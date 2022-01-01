Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Good Vibes

review star

No reviews yet

11800 Merchants Walk

Suite 100

Newport News, VA 23606

Drag brunch

Mimosa

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Bellini

$5.00

Diva’s Wake up call

$8.00

Coco-Nuts

$8.00

Slay All Day

$8.00

#LoveWins

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Cirrus

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Smirnoff citrus

$9.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Deep eddy

$10.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$9.00

Burnetts orange

$5.00

Double Vodka

Absolut DBL

$12.00

Ciroc DBL

$24.00

Cirrus DBL

$16.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

Smirnoff Citrus DBL

$12.00

Smirnoff Orange DBL

$12.00

Smirnoff Whipped DBL

$12.00

Tito's DBL

$14.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Caiseal Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Caiseal

$10.00

Empress 1908

$17.00

Double Gin

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.00

Caiseal Gin DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$20.00

Tanqueray DBL

$16.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cruzan Mango

$9.00

Cruzan Pinapple

$9.00

Kraken

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$10.00

Double Rum

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Cruzan Mango DBL

$12.00

Cruzan Pineapple DBL

$12.00

Kraken DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Meyers DBL

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Hornitos

$12.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Milagro

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana

$15.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800

$8.00

Jose Silver

$9.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Double Tequila

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Casamigos DBL

$24.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$12.00

Hornitos DBL

$16.00

Lunazul DBL

$14.00

Milagro

$20.00

Patron Silver DBL

$24.00

Teremana DBL

$24.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Caiseal

$11.00

Caiseal Bourbon

$14.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$11.00

Fireball

$7.00

Ironclad

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$17.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Paddys

$8.00

Blackened

$14.00

FIREBALL/JAGER

$4.00

WELL SHOTS

$3.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Double Whiskey / Bourbon

Well Bourbon DBL

$10.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$20.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$20.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$20.00

Caiseal Bourbon DBL

$20.00

Crown Apple DBL

$18.00

Crown Peach DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$18.00

Crown Vanilla DBL

$18.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Ironclad DBL

$24.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jameson DBL

$18.00

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$24.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$20.00

Scotch

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Dewars

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Mccallan 12 Yr

$17.00

Double Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Laphroaig DBL

$24.00

Mccallan 12 Yr DBL

$24.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

Banana

$5.00

Black Raz

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Dusse

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon

$5.00

Pama

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Pisco

$7.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Rumple

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.00

St. Elder

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Double Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto DBL

$10.00

Apple Pucker DBL

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream DBL

$18.00

Banana DBL

$10.00

Black Raz DBL

$10.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$10.00

Buttershots DBL

$10.00

Cointreau DBL

$24.00

Courvoisier DBL

$20.00

Dusse DBL

$24.00

Frangelico DBL

$18.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$24.00

Hennessey DBL

$24.00

Jagermeister DBL

$16.00

Kahlua DBL

$16.00

Melon DBL

$10.00

Pama DBL

$14.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$10.00

Pisco DBL

$14.00

Remy Martin DBL

$24.00

Rumchata DBL

$16.00

Rumple DBL

$16.00

Sambuca DBL

$14.00

St. Elder DBL

$12.00

Triple Sec DBL

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$15.00

Bomb

$13.00

Breakfast Shot

$14.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Green t

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Incredible Hulk

$16.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$13.00

Mikes Special

$11.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Royal Flush

$14.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Shutdown Shooter

$9.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Top Shelf LIT

$18.00

Trashcan

$16.00

Washington Apple

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Red Crown

$12.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

$5 Shooter

$5.00

$4 Shooter

$4.00

$2 Draft

$2.00

Vegas bomb

$9.00

BDK

$12.00

TJ's Special

$11.00

Irish Trashcan

$15.00

HappyHour

$2 well

$2.00

$2 Draft

$2.00

$2 seltzer

$2.00

Drafts

Alewerks Cafe Royale

$8.00

Alewerks Kalypsos

$7.00

Alewerks Keller Pils

$7.00

Alewerks Superb

$7.00

Alewerks Tavern

$7.00

Back Bay Margarita Cider

$7.00

Back Bay Orange Crush IPA

$7.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

Bells 3rd Coast

$8.00

Bells Oberon Ale

$7.00

Bells Official

$7.00

Bells Tropical Oberon

$7.00

Benchtop Proven Theory

$8.00

Bold Rock Apple

$5.00

Breckenridge Vanilla

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Caiseal Boston Cream

$8.00

Caiseal Clydesdale

$6.00

Caiseal Mexican Lager

$7.00

Caiseal Tangerine

$8.00

Casieal We Came To Dance

$8.00

DB Vienna Lager

$5.00

Isley Choosy Mother

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Midnight Kolsch

$6.00

Natty Boh

$4.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

New Belgium Voodoo Juicy

$7.00

Smithwicks Ale

$4.00

Tradition Czar tsar

$8.00

Tradition Hefeweizen

$6.00

Tradition Slacktide

$8.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$8.00

Young Vets KRANG!

