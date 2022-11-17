Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Company - Cleveland

252 Reviews

$$

1200 W 76th

Cleveland, OH 44102

Order Again

Popular Items

72-Hours Wings
Fries
The Good One

Starters

High Life Battered Celery Root (v)

$13.00

a basket of deep-fried celery root with your choice of one of our sauces or dry spice blends

72-Hours Wings

$13.00

we marinate our chicken wings in dry spices for two days, on the third day we slow braise them. then we fry them to order and toss them in one of our house sauces or dry spice blends.

Bonzo Balls

$14.00

chickpea mixture with your choice of sauce or dry seasoning

Preserved Veggie Tray (v,gf)

$13.00

an assortment of cooked, marinated and pickled vegetables served with baba ganoush

Pretzel Service

$12.00

served with american cheese sauce, brown butter cream cheese, and ball park mustard

Tinga Fries

$14.00

french fries, chicken tinga, avocado crema, pickled red onion, pecorino, cilantro, pico de gallo

Salads

Farmer's Salad

$10.00

seasonal local greens and vegetables with housemade Italian dressing

Taco Wedge

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, avocado whip, tomato relish, fried black beans, red onion, la plaza chorizo, creamy ortega, vinaigrette, tortilla chips, manchego cheese

Grain Salad

$13.00

brown rice and lentils, baba ganoush, seasonal local vegetables, mixed greens, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds with kimchi vinagrette

Sandwiches

The Good One

$15.00

two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun

The Shroomer (v)

$14.00

barbecue pulled mushrooms, smoked cabbage, fried onions, malted pickles, fig barbecue sauce

The Melt

$14.00

certified angus beef patty, gabagool, french fries, red kraut, american cheese, mustard, company sauce on dill rye

The Plum Chicken

$14.00

crispy buttermilk cooked chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, plum mayo on sliced brioche

The Gabagool

$16.00

house-made capicola ham, italian dressed shredded lettuce, pickled banana peppers, american cheese, company sauce and mayo on a house made poppyseed hoagie roll

The Surf & Turf

$20.00

certified angus beef tri-tip steak, mushroom duxelles, calabrian chili bearnaise, pickled red onion on a house made poppyseed hoagie roll; served with lobster-beef jus

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Fried Chicken Skins (gf)

$6.00

with nori salt and housemade buttermilk ranch

Kale and Carrot Salad (v, gf)

$6.00

apple cider and maple dressingw with sage

Side Farmer's Salad (v)

$6.00

seasonal local greens, vegetables and dill rye croutons with italian dressing

Plated Desserts

Dark Chocolate with Tahini Milkshake

$10.00

Malted Vanilla Bean Milkshake

$10.00

Vegan Samoa

$11.00Out of stock

*CONTAINS NUTS* vegan chocolate almond ice cream, coconut whipped cream, caramel

Sauce Sides

Dad's Hot Sauce Blend

$1.00

V, GF

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

V

Dry Hot Rub

$1.00

VG, GF

Company Sauce

$1.00

V, GF

Pecorino Garlic with herb gremolata

$1.00

GF

Thai Chili with sesame & scallion

$1.00

GF, V

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Red Pepper Aioli

$1.00

GF

Red Relish

$1.00

GF, V

Fig BBQ

$1.00

White American Cheese Sauce

$1.00

V, GF

Brown Butter Cream Cheese

$1.00

Stadium Mustard

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Add Pickled Celery

$1.00

Yellow Mustard

$1.00

Heinz Ketchup

$1.00

Hellman's Mayonnaise

$1.00

V, GF

Kids Menu

Little Good One

$6.00

single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

white american cheese on brioche bread.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

breaded chicken nuggets

Bonzo Balls

$6.00

Kids Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

all ice cream is made in house by our Pastry Chef Nolan Tidwell

Kids Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Kids Seasonal Vegan Shake

$6.00

Kid's Sundae

$6.00

single scoop of chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry ice cream with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Beer

Fair State Big Doinks IPA

$7.00

Birdfish Too Hip to Sip

$8.00

Graft Farm Flor

$6.00

dry table cider

Guinness

$6.00

stout, 14.9 oz.

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Samuel Smith Organic Cider

$8.00

Samuel Smith Organic Lager

$8.00

Truly

$6.00

Athletic Company Hazy IPA N/A

$6.00Out of stock

*non alcoholic

High Life Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Cocktails

food must be purchased with to go cocktails. if no food is selected, a $5 side of fries will be added and charged to your payment method.

Snowqueen of Texas

$13.00

chamomile reposado, honey, sage, lemon

Lucky Strike

$13.00

old overholt bonded rye whiskey, cocchi americano, amaro nonino

Flamenco Spritz

$13.00

bombay dry gin, amaro montenegro, olive brine, sparkling wine

Kokomo Sour

$13.00

bacardi anejo rum, almond, lime, fernet branca, spiced wine

Vanilla Buck

$11.00

Cortado Soprano

$13.00

Wine

GL Red

$12.00

GL White

$12.00

GL Rose

$12.00

GL Prosecco

$12.00

Bottle of Peperino

$36.00Out of stock

Peperino Extra Dry Sparkling White Wine

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$40.00

Hard Shakes

*food must be purchased with to go cocktails. if no food is selected, a $5 side of fries will be added and charged to your payment method.*

Pink Moon

$15.00

vanilla ice cream, watershed vodka, creme de cacao, orgeat, cherry syrup

Mr Manager

$15.00

chocolate ice cream, tahini, banana-infused jack daniels

Scout's Honor (v)

$15.00Out of stock

*CONTAINS NUTS* vegan chocolate almond ice cream, dewars scotch and jamaican rum, coconut whipped cream, caramel

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Phoenix Blend Coffee

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

T-Shirts

Have A Good One! Tee

$20.00

Goods

Heritage Fare Garlic Hot Sauce

$4.00

6 oz. made in Cleveland

Black Cap Live Fermented Hot Sauce

$12.00

8 oz.

6-pack of Housemade Poppyseed Milk Buns

$6.00

Compostable Utensils

$1.00

Good Co Rising Star Coffee

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The best burgers & wings, made from scratch and thoughtfully prepared for you and your family.

Location

1200 W 76th, Cleveland, OH 44102

