Good Bar 807 Manship Street

807 Manship Street

Jackson, MS 39202

Order Again

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Bee’s Knees

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Rumbucha

$10.00

Spanish Spritz

$10.00

Goodccino

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

MS Agua Fresca

$10.00

Rose Spritz

$10.00

Good Juice

$10.00

Mabon Fizz

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Cider W/ Buttered Rum

$10.00

Spirits

Rumhaven Coconut

$8.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$9.00

Altos Plata

$9.00

Montelobos

$13.00

Cathead

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendrick’s

$11.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Dewar’s

$8.00

Cappelletti

$9.00

Hoodoo

$9.00

Wine

White

$10.00

Orange

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Red

$10.00

Fizzy

$10.00

Piquette

$20.00

Natty Monday Flight

$25.00

Beer

Chandeleur H90 Surfside

$5.00

Chandeleur Freemason

$5.00

Chandeleur Beet Bum

$6.00

Destihl Hawaii 5 Ale

$5.00

Duvel Belgian Strong Blonde

$9.00

Ghost River Brewing Heliades’ Tears

$5.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Kona Pipeline Porter

$5.00

La Chouffe

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

New Belgium Juice Force

$6.00

Nola Blonde Ale

$5.00

Parish Sips Passion Fruit

$6.00

SoPro Crowd Control

$5.00

SoPro Juicy Icebox

$10.00

Stone Buenaveza

$5.00

Tin Roof Bayou Bengal Lager

$5.00

Trimtab Citra Singularity

$10.00

Trimtab Paradise Now

$5.00

Urban Artifact - Bushel

$6.00

Urban Artifact - Gadget

$6.00

Urban Artificat - Teak

$6.00

Urban South Paradise Park

$4.00

Urban South Cucumber Gose

$5.00

Urban South Who Dat Golden Ale

$5.00

Urban South Holy Roller

$5.00Out of stock

WW Watermelon Dragonfruit Burst

$5.00

WW Perzik Morte

$14.00

Wiseacre Gotta Get Up

$6.00

Yellowhammer T-Minus

$5.00

Yellowhammer Sunliner

$6.00

Dealer's Choice Bucket

$20.00

Not Beer

Abita Legit Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters

$5.00

Cathead Sparkling Grapefruit

$5.00

Ranch Rider Jalapeño Ranch Water

$8.00

NA

Icelandic Water

$2.00

Travbucha

$8.00

Surely Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Ghia Ginger Le Spritz

$10.00

St. Agrestis Phony Negroni

$10.00

Cup

$1.00

Meadow Bottle

$6.00

Sunshine Bottle

$6.00

Soda

$2.00

NA Cider

$6.00

Food

Olives

$6.00

Sardines

$12.00

Mussels

$14.00

Octopus

$17.00

Ham Chips

$5.00

Truffle Chips

$5.00

Caesar+Chicken Salad

$13.00

Muffaletta Sandwich

$12.00

Xtra Flatbread Crackers

$1.00

Xtra Ritz Crackers

$1.00

Butter Bean Hummus

$8.00

Cheese And Meat Plate

$16.00

Happy Hour

HH Rumhaven

$7.00

HH Plantation 3 Stars

$7.00

HH Altos Plata

$7.00

HH Montelobos Mezcal

$7.00

HH Cathead

$7.00

HH Ketel One

$7.00

HH Beefeater

$7.00

HH Hendrick's

$7.00

HH Evan Williams

$7.00

HH Rittenhouse

$7.00

HH Jameson

$7.00

HH Dewars

$7.00

HH Cappelletti

$7.00

HH Hoodoo

$7.00

HH NA Travbucha

$7.00

HH NA Ghia Spritz

$7.00

HH NA Phony Negroni

$7.00

HH Czr

$7.00

HH Muffaletta

$7.00

HH Butter Bean Hummus

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Outdoor bar in the newly built Belhaven Town Center Terrace • Thoughtfully curated cocktails & natural wines on tap • Low/no abv drinks • Snacks

807 Manship Street, Jackson, MS 39202

