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.55

Skinny Vanilla Latte (sugar free & non fat milk)

$4.55

S’mores Latte (1 choc 3 Marsh)

$4.55

Skinny Caramel Latte (sugar free & non fat milk)

$4.55

Miel Latte (Cafe Miel GV version)

$4.55

The Jane Latte (White Choc/Hazelnut)

$4.55

Oatmeal Cookie ( Caramel, Cinnamon, Irish Cream, made w/Oat Milk)

$5.55

Pot of Gold (Irish Cream, brown sugar)

$4.55

Grasshopper (Choc., Irish Cream, Caramel)

$4.55

Berry Merry Christmas Latte (White Choc, Black Cherry)

$4.55

SnowBall Latte (Vanilla, Peppermint)

$4.55

Toasted White Mocha (White Choc., Toasted Marshmallow)

$4.55

White Christmas (White Choc., Chai, Cinnamon, topped w/Nutmeg)

$4.55

Sugar Cookie Latte (White Choc, Almond, Brown Sugar)

$4.55

White Chocolate Pistachio Latte

$4.55

HoneyCrisp Macchiato

$4.55

Blackberry Vanilla Latte

$4.55

White Pumpkin Latte

$4.55

Other Hot Drinks

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Apple Chai

$4.00+

Hot Pumpkin Chai

$4.00+

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

12 oz Loose Leaf Tea

$1.95

16 oz Loose Leaf Tea

$2.25

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.75

16 oz Café Au Lait

$3.25

12oz Drip Coffee

$1.95

16oz Drip Coffee

$2.25

12oz Wilson's Hot Apple Cider

$3.25

16 oz Wilson"s Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.65

12oz London Fog

$3.25

16oz London Fog

$3.65

12oz Steamer

$3.25

16oz Steamer

$3.65

12oz Spicy Chai

$3.80

16oz Spicy Chai

$4.25

French Press Coffee (16oz only)

$3.50

12oz Red Eye (drip coffee, shot epsresso)

$3.70

16oz Red Eye (drip coffee, shot espresso)

$4.00

12oz Black Eye (drip coffee, 2 shots)

$3.70

16oz Black Eye (drip coffee, 2 shots)

$4.00

12oz Sweet Caramel Cider (w/whip and car. drizzle)

$3.75

16oz Sweet Caramel Cider (w/whip and car. drizzle)

$4.25

Blended Drinks

Frappe (to add any Flavor, select "Add Flavor" and choose)

$4.11

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.66

Vanilla Frappe

$4.66

Caramel Frappe

$4.66

West Main Frappe

$4.66

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$4.66

Smores Frappe

$4.66

Matcha Frappe

$5.47

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$4.66

Cupids Frappe (Raspberry/Vanilla)

$4.66

Mango Smoothie

$4.66

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.66

Peach Smoothie

$4.66

Caramel Delight Frappe (Caramel, Coconut, Toffee, Choc. drizzle)

$4.66

PB Protein Chunky Monkey

$6.21

We use PBfit All-Natural peanut butter protein powder, banana, chocolate sauce and whole milk blended together for this velvety smooth shake.

Frozen Lemonade

$4.66

OREO Frappe

$4.66

Monster Frappe

$4.66

Strawberry Shortcake Frappe

$4.66

Caramel Apple Frappe

$4.66

Apple Cider Doughnut Frappe

$5.01

Iced Drinks

Iced Double Espresso

$2.75

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Espresso over Ice mixed with Purified Water

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Red Eye

$4.25+

Iced Black Eye

$4.55+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.55+

Our Caramel sauce and Vanilla syrup Flavors with Caramel Drizzle on top

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Iced White/Black Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.55+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Lavender Vanilla

$4.55+

Iced Skinny Vanilla

$4.55+

Iced Skinny Caramel

$4.55+

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.55+

Iced Butter Beer Latte

$4.55+

Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.55+

Iced Good Vibes Miel

$4.55+

Espresso, and Milk mixed with Honey, Vanilla and topped with a couple shakes of Cinnamon.

