Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goode Company Fish Camp

review star

No reviews yet

8865 Six Pines, suite 100

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Deviled Gulf Crab
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Tomato Bacon Jam
Campechana Crab

Oyster Bar

Pickle Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

Pickle Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Five boiled shrimp, marinated in vinegar and fresh dill. Served with pickled okra and Cajun firecrackers.

Smoked Gulf Fish Dip

Smoked Gulf Fish Dip

$13.00

Served with chile oil, scallions and homemade fire crackers.

Blue Crab Fingers

Blue Crab Fingers

$18.00

Marinated in mojo verde.

Appetizers

Alabama Catfish Beignets

Alabama Catfish Beignets

$11.00

Marinated in beer, mustard and hot sauce, then fried in cornmeal breading. Served with Comeback sauce on the side.

Payday French Bread

Payday French Bread

$6.00

House-baked baguette slathered in a cheesy garlic butter.

Crab Boil Cracklins

Crab Boil Cracklins

$6.00

Served with Crystal aioli on the side.

Fried Oyster BLT Slider

Fried Oyster BLT Slider

$6.00

Fried Gulf oyster, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on a fresh-baked, toasted bun.

Crispy Boudin

Crispy Boudin

$10.00

Fresh from our butchery, stuffed with Jack cheese, lightly breaded and flash-fried. Served with Creole mustard sauce on the side.

Deviled Gulf Crab

Deviled Gulf Crab

$18.00

Jumbo lump lightly seasoned, folded with the trinity, placed back in the shell, and baked until brown and bubbly. Served with béarnaise sauce and Comeback slaw.

Campechana Shrimp

Campechana Shrimp

$18.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of shrimp, pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocado. Crispy corn tortilla chips on the side.

Campechana Crab

Campechana Crab

$18.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of crab, pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocado. Crispy corn tortilla chips on the side.

Campechana Extra

Campechana Extra

$19.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of crab and shrimp, pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocado. Crispy corn tortilla chips on the side.

Gumbo & Salads

Simple House Salad

Simple House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, boiled egg, rustic garlic croutons and your choice of dressing.

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$11.00

Blue cheese, boiled egg, slab bacon, heirloom tomato and herbed buttermilk dressing.

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$17.00

Jimmy's Gulf shrimp dressed in red remoulade on iceberg with avocado, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, fresh dill and olive oil croutons.

Fish Camp Caesar Salad

Fish Camp Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, shaved fennel, smokey slab bacon, heirloom tomatoes, garlic croutons and Parmesan chive dressing.

Christmas Bay Seafood Gumbo - Cup

Christmas Bay Seafood Gumbo - Cup

$9.00

Shrimp and crab gumbo served with seafood rice.

Christmas Bay Seafood Gumbo - Bowl

Christmas Bay Seafood Gumbo - Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp and crab gumbo served with seafood rice and Payday garlic bread.

Po-Boys & Sandwiches

Served with French fries.
Damn Goode Burger

Damn Goode Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. in-house ground proprietary burger blend, on a buttered and toasted homemade bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Served with French fries.

SOTX Hot Chicken Sandwich

SOTX Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy-fried chicken breast tossed in homemade chile oil, served with comeback slaw and Crystal aioli. Served with French fries.

Peacemaker PoBoy

Peacemaker PoBoy

$19.00

Fresh baguette with herb butter, topped with crispy fried shrimp and oysters, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$17.00

Fresh baguette with herb butter, topped with crispy fried shrimp, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Fried Oyster PoBoy

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$19.00

Fresh baguette with herb butter, topped with crispy fried oysters, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Fried Catfish PoBoy

Fried Catfish PoBoy

$17.00

Fresh baguette with herb butter, topped with crispy fried catfish, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Mesq Shrimp PoBoy

Mesq Shrimp PoBoy

$17.00

Fresh baguette with herb butter, topped with mesquite grilled shrimo, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Mesq Catfish PoBoy

Mesq Catfish PoBoy

$17.00

Fresh baguette with herb butter, topped with mesquite grilled catfish, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Fried Platters

Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.
Fried Gulf Shrimp

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$25.00

Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Fried Catfish Fillet

Fried Catfish Fillet

$23.00

Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Fried Gulf Oysters

Fried Gulf Oysters

$27.00

Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Fried Combo Platter

Fried Combo Platter

$27.00

Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

San Luis Pass Deluxe

San Luis Pass Deluxe

$30.00

A heaping pile of shrimp, catfish and oysters. Served with French fries, hushpuppy and Comeback slaw.

Signatures

Redfish on the Half Shell

Redfish on the Half Shell

$33.00

Mesquite-grilled with charred spring onion, lemon and garlic herb butter.

Texas Striped Bass

Texas Striped Bass

$29.00

Oven-roasted with salsa verde, herbed Parmesan breadcrumbs, and lemon butter.

Hearth Roasted Yellowfin Tuna

Hearth Roasted Yellowfin Tuna

$33.00

Topped with three Gulf shrimp in a Veracruzana sauce with tomatoes, olive oil, olives, jalapenos, and capers.

Mesquite Grilled Yardbird

Mesquite Grilled Yardbird

$22.00

Served with white BBQ sauce, charred lemon, and herb salad.

Sides & Shareables

Crab & Shrimp Rice

Crab & Shrimp Rice

$6.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Tomato Bacon Jam

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Tomato Bacon Jam

$6.00
Red Beans w/ Crab & Shrimp Rice

Red Beans w/ Crab & Shrimp Rice

$6.00
Crispy Crab Boil Potatoes

Crispy Crab Boil Potatoes

$6.00

Served with salsa verde and Crystal aioli.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Comeback Slaw

Comeback Slaw

$6.00

Desserts

Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie - slice

Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie - slice

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Chocolate Cream Pie - slice

Chocolate Cream Pie - slice

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Margarita Pie - slice

Margarita Pie - slice

$7.00
Texas Sheet Cake - slice

Texas Sheet Cake - slice

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Pecan Pie Whole

$22.00

Contains nuts.

Wooden Box Pecan Pie

$45.00

Contains nuts.

Chocolate Pie Whole

$21.00

Contains nuts.

Margarita Pie Whole

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sun-soaked and brimming with fish, the Texas Coast remains the inspiration behind our newest watering hole. What you’ll find there is what you’ll find here: folks who know that full flavor comes from the freshest catch.

Location

8865 Six Pines, suite 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cocina de Roberto - 3126 Sawdust Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,163
3126 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
8865 Six Pines Drive Shenandoah, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Herb & Beet - The Woodlands
orange star4.7 • 1,255
448 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange star4.5 • 135
24345 Gosling Road, Ste.120A Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Porta'Vino - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
207 East Shore Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
La Cocina De Roberto - 26817 Interstate 45
orange starNo Reviews
26817 Interstate 45 Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Woodlands

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
b.good - Spring TX
orange star4.6 • 1,404
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Woodlands
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston