Good Eats on 6

203 Reviews

$$

3620 STATE HWY

EASTHAM, MA 02642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

NY PIZZA. 18" Cheese Pie
NY PIZZA 12" Cheese Pie
French Fries

Specials & Fun Stuff

Lunch Special (till 2pm)

All lunch specials include a free soft drink

Puppy Patty

$5.00

Puppy needs food too! Serve them chopped Angus Beef! (No bun, no toppings)

Good Eats on 6 Keytag

Good Eats on 6 Keytag

$3.00

The “key” to a great meal right at your fingertips! Our keytag displays phone number and website for easy online ordering.

Sweet Treats

NY Zeppole

$6.50

The NY Pizzeria dessert you've been missing! Fried fluffy housemade dough tossed with powdered sugar. Approximate 6 pieces per order (based on weight0 FYI: They just happen to be vegan as well :)

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Carnival Style Oreos

$3.25

Three Oreo cookies battered and fried...just like at the fair!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Orange, Cranberry and Walnut Muffin bursting the flavor of a sunny day!

Apps & Snacks

Chicken Tenders

$9.25

All white meat breaded chicken tenders served with one dipping sauce. Approx. 5pcs (based on weight)

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

served with your choice of dipping sauce

Falafel Bites

$7.25

Served with Tahini Sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Tempura battered pickle chips served with Ranch dressing on side.

Hummus & Pita Chips

$6.25

Hummus & chopped vegetables garnish served with warm pita chips. Replace pita chip with Gluten Free chips or Veggie slices option available

8" Loaf Garlic Bread

$5.50

Enjoy our housemade Italian bread with butter, garlic & parmigiana cheese. Cut and served with marinara dipping sauce. Option to add mozzarella or make it vegan.

Garlic Knots

$3.00+

House made dough hand twisted into knots, baked with garlic & parmesan served with marinara on the side.

Vegan Knots

$4.50+

House made dough hand twisted into knots, baked with olive oil, garlic & VEGAN cheese served with marinara sauce on the side.

Small 12" Cheesy Bread

$13.00

House made pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese & garlic. Served with marinara on the side.

Large 18" Cheesy Bread

$18.00

House made pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese & garlic. Served with marinara on the side.

Meatballs & Sauce

3 oz house made meatball with vine ripe tomato sauce finished with parmesan cheese.

Meat & Cheese Plate

$12.00

A hearty selection of Italian meats & cubed mozzarella cheese on a bed of lettuce with olives and Pepperoncinis

Burgers

Our burgers are made from fresh, hand crafted ground Angus beef, seasoned and seared to perfection!

Hamburger

$9.00

Fresh, hand crafted ground Angus beef, seasoned and seared, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle on a potato roll

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Fresh, hand crafted ground Angus beef, seasoned and seared, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle on a potato roll.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Fresh, hand crafted ground Angus beef, seasoned and seared, topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle on a potato roll.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.50

Fresh, hand crafted ground Angus beef, seasoned and seared, topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle on a potato roll.

Jim's Special "Patti"

$13.20

Our house burger! Fresh, hand crafted ground Angus beef, seasoned and seared, topped with bacon, cheese, coleslaw BBQ sauce, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle on a potato roll.

Falafel "Burger"

$9.75

A great meatless option to a burger! Grilled falafel topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a potato roll. Optional choice to have vegan cheese.

Cheeseburger Hero

$17.50

2 of our fresh black Angus ground beef burgers, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on our new soft sandwich hero roll.

Keto Burger Plate

$19.50

2 black angus bacon cheeseburgers, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles served on a plate and topped with 2 fried eggs.

Puppy Patty

$5.00

Puppy needs food too! Serve them chopped Angus Beef! (No bun, no toppings)

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Crispy southern fried chicken pattie on a potato roll with lettuce & tomato

Grilled Cheese

Just like mom used to make! Country white bread with your choice of cheese and additional fillings, grilled to perfection!

BLT Hero

$11.75

A hearty serving of bacon, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes served on a soft hero roll

Philly-steak Hero

$11.75

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese served on a soft sandwich hero roll.

Italian Meats & Cheese Hero

$13.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola & mozzarella cheese on our house made Italian bread, then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing.

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$13.00

House made meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese served on our house made Italian bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$12.00

Breaded and fried eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese served on our house made Italian bread.

Vegan Meatball Hero

$15.00

Our house made vegan meatballs served warm on our housemade Italian bread (or soft hero roll if you choose) with vine-ripened tomato sauce and vegan cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese served on our house made Italian bread.

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$12.00

Crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, on our housemade hero roll served with lettuce & tomato

BBQ Chicken Hero

$12.00

Crispy chicken tossed in sweet BBQ sauce, on a housemade hero roll with,, lettuce and tomatoes.

Pita Wraps

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Cut off the cone lamb gyro with lettuce, tomato, red onion in a warm pita wrap served with tzatziki sauce on the side.

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Grilled white meat chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion in a warm pita wrap served with tzatziki sauce on the side.