Iced Jane

$4.55+

Espresso & Milk with White Chocolate and Hazelnut flavors.

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Iced Nutty Irishman

$4.55+

Espresso & Milk with Irish Cream and Hazelnut flavors.

Iced Oatmeal Cookie

$5.55+

Espresso and Oat Milk with flavors of Cinnamon, Caramel and Irish Cream. (automatically comes with Oat Milk unless otherwise specified.)

Iced Pot O' Gold

$4.55+

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.55+

Iced S'mores Latte

$4.55+

Iced Tarzan

$4.55+

Espresso & Milk with flavors of Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut

Iced OG

$4.55+

Our Iced Vanilla Latte with our Homemade Whip cream and caramel drizzle. Named after a couple of our fave OG customers and their Go-To drink!

Iced Turtle

$4.55+

Espresso & Milk with flavors of Dark Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut--a classic!

Iced West Main

$4.55+

A customer favorite and our signature drink!! Espresso & Milk with flavors of Butterscotch, Caramel and White Chocolate.

Iced White Christmas (White Choc., Chai, Cinnamon, topped w/ Nutmeg)

$4.55+

Iced Snowball Latte (Vanilla, Peppermint)

$4.55+

Iced White Peppermint Mocha (White Choc., Peppermint)

$4.55+

Iced Sugar Cookie Latte

$4.55+

Iced White Chocolate Pistachio Latte

$4.55+

Iced White Raspberry Mocha

$4.55+

Iced HoneyCrisp Macchiato

$4.55+

Iced Blackberry Vanilla

$4.55+

Iced White Pumpkin Latte

$4.55+

Iced White Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.55+

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Iced Apple Chai

$4.00+

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$4.00+

Iced Spicy Chai

$4.00+

Iced BombPop Jitterbug

$4.55+

Monster Energy Zero Ultra layered with Blue Raspberry flavor on bottom and Cherry on top. Caffeinate without the taste of Coffee.

Iced Miami Vice Jitterbug

$4.55+

Monster Energy Zero Ultra layered with flavors of Coconut and Strawberry. Where's our Beach lovers out there? It's reminiscent of the frozen cocktail (just without the rum). Caffeinate without the taste of Coffee!

Strawberry Refresher

$3.29+

Real fruit juice that is lightly caffeinated with Green Coffee extract. You only taste the juice in this refreshing cold drink!

Wildberry Refresher

$3.29+

Real fruit juice that is lightly caffeinated with Green Coffee extract. You only taste the juice in this refreshing cold drink!

Iced Matcha

$5.25+

Iced Tea (Black, Unsweetened with a hint of Peach flavor)

$2.50+

Iced Green Tea (Organic Sencha)

$2.75+

Iced Herbal Tea (Wellness Blend)

$2.95+

Iced Apple Cider

$3.75+

Iced Sweet Caramel Apple Cider

$3.95+

Iced Apple Cider mixed with Caramel and topped with Whip Cream and Caramel drizzle.

Plain White Milk

$2.15+

Cold Chocolate Milk

$2.60+

Puppucino (Pup Cup of our homemade whip cream)

$0.75

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Made in-house, cold slow-steeped for a low acidity, super smooth flavor.

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$4.35+

Caramel Cream Cold Brew

$4.35+

Mocha Cream Cold Brew

$4.35+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.35+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew w/ Vanilla Cold Foam & Cinnamon

$5.45+

Pink & Tan

$5.45+

Our Vanilla Cream Cold Brew topped with a Strawberry Cold Foam...Delish!

Mason Jar of Cold Brew (Comes with No Ice unless specified otherwise)

$6.25+

Our made in-house Cold Brew in a glass mason jar to take home. Bring the jar back in for a refill and get a discount!

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chill, Chat, & Collaborate.

Website

Location

121 Main St., Unit 104, Solon, IA 52333

Directions

Gallery
Good Vibes Cafe image
Good Vibes Cafe image
Good Vibes Cafe image

