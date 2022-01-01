American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Good Evans 50 - GE Kearney
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving up breakfast, brunch, or lunch the GOOD way with chef inspired entrees and house roasted coffee.
Location
1010 3rd Ave., Suite F, Kearney, NE 68845
Gallery