$7.00

Blue Toad Cider

$8.00

Bold rock watermelon

$5.00

Peach cider

$6.00

Eagle eye

$7.00

Legend

$7.00

6 B&G

$7.00

El Quapo

$7.00

420 sweetwater

$7.00

Nansemond ale

$7.00

Pitchers

Bud Light Pitcher

Miller Lite Pitcher

Ultra Pitcher

Yeungling Pitcher

Guinness Pitcher

Left Hand Milk Stout Pitcher

Caiseal Snap Guns Pitcher

Caiseal Creamsicle Pitcher

Tradition Pitcher

Coastal Pitcher

Sly Clyde Pitcher

Bold Rock Pitcher

Oozlefinch Sour Pitcher

Oozlefinch Ox Cart Pitcher

Modelo Pitcher

CAN/BOTTLE

(5) HIGH NOON BUCKET

$20.00

12 oz CORONA

$5.00

BL CAN

$6.00

BL SELTZER

$6.00

Bud Light Next

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

CORONA LT

$7.00

DB LIME MARG

$6.00

DB ORANGE SMASH

$6.00

GUINNESS

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

HI NOON SELTZER

$7.00

MILLER CAN

$6.00

NATTY BOH

$4.00

NUTRL SELTZER

$5.00

SIERRA NEVADA

$8.00

STELLA

$7.00

ULTRA CAN

$5.00

$5 Peake Lager

$5.00

Nutrl bucket

$20.00

Modelo

$5.00

Kitchen Beers

Kitchen Beers

$10.00

By The Glass

1000 STORIES CAB SAV

$8.00

Amelia Brut

$9.00

Chateau Pinot Noir

$8.00

FRICO BIANCO

$11.00

HOUSE RED

$6.00

HOUSE WHITE

$6.00

LA PERLINA MOSCATO

$7.00

Luna di Luna

$9.00

MASO CANALI Pinot grigio

$11.00

RABBLE CAB SAV

$9.00

STAG CHARDONNAY

$8.00

STAG Paso Robles

$9.00

By the Bottle

1000 STORIES CAB SAV

$28.00

101 Pinot grigio

$18.00

Amelia Brut

$32.00

Belaire

$100.00

Chateau St. Pinot Noir

FRICO BIANCA

$40.00

HOUSE RED

$18.00

HOUSE WHITE

$18.00

LA PERLINA MOSCATO

$25.00

LEGEND VINYARD ROSE

$40.00

Luna di Luna

$33.00

Moet

$120.00

RABBLE CAB SAV

$40.00

STAG CHARDONNAY

$28.00

STAG RED BLEND

$35.00

VIP Premium Wine

$30.00

Fess parker

$22.00

NA Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79Out of stock

Employee rb

$3.50

Heineken 0

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.79

Juice

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Pour Over For 2

$10.00

Pour Over For The Table

$20.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Sunkist Orange

$2.79

Water

CBD Sprig Tea

$6.00

Cloud Water

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cover Charge

Cover Charge

$30.00

VIP

$25.00

Suggested

$10.00

VIP Sampler

$55.00

Food

Cheeseburger W/Fries

$12.00

5oz. Patty topped with cheddar cheese on a sesame bun.

Chicken Tenders W/Fries

$14.00

3 Hand-Breaded Tenders served with a dipping sauce and side of fries.

Personal Pan Pizza

$10.00

House Made Dough with San Marzano Sauce and Mozzarella. Available in Pepperoni, Cheese, or Bob Marley(Veggie).

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Hand Cut Tortilla Chips topped with your choice of Chicken, Beef, or Veggie, nacho cheese, jalapenos, and sour cream.

French Fries

$5.00

A side of our house fries. Add a cup of Nacho Cheese for $1 or a side of Ranch for $.50

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Breaded Pickle Chips with our House Dipping Sauce

Bbq chicken sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork

$13.00

Crab dip

$10.00

Popcorn shrimp

$10.00

Pretzels

$7.00

Beer

Domestic

$5.00

Import

$6.00

Craft

$7.00

Shooters

White Tea

$10.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Bomb Pop

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Hawaiin Punch

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Four Horsemen

$15.00

Cinnamon Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$13.00

Duck Fart

$12.00

WELL HH

HH WELL

$2.00

Food

Beef nachos

$12.00

Pretzel bites

$8.00

Green beans

$7.00

Hush puppies

$9.00

Fries

$5.00

Picklea

$8.00

Wings

$12.00

Honey sriracha Tenders

$12.00

Vibe Burger

$14.00

Tacos

$10.00

Fish and chips

$11.00

Vegan burger

$13.00

Cheesecake bitea

$7.00

Ice cream

$10.00

Bananas pudding

$6.00

Garden salad

$8.00

Caesar salad

$6.00

Special

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11800 Merchants Walk, Suite 100, Newport News, VA 23606

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

