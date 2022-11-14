Barbeque
Sandwiches
Goode Co. Barbeque - Katy Fwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.
Location
8911 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - CityCentre
4.4 • 1,783
797 Sorella court Houston, TX 77024
View restaurant
Kure Wings & Grill - 1411 Gessner Rd #A
No Reviews
1411 gessner rd #A Houston, TX 77080
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - CityCentre
4.4 • 1,783
797 Sorella court Houston, TX 77024
View restaurant