Pizza
Goodfella's Pizza - South Lake Tahoe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Not seeing what you would like to order? Please call the number above.
Location
3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd,, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in South Lake Tahoe
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
17 Beach Hut Deli - 17 South Lake Tahoe
4.2 • 1,306
1072 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Tahoe Bagel Company - Tahoe Bagel Company - Al Tahoe
4.6 • 177
1018 Al Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
More near South Lake Tahoe