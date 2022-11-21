Goode Company Grocers imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Goode Company Grocers

No reviews yet

5109 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Stock (Goode Co.) - Quart
Goode Co. Bottled BBQ Sauce - Original
Filet Mignon - 2 each 8oz steaks

Goode Co BBQ on Kirby

Goode Co BBQ on Kirby

Add to your cart for pickup at 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX

Goode Co BBQ on I-10

Goode Co BBQ on I-10

Add to your cart for pickup at 8911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX

Proteins

USDA Prime Whole Brisket - 13 lb average
$75.00

USDA Prime Whole Brisket - 13 lb average

$75.00
Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb

Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb

$25.00

We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.

Filet Mignon - 2 each 8oz steaks
$35.00

Filet Mignon - 2 each 8oz steaks

$35.00
Ground Beef (Goode Co.) - 1 lb
$8.00

Ground Beef (Goode Co.) - 1 lb

$8.00
Hamburger Patties (Goode Co.) 1/3 lb - 1/2 Dozen
$20.00

Hamburger Patties (Goode Co.) 1/3 lb - 1/2 Dozen

$20.00
Laguna Madre Shrimp (Goode Co.) - Dozen

Laguna Madre Shrimp (Goode Co.) - Dozen

$30.00

Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with white cheddar cheese and a jalapeno sliver

Certified Angus Beef Ribeyes - 2 each 14oz steaks
$48.00

Certified Angus Beef Ribeyes - 2 each 14oz steaks

$48.00
Texas Farm Raised Semi-Boneless Whole Quail - 4 per pack
$19.50

Texas Farm Raised Semi-Boneless Whole Quail - 4 per pack

$19.50
Chicken Breast - 4 each 5oz Breasts
$13.00

Chicken Breast - 4 each 5oz Breasts

$13.00
Whole Brined Chicken - 3lb
$10.00

Whole Brined Chicken - 3lb

$10.00
Quail Poppers (Goode Co.) - Dozen
$18.00

Quail Poppers (Goode Co.) - Dozen

$18.00
Mexican Chorizo (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb pack
$3.50

Mexican Chorizo (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb pack

$3.50
Pork Pan Breakfast Sausage (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb pack
$3.50

Pork Pan Breakfast Sausage (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb pack

$3.50
Smoked Ham Hock - 2 each per pack
$8.00

Smoked Ham Hock - 2 each per pack

$8.00
Smoked Czech Sausage (Goode Co.) - 1 lb Link
$5.50

Smoked Czech Sausage (Goode Co.) - 1 lb Link

$5.50
Smoked Bacon - 1 lb pack
$9.00

Smoked Bacon - 1 lb pack

$9.00
Goode Co Jerky - 4 oz

Goode Co Jerky - 4 oz

$12.00

Flavored by days over mesquite and decades spent mastering the just-right blend of salt and spice, our well-seasoned snack took its sweet-and-smoky time gettin' tender. Because tradition doesn't happen overnight, and neither did this fine beef jerky. We hope you're as fond of it as we are.

Prepared Meals & Kits

Pork Tamales (Goode Co.) - Dozen

Pork Tamales (Goode Co.) - Dozen

$25.00

Handmade with fresh masa and chile braised pork.

Chicken Enchilada Dinner For 2

Chicken Enchilada Dinner For 2

$20.00

Six hand rolled chicken enchiladas served with classic salsa verde. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.

Cheese Enchilada Dinner For 2

Cheese Enchilada Dinner For 2

$18.00

Six hand rolled cheese enchiladas served with classic Tex Mex chili gravy. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.

Tortilla Soup Kit

Tortilla Soup Kit

$18.00

Rich roasted chili-tomato chicken broth with pulled chicken, white cheese, crispy tortillas, cilantro-onions and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.

Roasted Poblano & Corn Soup Kit

Roasted Poblano & Corn Soup Kit

$18.00

Creamy roasted poblano pepper and sweet corn soup with toasted pepitas and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.

Morning Migas Kit

Morning Migas Kit

$30.00

Kit includes items to prepare pan -fried homemade chorizo with scrambled eggs, salsa rojo and crispy tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and handmade flour tortillas. Kit serves 4-6.

Starters & Sides

A la Charra Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart
$6.00

A la Charra Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart

$6.00
Blue Ribbon Toasted Pecan Cheese Ball and Homemade Crackers

Blue Ribbon Toasted Pecan Cheese Ball and Homemade Crackers

$15.00

A creamy blend of cheeses with a hit of hot sauce, chilled and wrapped in toasted pecans with homemade crackers on the side. Serves 6.

Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint

Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint

$10.00

Served with a side of chips

Chili con Carne (Goode Co.) - Quart
$11.50

Chili con Carne (Goode Co.) - Quart

$11.50
Deviled Egg Salad - 16 oz

Deviled Egg Salad - 16 oz

$4.00

We've created a creamy egg salad using ingredients in our Goode Bird Deviled Eggs including mayo, mustard, shallots, onion, and celery!

