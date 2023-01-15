Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pennant Coffee & Good Company

2721 E Central Ave Suite 201C

Wichita, KS 67214

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
BREAKFAST SANDO
MATCHA

DRINKS

LATTE

$4.50+

ESPRESSO + STEAMED MILK, OVER ICE OR SHAKEN. ADD YOUR CHOICE OF SYRUP IF DESIRED

MOCHA

$5.00+

ESPRESSO + HOUSE-MADE CHOCOLATE COMBINED WITH STEAMED MILK

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

8OZ DRINK - DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO PLUS STEAMED MILK

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50+

AMERICANO

$3.00+

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

MATCHA

$4.50+

Matcha with steamed milk shaken or over ice.

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICED FLASH BREW COFFEE

$3.00+

We brew our coffee hot and instantly cool it down. This locks in all of the outstanding flavors and makes for a truly unique cup of joe.

HOMEMADE HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.00+

HOUSE MADE CHOCOLATE, STEAMED MILK.

NITRO ORANGE SODA

$3.00+Out of stock

Housemade orange soda that is nitro infused giving it both a flavor and texture like you've never experienced!

MONKEY BREW LATTE

$5.75+Out of stock

Need some energy but dont want coffee? Monkey Brew Latte is here for you. Monkey Brew is a healthy and great tasting coffee alternative. Founded right here in Wichita, it features functional mushrooms and a host of other healthy ingredients that help you be the best you can be. Including peppermint, ashwagandha, chicory root, turmeric and cinnamon.

GLASS O MILK

$2.00

FOOD

BREAKFAST SANDO

$7.00

LOCAL BRIOCHE BUN FROM PEE-WEE BAKERY, BACON, EGGS, AMERICAN CHEESE, KANGROW MICROGREENS, HOUSE MADE COMPANY SAUCE.

CLASSIC TOAST

$5.00

LOCALLY MADE SOURDOUGH TOAST FROM PEE-WEE BAKERY, WITH A SINGLE TOPPING

G.O.A.T. TOAST

$7.00

LOCALLY BAKED SOURDOUGH FROM PEE-WEE BAKERY WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS.

PEEWEE EVERYTHING BAGEL

$7.00

PEEWEE PLAIN W/SEA SALT BAGEL

$7.00

MINI COOKIES (3 FOR $2)

$2.00

MADE DAILY! CHOCOLATE CHIP SEA SALT

DOUGHNUTS (3 FOR $4)

$4.00

YELLOW CAKE DONUT TOPPED WITH CINNAMON SUGAR AND TOASTED COCONUT

GRANOLA BAR

$3.50

Banana Bread

$4.00

MERCH

LITTLE CUP GUY TEE

$30.00

ROASTED BY HAND TEE

$30.00

PENNANT BEANIE

$25.00

PENNANT FLAG

$30.00

Grey Pennant Tshirt

$20.00

Tan Long Sleeve Pennant

$30.00

Green Long Sleeve Pennant

$30.00

RETAIL COFFEE

SIX TWO ZERO Whole Bean

$16.00

SINGLE ORGIN Whole Bean

$20.00

PENNANT K-CUP

$16.00

Mighty Whole Bean

$16.00

Low And Slow Whole Bean

$16.00

Decaf Whole Bean

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Locally roasted coffee, cocktail bar, and eatery. Located inside Revolustia shopping park!

2721 E Central Ave Suite 201C, Wichita, KS 67214

