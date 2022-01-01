Main picView gallery

Good Co Good Co Pioneer Pointe

3730 Manistee Way

Verona, WI 53593

Rental

AM Rental (11-4)

$40.00

PM Rental (4-cl)

$50.00

Lunch Carry Out Shares+Snacks

Cheese Curds

$10.25

with house ranch.

Fries + Aioli

$6.25

Lunch Carry Out Salads

House Salad

$8.25

mixed greens, herbs, SarVecchio parmesan, radishes + red wine vinaigrette.

Bibb Salad

$12.25

salami, mozzarella, aged cheddar, red onion, chickpeas and buttermilk dressing.

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$14.25

greens, whipped ricotta, pistachios + sherry vinaigrette

Lunch Carry Out Burgers + Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$13.25

On house made baguette with red sauce, mozzarella and Sarvecchio parmesan.

Italian Roast Sandwich

$12.25

Roasted turkey, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, calabrian chili mayo, oil, vinegar, herbs on ciabatta bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$11.25

Hamburger

$12.25

Cheeseburger

$13.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.25

Ready Set Burger

$15.25

with local gouda cheese, lettuce, fried onions, pickles and Ready Set sauce.

Spicy Fried Chicken

$15.25

with Calabrian chili mayo, lettuce, pickles and honey.

Mushroom-Walnut Burger

$14.25

with lettuce, red onion and balsamic mayo.

Lunch Dessert

Angel Food Cake (Deep Copy)

$8.25

strawberries + whipped cream

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.50

Red Velvet Cake

$8.25

with cream cheese frosting and brown sugar maple ice cream.

Salted Brownie (Deep Copy)

$8.25

triple chocolate salted brownie with vanilla ice cream.

Extras + Add Ons

Add Side Fries

$3.00

Add Side Chips

$3.00

Add Calabrian Mayo

$0.50

Add Ranch

$0.50

Add Ready Set Sauce

$0.50

Add Aioli

$0.50

Extra Meatball

$3.50

Add Mayo

$0.50

Focaccia

$1.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a modern American restaurant specializing in homemade pizzas, Wisconsin classics, craft wine, beer and spirits. Whether you're coming off the course, from a sporting event in the neighborhood, or out for a special night, you can count on us to for a great time! Our mission is to cultivate positive and lasting relationships through the celebration of food, drink and Midwestern Hospitality. With something for everyone, you are always in good company. We look forward to seeing you!

3730 Manistee Way, Verona, WI 53593

Directions

