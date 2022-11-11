Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goode Co. Barbeque - 290 BBQ - 290

review star

No reviews yet

20102 Northwest Fwy

Houston, TX 77065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed BBQ Potato
Brisket by the Pound
BBQ Dinner Two Meat

Dinner / Sandwich / Baked Potato

BBQ Dinner

Choice of meat with Jalapeño Cheese Bread and 2 Sides

BBQ Dinner Two Meat

$18.50

Choice of 2 meats with Jalapeño Cheese Bread and 2 Sides

BBQ Dinner Three Meat

$19.25

Choice of 3 meats with Jalapeño Cheese Bread and 2 Sides

Bun Sandwich

Served on toasted homemade onion bun.

Jalapeno Cheese Bread Sandwich

Served on fresh homemade jalapeno cheese bread.

BBQ Po-Boy

Served on fresh homemade French bread.

Baked Potato

$7.25

Topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese and green onions.

Stuffed BBQ Potato

Topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese and green onions.

Side Orders (Single)

Meats by the Pound

Brisket by the Pound

Brisket by the Pound

Chicken (Half or Whole)

Chicken (Half or Whole)

Pork Ribs by the Pound

Pork Ribs by the Pound

Turkey Breast by the Pound

Turkey Breast by the Pound

Honey-Smoked Ham by the Pound

Honey-Smoked Ham by the Pound

Czech Sausage by the Pound

Czech Sausage by the Pound

Jalapeno Sausage by the Pound

Jalapeno Sausage by the Pound

Sides / BBQ Sauce / Bread

Side Orders (Single)

Side Orders (Half Pint)

Side Orders (Pint)

Side Orders (Quart)

Original BBQ Sauce

Jalapeno Cheese Bread - Loaf

Jalapeno Cheese Bread - Loaf

$5.95

Onion Buns - Dozen

$4.95

White Bread - Loaf

$4.95Out of stock

Party Packs

Family Pack for 4

$55.00

Choose 2 pounds of meat and 2 pints of sides. Includes 4 slices of Jalapeno Cheese Bread, 1 pint BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos, (4) plates, (4) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils.

Family Pack for 6

$75.00

Choose 3 pounds of meat and 3 pints of sides. Includes 6 slices of Jalapeno Cheese Bread, 1 pint BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos, (6) plates, (6) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils.

Family Pack for 10

$135.00

Choose 5 pounds of meat and 3 quarts of sides. Includes 1 loaf of Jalapeno Cheese Bread, 1 quart of BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos, (10) plates, (10) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils.

Desserts

Pecan Pie - Slice

Pecan Pie - Slice

$6.00
Chocolate Pie - Slice

Chocolate Pie - Slice

$4.95

Original Praline

$4.00Out of stock

Chewy Praline

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie - each

$3.00

Pecan Pie - Whole

$22.00

Chocolate Pie - Whole

$21.00

Wood Box Pecan Pie

$45.00

Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ice Tea - Unsweetened

$2.95

Ice Tea - Sweetened

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Ice Tea - Unsweetened (Gallon)

$13.00

Served with cups, sweeteners, lemon wedges and ice. Serves 10 - 12 guests.

Ice Tea - Sweetened (Gallon)

$13.00

Served with cups, lemon wedges and ice. Serves 10 - 12 guests.

Lemonade - Gallon

$16.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Location

20102 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Goode Co. Barbeque - 290 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Russo's New York Pizzeria - Cypress Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
13126 FM 1960 W Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
Sumo Sushi - 19710 Northwest Freeway Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
19710 Northwest Freeway Suite 200 Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
Drunk Baker Grubbery - 8727 Point Park Dr Apt 611
orange starNo Reviews
8727 Point Park Dr Apt 611 Houston, TX 77095
View restaurantnext
Bao Bros. Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
8574 Highway 6 N. Houston, TX 77095
View restaurantnext
Verna Mae's ~ Seafood, Po-Boys, & More
orange starNo Reviews
16010 West Road Houston, TX 77095
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Grill - 9453 Jones Road
orange starNo Reviews
9453 Jones Road Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston