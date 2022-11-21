- Home
- Goodfellas Brick Oven Pies
Goodfellas Brick Oven Pies
8161 FM 423 #230
Frisco, TX 75036
Appetizers
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing
Ceasar Salad
Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Chicken, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes, capers, bruschetta, baby spinach in a Greek feta vinaigrette
Perfect Salad
KALE MIX, CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BRICK OVEN CHICKEN, SLIVERED ALMONDS, SHAVED PARMESAN, WITH FRENCH VINAIGRETTE
Cobb Salad
MIX GREENS, BRICK OVEN CHICKEN, HARD BOILED EGGS, BACON, BLUE HEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES, WITH FRENCH VINAIGRETTE
Super Food Salad
KALE MIX, CUCUMBERS, HARD BOILED EGGS, SLIVERED ALMONDS, QUINOA MIX, CHERRY TOMATOES, WITH FRENCH VINAIGRETTE
House Salad (Side)
Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing
Ceasar Salad (Side)
Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing
Pizza
8" Build Your Own
8" Bad Hombre
Refried bean, tomatoes, Taco meat, Mozzarella and Mexican cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed tortilla chips, black olives, diced tomatoes and diced white onion served with taco sauce
8" Mowiee Wowiee
Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, and Chicken with Plum Tomato Sauce
8" OG Smokin Goodfella
Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper cream sauce, tricolored roasted bell peppers, sausage with fennel, pepperoni, caramelized onions, parmigiano Reggiano & fresh basil
8" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil with an olive oil drizzle.
8" Four Seasons
Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, mushrooms, black olives, and roasted artichokes.
8" The Werewolf
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Capicola, Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, and Plum Tomato Sauce
8" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce, chicken, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, peppercinis, feta, and baby arugula
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and cilantro
8" White Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, alfredo sauce, and ricotta cheese
8" Eager Veager
Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, plum tomato sauce
8" Totes McGee
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Green Peppers
8" Tra La Alla Vodka
Fresh Mozzarella, diced pancetta, garlic, diced onions, fresh basil, and vodka sauce.
8" Fancy Four Cheese
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, asiago and pecorino romano with plum tomato sauce
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing
8" Plain Jane
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Onion, Goat Cheese, and Shaved Parmesan
8" Laguna
Pesto & Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke, Ricotta, and Basil
8" Norcal
Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Garlic Cloves
12" Bad Hombre
Refried bean, tomatoes, Taco meat, Mozzarella and Mexican cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed tortilla chips, black olives, diced tomatoes and diced white onion served with taco sauce
12" Mowiee Wowiee
Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, bacon, and chicken with Plum Tomato Sauce
12" OG Smokin Goodfella
Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper cream sauce, tricolored roasted bell peppers, sausage with fennel, pepperoni, caramelized onions, parmigiano Reggiano & fresh basil
12" Four Seasons
Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, mushrooms, black olives, and roasted artichokes.
12" The Werewolf
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, spicy capicola, bacon & sliced meatballs with plum tomato sauce
12" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, chicken, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, peppercinis, feta, baby arugula
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chicken, bbq sauce, bruschetta, bacon & cilantro
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing
12" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil with an olive oil drizzle.
12" Fancy Four Cheese
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, asiago and pecorino romano with plum tomato sauce
12" White Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, alfredo sauce, and ricotta cheese
12" Eager Veager
Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, plum tomato sauce
12" Build Your Own
12" Totes McGee
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Green Peppers
12" Tra La Alla Vodka
Fresh Mozzarella, diced pancetta, garlic, diced onions, fresh basil, and vodka sauce.
12" Plain Jane
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Onion, Goat Cheese, and Shaved Parmesan
12" Norcal
Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Garlic Cloves
12" Laguna
Pesto & Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke, Ricotta, and Basil
16" Bad Hombre
Refried bean, tomatoes, Taco meat, Mozzarella and Mexican cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed tortilla chips, black olives, diced tomatoes and diced white onion served with taco sauce
16" Mowiee Wowiee
Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, and Chicken with Plum Tomato Sauce
16" OG Smokin Goodfella
Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper cream sauce, tricolored roasted bell peppers, sausage with fennel, pepperoni, caramelized onions, parmigiano Reggiano & fresh basil
16" Four Seasons
Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, mushrooms, black olives, and roasted artichokes.
16" The Werewolf
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Capicola, Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, and Plum Tomato Sauce.
16" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, chicken, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, peppercinis, feta, baby arugula
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and cilantro
16" build Your Own Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing
16" White Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, alfredo sauce, and ricotta cheese
16" Fancy Four Cheese
Fresh mozzarella & alfredo sauce, ricotta cheese
16" Eager Veager
Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, plum tomato sauce
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil with an olive oil drizzle.
16" Tra La Alla Vodka Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, diced pancetta, garlic, diced onions, fresh basil, and vodka sauce.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing
16" Totes McGee
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Green Peppers
16" Plain Jane
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Onion, Goat Cheese, and Shaved Parmesan
16" Laguna
Pesto & Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke, Ricotta, and Basil
16" Norcal
Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Garlic Cloves
Kids Menu
Soft Drinks
Dr. Pepper
Coca Cola
Coke Zero
Lemonade
Root Beer
Orange Fanta
Ice Tea
Sweet Tea
Diet Coke
Coca Cola 2-Liter
Dr Pepper 2-Liter
Root Beer 2-Liter
Diet Coke 2-Liter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come visit us in Frisco and enjoy our unique award Award-Winning craft pizza. Our hand- crafted pizzas are made using fresh ingredients, served in a fun casual dining experience. If you are craving your favorites on a night in call us or order online for delivery or take out.
8161 FM 423 #230, Frisco, TX 75036