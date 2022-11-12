Goode Company Seafood - Westpark
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Somewhere between mesquite smoke and spice is where you’ll find the inspiration behind our Texas signatures and coastal classics. Think garlic-buttered po-boys and redfish beignets. Wood-fired swordfish and hand-rolled tamales. And let’s not forget an oyster bar sparkling with specialty cocktails, Gulf shellfish, and southern charm.
Location
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77098
Gallery