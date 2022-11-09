Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

1,832 Reviews

$$

9005 Katy Fwy

Houston, TX 77024

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Queso
Medium Queso
Made to Order Guacamole

Primero

Authentic Mexican starters for sharing

Campechana Extra

$19.00

A refreshing Mexican-style seafood cocktail with avocado, fire-roasted Anaheim chiles and pico de gallo

Nachos (6 pcs.)

Individual tostadas with refried beans and blended cheeses, oven-baked, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Nacho (10 pcs.)

Individual tostadas with refried beans and blended cheeses, oven-baked, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Quesadillas (4 pcs)

Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.

Quesadillas (8 pcs)

Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.

Taquitos Dorados

$12.00

Crispy taquitos stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, served with avocado crema

Pork and Green Chile Empanadas

$10.00

Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema

Medium Queso

$10.00

Large Queso

$15.00

Made to Order Guacamole

$11.00+

with chips, salsa and choice of three toppers

Ensalada Y Sopa

Salads and Soup. All dressings served on the side.

1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad

$19.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

Mesquite grilled romaine hearts, tomato, chile-spiced pepitas, queso fresco, croutons, chive Parmesan dressing

Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$10.00

Our version of the house salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes

South Texas & Ranch Inspired

Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans and handmade tortillas.

Grilled Texas Quail

$32.00

(2) semi-boneless farm-raised Texas quail, marinated and grilled over mesquite

Redfish on Half Shell

$36.00

Fresh farm-raised Texas redfish, flavorfully seasoned and mesquite-grilled, basted with our chile-lime butter

Laguna Madre Shrimp

$32.00

Jumbo wild-caught Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese, wrapped with bacon and slow-roasted over mesquite embers

Carnitas

$27.00

Marinated, braised and crisped pork (a three day preparation process), served with cilantro, escabeche and fresh salsa verde

Tampiquena

$35.00

Mesquite-grilled carne asada steak served with cheese enchilada

Platos

All plates served with rice and refried beans

Chicken Flautas

$17.00

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted salsa verde, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco

Comida Deluxe

$26.00

1/4 lb. beef or chicken fajitas, smoked chicken flauta, handmade tamale, served with tortillas.

Crispy Tacos

$17.00

Beef Picadillo tacos, lettuce, tomato

No. 2

$21.00

Beef fajita taco al carbon, chicken enchilada, handmade tamale

Old No.7

$18.00

Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada, and pork carnitas tostada.

Redfish Tacos Mariscos

$24.00

Mesquite-grilled marinated redfish, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish

Shrimp Tacos Mariscos

$24.00

Mesquite-grilled shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish

Tacos al Carbon

Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

Tamale Dinner

$17.00

Pork tamales topped with chile con carne

Tostadas Compuestas

Handmade corn tostadas (two) with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, salsa verde.

Tres Hombres

$19.00

Cheese enchiladas, crispy beef taco, handmade pork tamale

Enchiladas

All plates served with two enchiladas, rice and refried beans

Classic Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy

Classic Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken, sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy

Beef Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with seasoned lean ground beef (ground fresh daily in our kitchen), onion, tomato, bell pepper and garlic

Verdes Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken and Mexican white cheese with roasted salsa verde, avocado

Fajitas

Beef Fajita

$34.00+

Chicken Fajita

$28.00+

Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas

Filet Mignon Fajita

Parrillada Familiar

$140.00

Serves 4 to 6 people. Includes 1 lb. beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or combo, 1/2 lb. carnitas, 2 quail, 1 jalapeno cheese sausage and 4 mesquite grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime butter, rice and beans.

Baked Goods

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Sides & Extras

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Charra Beans

$5.00

Elote Corn

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Side Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Side Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Side Sriracha Mayo

White Onions

Beverages

Aqua de Piedra Still

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweet (Gallon)

$13.00

Jarritos

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade (Gallon)

$20.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Fajita Party Packs

Numero Uno (serves 6 - 8)

$180.00

Choose 3 pounds of meat and tortillas. Includes 1 quart Mexican rice, 1 quart refried beans, 1 pint salsa roja, half pint sour cream, half pint shredded cheese, half pint pico de gallo, half pint guacamole, half pint salsa verde, 24 tortillas, tortilla chips, (8) plates, (8) plastic ware, and (1 set) serving utensils.

Numero Dos (serves 10 - 12)

$290.00

Choose 5 pounds of meat and tortillas. Includes 2 quart Mexican rice, 2 quart refried beans, 1 quart salsa roja, 1 pint sour cream, 1 pint shredded cheese, 1 pint pico de gallo, 1 pint guacamole, 1 pint salsa verde, 36 tortillas, tortilla chips, (12) plates, (12) plastic ware, and (1 set) serving utensils.

To Go Margaritas

Frozen Margarita - 12oz

$10.00

Frozen Margarita - 24oz

$16.00

Frozen Margarita - Gallon

$75.00

Damn Goode Margarita RX - 12oz

$12.00

Damn Goode Margarita RX - 24oz

$24.00

Damn Goode Margarita Kit - Tequila Included

$40.00Out of stock

Includes tequila, Damn Goode margarita mix, limes, and salt. Kit serves 6.

Strawberry Habanero Rita Kit

$40.00Out of stock

Strawberry Habanero Margarita - Double

$18.00

Fresh strawberry puree shaken with tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, and habanero bitters. Lime wedge and Tajin served on the side.

Watermelon Mezcal Margarita Kit - Mezcal Included

$45.00Out of stock

Includes mezcal, watermelon margarita mix, limes, and salt. Kit serves 4.

Watermelon Mezcal Margarita - Double

$18.00

Fresh watermelon puree shaken with mezcal, lime juice and orange liqueur. Lime wedge and Tajin served on the side.

Margarita kit - Does not include Tequila

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Smoky flavors of a South Texas ranch, inspired by the vaqueros of cattle drives years ago. Shrimp, crab and redfish pulled fresh from the Gulf, a practice mastered during family summers along the coast. The homespun plates of our grandmother—an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico, whose colorful concoctions still brighten these tables. And, of course, the heaping platters of fajitas that made our Houston seafood, Tex-Mex and taqueria restaurant famous. The Goodes were the first in Houston to grill fajitas over mesquite wood, and the city still can’t get enough.

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024