Goode Company Chips
$5.00

Goode Company Chips

$5.00
Mac & Cheese (Goode Co.) - Quart
$9.50

Mac & Cheese (Goode Co.) - Quart

$9.50
Mexican Rice (Goode Co.) - Quart
$9.00

Mexican Rice (Goode Co.) - Quart

$9.00
Refried Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart
$9.00

Refried Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart

$9.00
Roasted Chicken Stock (Goode Co.) - Quart
$5.00

Roasted Chicken Stock (Goode Co.) - Quart

$5.00
Salsa Verde (Goode Co.) - Pint

Salsa Verde (Goode Co.) - Pint

$7.00

Served with a side of chips.

Salsa Roja (Goode Co.) - Pint

Salsa Roja (Goode Co.) - Pint

$7.00

Served with a side of chips.

Refried Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart

Refried Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart

$9.00
Mexican Rice (Goode Co.) - Quart

Mexican Rice (Goode Co.) - Quart

$9.00

Bakery

Hamburger Buns (Goode Co.) - 1/2 Dozen

Hamburger Buns (Goode Co.) - 1/2 Dozen

$3.00

Our hamburger buns are made fresh daily in our bakery. We use fresh ingredients and no preservatives.

Jalapeno Cheese Bread (Goode Co.) - Loaf

Jalapeno Cheese Bread (Goode Co.) - Loaf

$5.95

Our jalapeno cheese bread is made fresh daily in our bakery. We use shredded cheese and diced jalapenos, no preservatives.

Par-Cooked Flour Tortillas (Goode Co.) - Dozen
$5.00

Par-Cooked Flour Tortillas (Goode Co.) - Dozen

$5.00
Seasoned Croutons (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb Bag
$3.00

Seasoned Croutons (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb Bag

$3.00
White Bread (Goode Co.) - Loaf

White Bread (Goode Co.) - Loaf

$4.95

Our white bread is made fresh daily in our bakery. We use fresh ingredients and no preservatives.

Corn Tortillas - 24 pack
$5.00

Corn Tortillas - 24 pack

$5.00
Goode Co. Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie - Whole
$22.00

Goode Co. Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie - Whole

$22.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies (Goode Co.) - Dozen
$15.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Goode Co.) - Dozen

$15.00
Original Pralines (Goode Co.) - Each
$3.00

Original Pralines (Goode Co.) - Each

$3.00

Whole Produce

Idaho Potatoes - 4 per pack
$4.50

Idaho Potatoes - 4 per pack

$4.50
Red Tomatoes - 4 per pack
$4.50

Red Tomatoes - 4 per pack

$4.50
Jumbo Yellow Onions - 4 per pack
$5.00

Jumbo Yellow Onions - 4 per pack

$5.00
Celery - 1 Head
$2.00

Celery - 1 Head

$2.00
Green Bell Peppers - 4 per pack
$3.00

Green Bell Peppers - 4 per pack

$3.00
Red Bell Peppers - 4 per pack
$4.00

Red Bell Peppers - 4 per pack

$4.00
Carrots - 4 per pack
$1.50

Carrots - 4 per pack

$1.50
Green Onions - Per bunch
$1.50

Green Onions - Per bunch

$1.50
Large Limes - 1/2 Dozen
$4.00

Large Limes - 1/2 Dozen

$4.00
Large Lemons - 1/2 Dozen
$4.00

Large Lemons - 1/2 Dozen

$4.00
Fresh Jalapeno Peppers - 1/2 lb.
$1.50

Fresh Jalapeno Peppers - 1/2 lb.

$1.50
Serrano Peppers - 1/2 lb.
$1.50

Serrano Peppers - 1/2 lb.

$1.50

Fresh Herbs

Thyme - 1oz bunch
$2.00

Thyme - 1oz bunch

$2.00
Oregano - 1oz bunch
$2.00

Oregano - 1oz bunch

$2.00
Italian Parsley - 2oz bunch
$2.00

Italian Parsley - 2oz bunch

$2.00
Rosemary - 1oz bunch
$2.00

Rosemary - 1oz bunch

$2.00
Basil - 1oz bunch
$2.00

Basil - 1oz bunch

$2.00
Cilantro - bunch
$2.00

Cilantro - bunch

$2.00

Prepped Vegetables

Yellow Onion Diced - Pint
$2.00

Yellow Onion Diced - Pint

$2.00
Fresh Garlic Peeled - 1/2 Pint
$3.00

Fresh Garlic Peeled - 1/2 Pint

$3.00
Diced Vegetable Trinity (Celery, Bell Pepper, Onion) - Pint
$2.00

Diced Vegetable Trinity (Celery, Bell Pepper, Onion) - Pint

$2.00
Diced Vegetable Mirepoix (Carrot, Celery, Onion) - Pint
$2.00

Diced Vegetable Mirepoix (Carrot, Celery, Onion) - Pint

$2.00
Pico De Gallo (Goode Co.) - Pint
$3.00

Pico De Gallo (Goode Co.) - Pint

$3.00
Carrots Diced - Pint
$3.00

Carrots Diced - Pint

$3.00

Dairy

Eggs - 1 Dozen
$4.00

Eggs - 1 Dozen

$4.00
Enchilada Cheese Blend Shredded (Goode Co.) - 1 lb
$5.00

Enchilada Cheese Blend Shredded (Goode Co.) - 1 lb

$5.00
Cheddar Cheese Shredded - 1 lb
$4.00

Cheddar Cheese Shredded - 1 lb

$4.00
Mexican White Cheese Shredded - 1 lb
$4.00

Mexican White Cheese Shredded - 1 lb

$4.00
Parmesan Cheese Grated - 1 lb
$8.00

Parmesan Cheese Grated - 1 lb

$8.00
Danish Blue Cheese - 1 lb
$10.00

Danish Blue Cheese - 1 lb

$10.00
Whole Milk - Gallon
$6.00

Whole Milk - Gallon

$6.00

Beverage

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - Quart
$6.00

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - Gallon
$20.00

$20.00
Chuckwagon Coffee - 12oz Bag

Chuckwagon Coffee - 12oz Bag

$7.00

Roasted to a medium profile, the rich flavor and aroma of these whole coffee beans will delight you.

Kitchen Essentials and Pantry Goods

Grill Salt (Goode Co.) - 12 oz.

Grill Salt (Goode Co.) - 12 oz.

$6.00

Blend of ground black pepper, Kosher salt, and garlic salt.

Gulf Coast Seasoning (Goode Co.) - 12 oz. Shaker

Gulf Coast Seasoning (Goode Co.) - 12 oz. Shaker

$5.00

Blend of salt, ground pepper, paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and oregano.

Seasoned Cornmeal (Goode Co.) - 1 lb bag
$1.00

Seasoned Cornmeal (Goode Co.) - 1 lb bag

$1.00
Dry Adolphus Long Grain Rice - 1 lb bag
$1.00

Dry Adolphus Long Grain Rice - 1 lb bag

$1.00
Dry Pinto Beans - 1 lb bag
$2.00

Dry Pinto Beans - 1 lb bag

$2.00

All Purpose Flour - 1 lb bag
$1.00

$1.00

Seasoned Flour (Goode Co.) - 1 lb bag
$1.00

$1.00

Canola Oil (trans fat free) - Quart
$4.00

$4.00

Olive Oil - Quart
$9.00

$9.00
Roasted Chicken Stock (Goode Co.) - Quart
$5.00

Roasted Chicken Stock (Goode Co.) - Quart

$5.00
Goode Co. Bottled BBQ Sauce - Original

Goode Co. Bottled BBQ Sauce - Original

Goode Co. Bottled BBQ Sauce - Heavy Garlic

Goode Co. Bottled BBQ Sauce - Heavy Garlic

Goode Co. Bottled BBQ Sauce - Jalapeno Garlic

Goode Co. Bottled BBQ Sauce - Jalapeno Garlic

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Brisket Rub

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Brisket Rub

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Fowl Rub

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Fowl Rub

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Creole Seasoning

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Creole Seasoning

Goode Co. Bottled Spices

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Rib Rub

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Mesquite Shake

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Mesquite Shake

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Steak Seasoning

Goode Co. Bottled Spices - Steak Seasoning

Goode Co. Grill Bottled Marinade - Grill Marinade

Goode Co. Grill Bottled Marinade - Grill Marinade

Goode Co. Grill Bottled Marinade - Game Marinade

Goode Co. Grill Bottled Marinade - Game Marinade

Paper Goods and Sanitation Supplies

Reynolds Aluminum Foil - 30 sq ft, 12x30

Reynolds Aluminum Foil - 30 sq ft, 12x30

$3.00

Glad Press and Seal Wrap - 70ft.

$4.50Out of stock
Chinet Platter 10" - 12ct per pack

Chinet Platter 10" - 12ct per pack

$5.00

Dawn Ultra, Original Scent - 7oz bottle

$1.50

Outdoor Grilling

B&B Mesquite Pellets - 20lb bag

B&B Mesquite Pellets - 20lb bag

$13.00
BBQ Mop, Long Handle 24" - each

BBQ Mop, Long Handle 24" - each

$2.50
Bic Lighter Multi Purpose

Bic Lighter Multi Purpose

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Free Delivery on order $150 or more!! $40 minimum on all orders. Order will be delivered within a two hour window of your requested time.

Location

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Goode Company Grocers image

