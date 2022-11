Family Pack for 10

$165.00

Choose 5 pounds of meat and 3 quarts of sides. Includes 1 loaf of Jalapeno Cheese Bread, 1 quart of BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos, (10) plates, (10) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils. $1.00 additional fee for each pound of brisket.