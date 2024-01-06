Restaurant info

Good Catch is a new restaurant and bar concept from the owners of Pomelo! Dive into the fresh flavors of the Gulf with our specialty seafood, masterfully blended with both traditional and contemporary Thai twists. Or indulge in a variety of classic Thai delights, tantalizing street noodles, and our uniquely crafted raw bar specialties. Our bar offerings have been thoughtfully curated to complement the unique tastes of Thai cuisine. Nestled in the heart of New Orleans' Central Business District, we're your serene getaway, a place to unwind and relish the best of Thai flavors and culture.

