Goodfellas Brick Oven Pies

No reviews yet

8161 FM 423 #230

Frisco, TX 75036

16" build Your Own Pizza
8" Build Your Own
Garlic Cheese Bread

Lunch Special

Small Pizza 8

$7.99

Small Pizza 8

Appetizers

Classic Italian Meatballs

$7.95

3 Meatballs served with homemade marinara and shaved parmigiano reggiano

Brick Fired Wings

$5.99+Out of stock

Wings tossed in any of our wing sauces

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Delicious Garlic Bread topped with melted fresh mozzarella

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.50

Chicken, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes, capers, bruschetta, baby spinach in a Greek feta vinaigrette

Perfect Salad

$12.50

KALE MIX, CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BRICK OVEN CHICKEN, SLIVERED ALMONDS, SHAVED PARMESAN, WITH FRENCH VINAIGRETTE

Cobb Salad

$12.50

MIX GREENS, BRICK OVEN CHICKEN, HARD BOILED EGGS, BACON, BLUE HEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES, WITH FRENCH VINAIGRETTE

Super Food Salad

$12.50

KALE MIX, CUCUMBERS, HARD BOILED EGGS, SLIVERED ALMONDS, QUINOA MIX, CHERRY TOMATOES, WITH FRENCH VINAIGRETTE

House Salad (Side)

$5.99

Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing

Ceasar Salad (Side)

$5.99

Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing

Pizza

8" Build Your Own

$7.99

8" Bad Hombre

$9.99

Refried bean, tomatoes, Taco meat, Mozzarella and Mexican cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed tortilla chips, black olives, diced tomatoes and diced white onion served with taco sauce

8" Mowiee Wowiee

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, and Chicken with Plum Tomato Sauce

8" OG Smokin Goodfella

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper cream sauce, tricolored roasted bell peppers, sausage with fennel, pepperoni, caramelized onions, parmigiano Reggiano & fresh basil

8" Margherita Pizza

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil with an olive oil drizzle.

8" Four Seasons

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, mushrooms, black olives, and roasted artichokes.

8" The Werewolf

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Capicola, Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, and Plum Tomato Sauce

8" Mediterranean Pizza

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce, chicken, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, peppercinis, feta, and baby arugula

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and cilantro

8" White Pizza

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, alfredo sauce, and ricotta cheese

8" Eager Veager

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, plum tomato sauce

8" Totes McGee

$11.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Green Peppers

8" Tra La Alla Vodka

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella, diced pancetta, garlic, diced onions, fresh basil, and vodka sauce.

8" Fancy Four Cheese

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, provolone, asiago and pecorino romano with plum tomato sauce

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing

8" Plain Jane

$10.99

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Onion, Goat Cheese, and Shaved Parmesan

8" Laguna

$10.99

Pesto & Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke, Ricotta, and Basil

8" Norcal

$10.99

Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Garlic Cloves

12" Bad Hombre

$17.99

Refried bean, tomatoes, Taco meat, Mozzarella and Mexican cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed tortilla chips, black olives, diced tomatoes and diced white onion served with taco sauce

12" Mowiee Wowiee

$18.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, bacon, and chicken with Plum Tomato Sauce

12" OG Smokin Goodfella

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper cream sauce, tricolored roasted bell peppers, sausage with fennel, pepperoni, caramelized onions, parmigiano Reggiano & fresh basil

12" Four Seasons

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, mushrooms, black olives, and roasted artichokes.

12" The Werewolf

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, spicy capicola, bacon & sliced meatballs with plum tomato sauce

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, chicken, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, peppercinis, feta, baby arugula

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Fresh mozzarella, chicken, bbq sauce, bruschetta, bacon & cilantro

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing

12" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil with an olive oil drizzle.

12" Fancy Four Cheese

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, provolone, asiago and pecorino romano with plum tomato sauce

12" White Pizza

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, alfredo sauce, and ricotta cheese

12" Eager Veager

$17.99

Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, plum tomato sauce

12" Build Your Own

$13.89

12" Totes McGee

$18.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Green Peppers

12" Tra La Alla Vodka

$17.99

Fresh Mozzarella, diced pancetta, garlic, diced onions, fresh basil, and vodka sauce.

12" Plain Jane

$17.99

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Onion, Goat Cheese, and Shaved Parmesan

12" Norcal

$18.99

Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Garlic Cloves

12" Laguna

$17.99

Pesto & Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke, Ricotta, and Basil

16" Bad Hombre

$22.99

Refried bean, tomatoes, Taco meat, Mozzarella and Mexican cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed tortilla chips, black olives, diced tomatoes and diced white onion served with taco sauce

16" Mowiee Wowiee

$22.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, and Chicken with Plum Tomato Sauce

16" OG Smokin Goodfella

$23.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper cream sauce, tricolored roasted bell peppers, sausage with fennel, pepperoni, caramelized onions, parmigiano Reggiano & fresh basil

16" Four Seasons

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, mushrooms, black olives, and roasted artichokes.

16" The Werewolf

$23.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Capicola, Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, and Plum Tomato Sauce.

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$23.99

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, chicken, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, peppercinis, feta, baby arugula

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Fresh mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and cilantro

16" build Your Own Pizza

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing

16" White Pizza

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, alfredo sauce, and ricotta cheese

16" Fancy Four Cheese

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella & alfredo sauce, ricotta cheese

16" Eager Veager

$22.99

Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, plum tomato sauce

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil with an olive oil drizzle.

16" Tra La Alla Vodka Pizza

$22.99

Fresh Mozzarella, diced pancetta, garlic, diced onions, fresh basil, and vodka sauce.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Fresh mozzarella, chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, diced celery, red onions, drizzled with ranch dressing

16" Totes McGee

$23.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Green Peppers

16" Plain Jane

$20.99

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Prosciutto, Onion, Goat Cheese, and Shaved Parmesan

16" Laguna

$20.99

Pesto & Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke, Ricotta, and Basil

16" Norcal

$22.99

Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Garlic Cloves

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.99

Single portion of Tiramisu

Kids Menu

$7.99

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Coca Cola

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Orange Fanta

$2.89

Ice Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Coca Cola 2-Liter

$3.99

Dr Pepper 2-Liter

$3.99

Root Beer 2-Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2-Liter

$3.99

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come visit us in Frisco and enjoy our unique award Award-Winning craft pizza. Our hand- crafted pizzas are made using fresh ingredients, served in a fun casual dining experience. If you are craving your favorites on a night in call us or order online for delivery or take out.

Location

8161 FM 423 #230, Frisco, TX 75036

Directions

