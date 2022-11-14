Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Goode Co. Barbeque - Katy Fwy

review star

No reviews yet

8911 Katy Fwy

Houston, TX 77024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed BBQ Potato
Bun Sandwich
Brisket by the Pound

Dinner / Sandwich / Baked Potato

BBQ Dinner

Your choice of meat, served with jalapeño cheese bread, BBQ sauce (on the side) and two sides.

BBQ Dinner Two Meat

$20.50

Your choice of 2 meats, served with jalapeño cheese bread, BBQ sauce (on the side) and two sides.

BBQ Dinner Three Meat

$21.50

Your choice of 3 meats, served with jalapeño cheese bread, BBQ sauce (on the side) and two sides.

Bun Sandwich

Served on a homemade bun with BBQ sauce on the side.

Jalapeno Cheese Bread Sandwich

Served on Jalapeno Cheese Bread with BBQ sauce on the side.

BBQ Po-Boy

Served on fresh French bread with BBQ sauce on the side.

Baked Potato

$7.50

Served with your choice of toppings (all toppings served on the side).

Stuffed BBQ Potato

Served with your choice of meat and potato toppings. BBQ sauce served on the side.

Side Orders (Single)

Meats by the Pound

Brisket by the Pound

Brisket by the Pound

Chicken (Half or Whole)

Chicken (Half or Whole)

Pork Ribs by the Pound

Pork Ribs by the Pound

Turkey Breast by the Pound

Turkey Breast by the Pound

Honey-Smoked Ham by the Pound

Honey-Smoked Ham by the Pound

Czech Sausage by the Pound

Czech Sausage by the Pound

Jalapeno Sausage by the Pound

Jalapeno Sausage by the Pound

Sides / BBQ Sauce / Bread

Side Orders (Single)

Side Orders (Half Pint)

Side Orders (Pint)

Side Orders (Quart)

Side Orders (Gallon)

Original BBQ Sauce

Jalapeno Cheese Bread - Loaf

Jalapeno Cheese Bread - Loaf

$5.95

Onion Buns - Dozen

$4.95

White Bread - Loaf

$4.95
Goode Co. Beef Jerky, Original Mesquite - 4 oz. bag

Goode Co. Beef Jerky, Original Mesquite - 4 oz. bag

$12.50

Party Packs

Family Pack for 4

$70.00

Choose 2 pounds of meat and 2 pints of sides. Includes 4 slices of Jalapeno Cheese Bread, 1 pint BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos, (4) plates, (4) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils.

Family Pack for 6

$95.00

Choose 3 pounds of meat and 3 pints of sides. Includes 6 slices of Jalapeno Cheese Bread, 1 pint BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos, (6) plates, (6) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils.

Family Pack for 10

$165.00

Choose 5 pounds of meat and 3 quarts of sides. Includes 1 loaf of Jalapeno Cheese Bread, 1 quart of BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos, (10) plates, (10) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils.

Family Pack for 16

$255.00

Choose 8 pounds of meat and 5 quarts of sides. Includes 2 loaves Jalapeño Cheese Bread, 1 quart & 1 pint BBQ sauce, pickles, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos (16) plates, (16) plastic ware and (1 set) serving utensils.

Desserts

Pecan Pie - Slice

Pecan Pie - Slice

$6.00
Chocolate Pie - Slice

Chocolate Pie - Slice

$5.00

Original Praline

$4.00

Chewy Praline

$4.00

Cookies - Dozen

$30.00

Fresh chocolate chip cookies.

Beer & Wine

Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$15.00

Alexander Valley Cabernet

$15.00

Beer - 6 Pack To Go

$20.00

Saint Arnold Seasonal

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Website

Location

8911 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024

Directions

Gallery
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial image
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial image
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial image
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - CityCentre
orange star4.4 • 1,783
797 Sorella court Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Local Foods Tanglewood
orange starNo Reviews
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130 HOUSTON, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
Kure Wings & Grill - 1411 Gessner Rd #A
orange starNo Reviews
1411 gessner rd #A Houston, TX 77080
View restaurantnext
Cafe Express - Town & Country
orange star3.0 • 100
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
orange starNo Reviews
5599 San Felipe Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Bar - Starbucks We Proudly Serve
orange starNo Reviews
2 Riverway Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,893
9742 Katy Fwy D-100 Houston, TX 77055
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
orange star4.6 • 1,832
9005 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - CityCentre
orange star4.4 • 1,783
797 Sorella court Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Izakaya WA - Memorial Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,759
12665 Memorial Dr Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 026 - Memorial City
orange star4.5 • 1,330
303 Memorial City Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Memorial Green
orange star4.5 • 888
12505 Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston