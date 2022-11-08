  • Home
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Woodlands

No reviews yet

8865 Six Pines Drive

Shenandoah, TX 77380

Popular Items

Medium Queso
Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas
Chicken Fajita

Primero

Authentic Mexican starters for sharing

Campechana Extra

$19.00

A refreshing Mexican-style seafood cocktail with avocado, fire-roasted Anaheim chiles and pico de gallo

Nachos (6 pcs.)

Individual tostadas with refried beans and blended cheeses, oven-baked, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Nachos (10 pcs.)

Individual tostadas with refried beans and blended cheeses, oven-baked, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Quesadillas (4 pcs.)

Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Quesadillas (8 pcs.)

Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Taquitos Dorados

$12.00

Crispy taquitos stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, served with avocado crema

Pork and Green Chile Empanadas

$10.00

Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema

Medium Queso

$10.00

Large Queso

$15.00

Made to Order Guacamole

$11.00+

with chips, salsa and choice of three toppers

Ensalada Y Sopa

Salads and Soup. All dressings served on the side.

1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad

$19.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

Mesquite grilled romaine hearts, tomato, chile-spiced pepitas, queso fresco, croutons, chive Parmesan dressing

Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$10.00

Our version of the house salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes

South Texas & Ranch Inspired

Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, handmade tortillas and an empanada.

Grilled Texas Quail

$32.00

(2) semi-boneless farm-raised Texas quail, marinated and grilled over mesquite

Redfish on Half Shell

$36.00

Fresh farm-raised Texas redfish, flavorfully seasoned and mesquite-grilled, basted with our chile-lime butter

Laguna Madre Shrimp

$32.00

Jumbo wild-caught Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese, wrapped with bacon and slow-roasted over mesquite embers

Carnitas

$27.00

Marinated, braised and crisped pork (a three day preparation process), served with cilantro, escabeche and fresh salsa verde

Tampiquena

$35.00

Mesquite-grilled carne asada steak served with cheese enchilada

Platos

All plates served with rice and refried beans

Chicken Flautas

$17.00

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted salsa verde, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco

Comida Deluxe

$26.00

1/4 lb. beef or chicken fajitas, smoked chicken flauta, handmade tamale, served with tortillas.

Crispy Tacos

$17.00

Beef Picadillo tacos, lettuce, tomato

No. 2

$21.00

Beef fajita taco al carbon, chicken enchilada, handmade tamale

Old No.7

$18.00

Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada, pork carnitas tostada

Redfish Tacos Mariscos

$24.00

Mesquite-grilled marinated redfish, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish

Shrimp Tacos Mariscos

$24.00

Mesquite-grilled shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish

Tacos al Carbon

Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

Tamale Dinner

$17.00

Pork tamales topped with chile con carne

Tostadas Compuestas

Handmade corn tostadas (two) with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, salsa verde.

Tres Hombres

$19.00

Cheese enchiladas, crispy beef taco, handmade pork tamale

Enchiladas

All plates served with two enchiladas, rice and refried beans

Classic Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy

Classic Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken, sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy

Beef Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with seasoned lean ground beef (ground fresh daily in our kitchen), onion, tomato, bell pepper and garlic

Verdes Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken and Mexican white cheese with roasted salsa verde, avocado

Pick 2

Fajitas

Beef Fajita

$34.00+

Chicken Fajita

Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas

Parrillada Familiar

$140.00

Serves 4 to 6 people. Includes 1 lb. beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or combination, 1 jalapeno cheese smoked sausage, 2 Texas quail, 4 jumbo Gulf shrimp and 1/2 lb. carnitas. Served with homemade tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime butter, rice and beans.

Baked Goods

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

Sides & Extras

Rice and Charra

$5.00

Rice and Refried

$5.00

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Charra Beans

$5.00

Elote Corn

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Fajita Party Packs

Numero Uno (serves 6 - 8)

$180.00

Choose 3 pounds of meat and tortillas. Includes 1 quart Mexican rice, 1 quart refried beans, 1 pint salsa roja, half pint sour cream, half pint shredded cheese, half pint pico de gallo, half pint guacamole, half pint salsa verde, 24 tortillas, tortilla chips, (8) plates, (8) plastic ware, and (1 set) serving utensils.

Numero Dos (serves 10 - 12)

$290.00

Choose 5 pounds of meat and tortillas. Includes 2 quart Mexican rice, 2 quart refried beans, 1 quart salsa roja, 1 pint sour cream, 1 pint shredded cheese, 1 pint pico de gallo, 1 pint guacamole, 1 pint salsa verde, 36 tortillas, tortilla chips, (12) plates, (12) plastic ware, and (1 set) serving utensils.

Chile Con Queso

Guacamole

Click to choose your size. Served with chips.

Salsa Rojo

Click to choose your size. Served with chips.

Green Chile Empanadas - Dozen

$30.00

Served with avocado crema.

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Smoky flavors of a South Texas ranch, inspired by the vaqueros of cattle drives years ago. Shrimp, crab and redfish pulled fresh from the Gulf, a practice mastered during family summers along the coast. The homespun plates of our grandmother—an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico, whose colorful concoctions still brighten these tables. And, of course, the heaping platters of fajitas that made our Houston seafood, Tex-Mex and taqueria restaurant famous. The Goodes were the first in Houston to grill fajitas over mesquite wood, and the city still can’t get enough.

8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah, TX 77380