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$10.00

Grilled white meat chicken, sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers and feta cheese served on in a pita bread

Chicken-Bacon-Ranch

$10.50

Grilled white meat chicken, crispy bacon crumbles and lettuce with Ranch dressing and served in a warm pita bread

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$8.00

Bacon strips, lettuce and tomato with mayo served on a warm pita bread

Caesar Pita Wrap

$5.50

Lettuce and shaved parmesan in a warm pita with Caesar dressing served on the side. Grilled white meat chicken available as an add-on

Grilled Falafel

$9.75

Grilled falafel with lettuce, tomato and red onion served in a warm pita bread with tahini sauce on the side

Sautéed Veggies & Hummus

$9.50

Sautéed mushrooms, onions and red peppers topped with lettuce and tomato and a spread of hummus all served in a warm pita bread

Sides

French Fries

$3.95+

Batter Onion Rings

$5.00+

Loaded Fries

$7.50+

French fries topped with mozzarella cheese & bacon

Garlic Parmesan Fries

French fries topped with fresh crushed garlic and parmesan cheese

Side of Hummus

$3.50

Side Of Slaw

$2.50

Potato Chips

$3.95+

Salads

All salads are made to order with fresh Romaine lettuce. Your dressing choice is served on the side

Chef Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, ham, grilled white meat chicken, shredded cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.

Greek Goddess

$11.25

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, Greek seasoning and Greek dressing on the side.

Garden Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing dressing on the side.

BIlly's Salad *Customer Favorite

$15.50

Large Caesar salad with fresh Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiana cheese, croutons, an Angus beef burger pattie and crumbled bacon.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.25

Side Greek Goddess

$8.25

Side Garden Salad

$7.25

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

Canned Soda/Water

Juice Box

Cup

$0.20

NY Pizzas

NY PIZZA 12" Cheese Pie

$13.25

House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.

NY PIZZA. 18" Cheese Pie

$18.25

House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.

"NEW" The 4 Corners (Sm Sicilian)

$13.99

Everything you love about our Thick & Crunchy Sicilian pizza in a smaller size. Every piece is a corner slice!

NY SICILIAN. 16" Square

$19.00

Thick & Crunchy! Extra proofed house made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.

NY GRANDMA Pie

$18.75

*PLEASE NOTE requires a minimum of. 25 minutes from ordering to properly rise before topping and cooking. Pre-ordering is highly encouraged* The perfect "not-too-thick/not-too-thin" house made crust, hand stretched and set in an rectangular pan. Topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, light garlic and drizzled with olive oil. Cut into 8 square pieces.

12" Gluten-Friendly Crust NOT vegan

$19.00

If you are Celiac please note: We store and cook the gluten free crusts separate, but as a pizzeria there is flour in the air and we cannot guarantee a completely gluten free environment.

Party Sheet Pan Pizza (4hr Min Notice)

Call for Party Pizza orders 774-801-2404

Specialty Pizzas

Sweet & Savory *House Special*

Sweet & Savory *House Special*

No Marinara Sauce!*** Apricot preserves, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

House made dough topped with house made buffalo cream sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese & crispy buffalo chicken.

BBQ Chicken

House made dough topped with fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, crispy BBQ chicken & sweet BBQ sauce.

Cheeseburger Pizza

Seasoned Black Angus ground beef, cheddar, pickles, onions and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard atop our house made dough, a light coat of vine ripened tomato sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese.

Chicken-Bacon-Ranch

House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken, bacon & topping with ranch after baking.

The New Goodfella "House Special"

House made dough topped with fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, house made alla vodka sauce, seasoned mushrooms. Add any other toppings to build your perfect pie!

Meat Lover

House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage & bacon.

The Hot Italian

Italian meats including ham, capicola, salami & pepperoni dressed with hot pepper relish, all on our housemade pizza dough, vine ripened tomato sauce and 100% fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Lover

House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh cut green peppers, seasoned mushrooms & onions.

White Pie

House made dough topped with fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, garlic & olive oil.

The Greek

House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, spinach, red onion, olives, feta cheese & olive oil.

Uncle Louie's Grandma Pie

$25.00

A Grandma pie with garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers. Require min 25 min.

Jim's Favorite

For Father's Day only! Jim's favorite pie is our regular cheese pizza with housemade alla vodka sauce, Ricotta Cheese and Meatballs!

Breakfast Pizza (available all day)

Scrambled egg and fresh shredded mozzarella cheese on our housemade pizza dough with your choice of bacon, sausage or mixed veggies

Stromboli and Calzones

Calzone

$13.00

Our house made pizza dough filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and any other filling you like!

Stromboli

$12.00

Our house made pizza dough rolled and filled with mozzarella cheese and any other filling you like!

Pasta Meals

Pasta Meal for One

$8.00

Penne pasta served with choice of sauce and protein and a side of 2 garlic knots. Requires Min 20 min prep time (Italian bread may be substituted for garlic knots based on availability)

Complete Pasta Meal for One

$20.00

Enjoy our pasta meal for one along with a side garden salad and a house dessert

Fun Pizza Specials

Pizza Kits

Out of stock

Includes all the makings for 2 personal pizzas to make at home, sauce, cheese and choice of toppings.

Meal for 2

$25.00Out of stock

(2) 12” cheese pies and FREE dessert for two! You may add on to each pie to create your favorite! (Dessert may vary based on availability)

Good Eats on 6 Stuff

Good Eats on 6 Keytag

Good Eats on 6 Keytag

$3.00

The “key” to a great meal right at your fingertips! Our keytag displays phone number and website for easy online ordering.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank you for your business!

Location

3620 STATE HWY, EASTHAM, MA 02642

Directions

Good Eats on 6 image
Good Eats on 6 image

