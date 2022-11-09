Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

No reviews yet

1801 Yale Street

Houston, TX 77008

Primero

Campechana Extra

$19.00

A refreshing Mexican-style seafood cocktail with avocado, fire-roasted Anaheim chiles and pico de gallo

Nachos (6 pcs.)

Individual tostadas with refried beans and blended cheeses, oven-baked, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Nachos (10 pcs.)

Individual tostadas with refried beans and blended cheeses, oven-baked, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Quesadillas (4 pcs.)

Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Quesadillas (8 pcs.)

Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Taquitos Dorados

$12.00

Crispy taquitos stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, served with avocado crema

Pork and Green Chile Empanadas

$10.00

Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema

Medium Queso

$10.00

Large Queso

$15.00

Made to Order Guacamole

$11.00+

Served with chips, salsa and choice of three toppers

Ensalada Y Sopa

1836 Mesq. Chicken Salad

$19.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

Mesquite grilled romaine hearts, tomato, chile-spiced pepitas, queso fresco, croutons, chive Parmesan dressing

Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$10.00

Our version of the house salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes

South TX & Ranch Inspired

Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans and handmade tortillas.

Grilled Texas Quail

$32.00

(2) semi-boneless farm-raised Texas quail, marinated and grilled over mesquite

Redfish on the Half Shell

$36.00

Fresh farm-raised Texas redfish, flavorfully seasoned and mesquite-grilled, basted with our chile-lime butter

Laguna Madre Shrimp

$32.00

Jumbo wild-caught Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese, wrapped with bacon and slow-roasted over mesquite embers

Carnitas

$27.00

Marinated, braised and crisped pork (a three day preparation process), served with cilantro, escabeche and fresh salsa verde

Tampiquena

$35.00

Mesquite-grilled carne asada steak served with cheese enchilada

Filet Tampiquena

$45.00

Platos

All plates served with rice and refried beans

1 Fish & 1 Shrimp Taco

$24.00

(2) Mesquite-grilled marinated redfish or shrimp tacos, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish

Chicken Flautas

$17.00

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted salsa verde, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco

Comida Deluxe

$26.00

1/4 lb. beef or chicken fajitas, smoked chicken flauta, handmade tamale, served with tortillas.

Crispy Tacos

$17.00

Beef Picadillo tacos, lettuce, tomato

No. 2

$21.00

Beef fajita taco al carbon, chicken enchilada, handmade tamale

Old No. 7

$18.00

Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada, and pork carnitas tostada.

Redfish Tacos Mariscos

$24.00

Mesquite-grilled marinated redfish, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish

Shrimp Tacos Mariscos

$24.00

Mesquite-grilled shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish

Tacos al Carbon

Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

Tamale Dinner

$17.00

Pork tamales topped with chile con carne

Tostadas Compuestas

Handmade corn tostadas (two) with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, salsa verde.

Tres Hombres

$19.00

Cheese enchiladas, crispy beef taco, handmade pork tamale

Enchiladas

All plates served with two enchiladas, rice and refried beans

Classic Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy

Classic Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken, sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy

Beef Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with seasoned lean ground beef (ground fresh daily in our kitchen), onion, tomato, bell pepper and garlic

Verdes Enchiladas

$19.00

Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken and Mexican white cheese with roasted salsa verde, avocado

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$34.00+

Chicken Fajitas

$28.00+

Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas

$31.00+

Filet Mignon Fajitas

$49.00+

Parrillada Familiar

$140.00

Serves 4 to 6 people. Includes 1 lb. beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or combo, 1/2 lb. carnitas, 2 quail, 1 jalapeno cheese sausage and 4 mesquite grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime butter, rice and beans.

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

Served with rice and refried beans.

Kid Cheese Enchilada

$7.00

Served with rice and refried beans.

Kid Crispy Taco

Served with rice and refried beans.

Kid Soft Taco

Served with rice and refried beans.

Baked Goods

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Tres Leches

$7.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$22.00

Contains nuts.

Whole Choc. Cream Pie

$21.00

Contains nuts.

Pecan Pie w/ Wooden Box

$45.00

Contains nuts.

Sides & Extra

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Charra Beans

$5.00

Elote Corn

$5.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Beverages

Mt. Valley Still 500ml

$4.00

Mt. Valley Sparkling 500ml

$4.00

7up Fountain

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Big Red Fountain

$3.00

Coke Fountain

$3.00

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Fountain

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Kid Beverage

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smoky flavors of a South Texas ranch, inspired by the vaqueros of cattle drives years ago. Shrimp and redfish pulled fresh from the Gulf, a practice mastered during family summers along the coast. The homespun plates of our grandmother—an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico, whose colorful concoctions still brighten these tables. And, of course, the heaping platters of fajitas that made our Houston seafood, Tex-Mex and taqueria restaurant famous. The Goodes were the first in Houston to grill fajitas over mesquite wood, and the city still can’t get enough.

Website

Location

1801 Yale Street, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

