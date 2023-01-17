Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good2Go Healthy Meals

615 Cleveland Street

Clearwater, FL 33755

Beef Meatloaf & Gravy
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - noodle option

Tuesday

Beef Meatloaf & Gravy

$14.00

Seared Salmon 4 oz

$15.00

Seared Salmon 6 oz

$19.00

Citrus Ginger Pork with pan sauce

$13.00

Orange Roasted Chicken

$13.00

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - noodle option

$13.00

Pesto Lamb Meatballs with Basil Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Friday

Mediterranean Grilled Balsamic Chicken with Olive Tapenade

$13.00

Korean Beef Lettuce Wraps with cucumber carrot slaw

$15.00

Chicken Pot Pie with Cauliflower topping

$13.00

Turkey & Asparagus cauli-risotto

$13.00

Beef Swedish Meatballs

$14.00

Ginger Baked Salmon 4 oz

$15.00

Ginger Baked Salmon 6 oz

$19.00

Turkey Patties with garlic mayo

$13.00

Mediterranean Pulled Pork

$13.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
