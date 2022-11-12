Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goode Company Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Popular Items

Campechana Extra
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
Fried Gulf Shrimp

Snacks

Campechana Extra

$19.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocados.

Campechana Shrimp

$18.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocados.

Campechana Crab

$18.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocados.

Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Shrimp Empanadas (3)

$9.00

(3) crispy pastries filled with our classic shrimp and creole vegetables

Smoked Redfish Dip

$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.00

Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake with lemon garlic cream sauce

Seared Tuna

$13.00

Seared rare and served with soy mustard sauce

Redfish Beignets

$14.00

Marinated redfish bites in a cornmeal breading.

Soups & Salads

Seafood Gumbo - Cup

$10.00

Seafood Gumbo - Bowl

$17.00

Shrimp Gumbo - Cup

$9.00

Shrimp Gumbo - Bowl

$16.00

Crab Gumbo - Cup

$9.00

Crab Gumbo - Bowl

$16.00

Blue Crab, Corn, and Poblano Bisque - Cup

$9.00

Blue Crab, Corn, and Poblano Bisque - Bowl

$16.00

Simple Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickles red onions, croutons and your choice of dressing

Seared Gulf Coast Tuna Salad

$21.00

Seared Gulf tuna with creole mustard sauce, house salad mix, avocado, deviled egg, green beans, tomatoes, crispy sweet potatoes, vinaigrette

Lady Bird Salad

$15.00

Spinach-romaine blend with strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Po-Boys & Sandwiches

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Fried Catfish PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$22.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Fr Combo PoBoy

$19.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Mesq Catfish PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Mesq Shrimp PoBoy

$18.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

Mesq Combo PoBoy

$19.00

Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.

The Damn Goode Burger

$15.00

Mesquite Grilled Entrees

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Catfish

$23.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Mesquite Skewer

$29.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper

$36.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Mesquite Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Mesq Yellowfin Tuna

$33.00

Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Coastal Fried Platters

Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Fried Catfish Filet

$23.00

Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Fried Gulf Oysters (12)

$36.00

Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Fried Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Five fried stuffed shrimp, served with tartar and cocktail sauce, and your choice of side.

Fried Stuffed Crab

$26.00

Three fried stuffed crab, served with tartar and cocktail sauce, and your choice of side.

Fried Stuffed Combo

$26.00

Three fried stuffed shrimp, one stuffed crab, served with tartar and cocktail sauce, and your choice of side.

Seafood Platter

$35.00

6 oz. catfish, (3) shrimp, (3) oysters, and (2) stuffed shrimp.

Goode Signatures

Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Redfish on the Half Shell

$35.00

Served with and empanada and a choice of side

Crabmeat Fettuccine

$32.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat and fettuccine in garlic Romano sauce

Laguna Madre Shrimp (5)

$30.00

Jumbo wild-caught Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeno and white cheddar, wrapped in bacon and slow-roasted over mesquite, served on a bed of seafood rice.

Backyard BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Grilled to perfection and basted with our white BBQ sauce.

Seared Filet Mignon (8oz)

$42.00

Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.

Shrimp Etouffee

$23.00

Served with seafood rice and an empanada.

Whole Stuffed Flounder

$42.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Seafood Rice

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$7.00

Green Beans & Potatoes

Red Beans

$7.00

Red Beans & Rice

$7.00

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Bowl of Rice & Beans

$9.00

Colossal Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Homemade Baked Goodes

Pecan Pie - Slice

$7.00

Choc Cream Pie - Slice

$7.00

Topped with shaved chocolate and slivered almonds.

Margarita Pie - Slice

$7.00

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

$7.00

Topped with candied pecans.

Pecan Pie - Whole

$22.00

Wood Box Pecan Pie

$45.00

Kids Menu

Fried Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mesquite Kids Chicken

$8.00

To Go Cocktails

Frozen Margarita - 12oz

$9.00

Must be 21+ years old with a valid I.D to receive.

Frozen Margarita - 24oz

$16.00

Must be 21+ years old with a valid I.D to receive.

Damn Goode Margarita Rx - Single

$9.00

Must be 21+ years old with a valid I.D to receive.

Damn Goode Margarita Rx - Double

$18.00

Must be 21+ years old with a valid I.D to receive.

Luckenbach Mule - Double

$16.00

Fresh watermelon and ginger syrup shaken with vodka, chile liqueur, and lime juice. Topped with Topo Chico and lime wedge served on the side.

Hurricane - Double

$18.00

Dark rum shaken with fresh hurricane mix and lime juice. Strawberry and lime wedge served on the side.

Margarita Kit with Tequila

$40.00

Includes tequila, Damn Goode margarita mix, limes, and salt. Kit serves 6. Must be 21+ years old with a valid I.D to receive.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Somewhere between mesquite smoke and spice is where you’ll​ find the inspiration behind our Texas signatures and coastal classics. Think garlic-buttered po-boys and redfish beignets. Wood-fired swordfish and hand-rolled tamales. And let’s not forget an oyster bar sparkling with specialty cocktails, Gulf shellfish, and southern charm.

Location

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

