Good Day Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

318 Central Ave N

Faribault, MN 55021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Tea

coffee drinks

Americano

$2.50+

Shot of espresso into water. Single shot for Sm and Med. Double shot for Lg.

Apple Cider

$4.75+

A seasonal Drink made with steamed Apple Juice from Local Orchards

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso shot with light amount of milk and topped with foamed milk

Chai Tea

$3.95+

Masala Chai blend with Steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.99+

A Double Strength Medium Roast Coffee blended for maximum taste in a cold brewing process

Cold Foam

$1.99

Drip Coffee

$2.35+

Black roasted cup of Peace Coffee Brewed Hot

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Frappe

$5.99

A 20oz, blended drink made with a double strength coffee base. Creamy Frozen Drink in any flavor you like.

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Dark Dutch Chocolate Sauce in steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Rishi Tea Packet in hot water

Iced Coffee

$2.35+

Refrigerated Dark roast coffee over ice.

Iced Tea

$1.75+

Rishi Tea blends

Italian soda

$3.25

Sparkling water with your choice of flavoring over ice. 20oz drink

Kid Friendly Frappe

$3.99

Non Caffinated, creamy blended drink in flavor of your choice.

Latte

$3.95+

Steamed milk with espresso and light layer of foamed milk on top.

Lemonade

$4.75+

A seasonal drink made with fresh squeezed Lemons

London Fog

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla or Lavender flavor in steamed milk. 20oz drink

Macchiato

$3.50+

A shot of espresso with a dollop of milk foam on top

Matcha

$4.25+

Sweet Match Tea in steamed milk

Miel

$4.50+

Latte with Local Honey and cinnamon

Mocha

$4.50+

Dark Chocholate syrup with stramed milk and espresso

Nitro

$4.99+

Our cold brew blend infused with Nitrogen. A smooth and creamy drink that is low calorie

Refresher

$3.99+

A green Caffine, real fruit juice blend in sparkling water over ice.

Smoothies

$6.25

Real, organic fruit blended drink. Can be made in dairy or non dairy.

Steamer

$2.99+

Steamed Milk with Flavor of your choice

Eggnog Latte

$5.75

Bakery

Apple Crisp

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Cookie

$2.25

Day old

$1.50

made yesterday but still yummy today!

Giant Scones

$3.25

Gluten Free

$3.75

Ham and Cheese Roll up

$2.50

Muffin Top

$2.95

Baked Fresh Daily.

PIE

$4.95

Pizza

$7.99

Pop over

$1.95

An egg batter buisciut with cinnamon Honey Butter on the side

Poptart

$4.25

Pumpkin Bar

$4.25

raspberry tart

$4.25

Rhubarb Bar

$4.25

whole coffee cake

$22.00

Whole Pie

$24.00

Market

Pickles

$7.99

Jams

$7.99

Fresh Produce

$1.00

Mugs

$35.00

mineral water

$2.95

bottled water

$1.25

juice

$1.75

Rishi can

$4.25

Beans

1\2 pound bulk beans

$8.50

Blue Ox

$15.00

Columbian

$15.00

Decaf Morning Glory

$15.00

Morning Glory

$15.00

Nocturnal

$15.00

Peru

$15.00

Tree Hugger

$15.00

Twin Cities

$15.00

Cheese

Amablu

$6.99

gorganzola

$7.99

Petes Select

$7.99

Gift Certificate

Any amount

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Perfect Coffee and Baked Goods from Scratch

Location

318 Central Ave N, Faribault, MN 55021

Directions

