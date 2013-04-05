Caterers
Goode Co Mobile Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A scratch-made Easter meal from our table to yours.
Location
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grizzaffi Coffee Catering - 708 Telephone rd suite E
No Reviews
708 Telephone rd suite E houston, TX 77023
View restaurant