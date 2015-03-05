Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Goodfella's Pizza - South Lake Tahoe

review star

No reviews yet

3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd,

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA (18" Large)
Custom Calzone
Pepperoni Pizza (18" Large)

Chicken Wings

8 Spicy Wings

8 Spicy Wings

$9.50
8 BBQ Wings

8 BBQ Wings

$9.50

18 Spicy Wings

$18.00

18 BBQ Wings

$18.00

9 Spicy & 9 BBQ

$18.00

8 Plain

$9.50

18 Plain

$18.00

4 BBQ 4 SPICY

$9.50

Garlic Chips

1/2 Garlic Chips (12")

$6.95

Full Garlic Chips (15")

$8.50

Pesto Chips

1/2 Pesto Chips (12")

$8.95

Full Pesto Chips (15")

$9.99

Salads

Small Take Out Salad

$5.99

Large Take Out Salad

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Cinnamon Chips

Cinnamon, Sugar, Cheese

Cinnamon Chip Full(15")

$9.50

Cinnamon Chip 1/2(12")

$7.50

Buffalo Chips

Buffalo Chips Half "12"

$7.50

Buffalo Chips Full "15"

$9.50

12" Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

BUNDT CAKE

BUNDT CAKE

$5.99

18" Large

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA (18" Large)

$19.50

Cheese Pizza (18" Large)

$19.50

Pepperoni Pizza (18" Large)

$22.00

Veggie Delight Pizza (18" Large)

$27.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes

Hawaiian Pizza (18" Large)

$24.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Garden Delight Pizza (18" Large)

$27.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Green Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, Fresh Avocado

All Meat Pizza (18" Large)

$27.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Linguica, Ground Beef

Goodfella's Special (18" Large)

$27.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Sausage

White Out Pizza (18" Large)

$26.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Garlic

Mama's Chicken Pesto Pizza (18" Large)

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Fresh Garlic,

Vinny's BBQ Chicken Pizza (18" Large)

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Onions, BBQ chicken

Blonde Pizza (18" Large)

$24.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil

Classic Margherita Pizza (18" Large)

$26.50

Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil

1/2 GOODFELLA'S SPECIAL (18" LARGE)

$27.00

1/2 ALL MEAT PIZZA (18" LARGE)

$27.00

1/2 HAWAIIAN PIZZA (18" LARGE)

$24.00

1/2 MAMA'S CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA (18'' LARGE

$26.00

1/2 VINNY'S BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA (18'' LARGE)

$24.00

1/2 BLONDE PIZZA (18'' LARGE)

$24.00

1/2 WHITE OUT PIZZA (18'' LARGE)

$26.00

1/2 VEGGIE PIZZA (18'' LARGE)

$27.00

1/2 CLASSIC MARGHERITA (18' LARGE)

$26.50

14'' Medium

Build Your Own Pizza (14" Medium)

$16.00

Cheese Pizza (14" Medium)

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza (14" Medium)

$18.00

Veggie Delight Pizza (14" Medium)

$22.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes

Hawaiian Pizza (14" Medium)

$20.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Garden Delight Pizza (14" Medium)

$23.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Green Onions, Artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, Fresh Avocado.

All Meat Pizza (14" Medium)

$23.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Linguica, Ground Beef

Goodfella's Special (14" Medium)

$23.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Sausage

White Out Pizza (14" Medium)

$22.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Garlic

Mama's Chicken Pesto Pizza (14" Medium)

$22.00

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Fresh Garlic

Vinny's BBQ Chicken Pizza (14" Medium)

$20.00

BBQ Sauce, Onions, BBQ Chicken

Blonde Pizza (14" Medium)

$21.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil

Classic Margherita Pizza (14" Medium)

$22.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil

1/2 VEGGIE (14'' Medium)

$22.00

1/2 HAWAIIAN (14'' Medium)

$20.00

1/2 GARDEN DELIGHT (14'' Medium)

$23.00

1/2 ALL MEAT (14'' Medium)

$23.00

1/2 GOODFELLA'S SPECIAL (14'' Medium)

$23.00

1/2 WHITE OUT (14'' Medium)

$22.00

1/2 MAMA'S CHICKEN PESTO (14'' Medium)

$22.00

1/2 VINNY'S BBQ CHICKEN (14'' Medium)

$20.00

1/2 BLONDE PIZZA (14'' Medium)

$21.00

1/2 CLASSIC MARGHERITA (14'' Medium)

$22.00

12" Small

Build Your Own Pizza (12" Small)

$12.50

Cheese Pizza (12" Small)

$12.50

Pepperoni Pizza (12" Small)

$13.50

Veggie Delight Pizza (12" Small)

$17.50

Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes

Hawaiian Pizza (12" Small)

$14.50

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Garden Delight Pizza (12" Small)

$17.50

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Green Onions, Artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, Fresh Avocado.

All Meat Pizza (12" Small)

$17.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Linguica, Ground Beef

Goodfella's Special Pizza (12" Small)

$17.50

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Sausage

White Out Pizza (12" Small)

$16.50

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Garlic

Mama's Chicken Pesto Pizza (12" Small)

$15.50

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Fresh Garlic

Vinny's BBQ Chicken Pizza (12" Small)

$14.50

BBQ Sauce, Onions, BBQ Chicken

Blonde Pizza (12" Small)

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil

Classic Margherita Pizza (12" Small)

$15.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil

1/2 Goodfella's Special Pizza (12'' Small)

$17.50

1/2 All Meat Special Pizza (12'' Small)

$17.50

1/2 Veggie Delight Pizza (12'' Small)

$17.50

1/2 Garden Delight Pizza (12'' Small)

$17.50

1/2 White Out Pizza (12'' Small)

$16.50

1/2 Mama's Chicken Pesto Pizza (12'' Small)

$16.50

1/2 Vinny's BBQ Pizza (12'' Small)

$15.00

1/2 Classic Margherita Pizza (12'' Small)

$15.00

1/2 Hawaiian Pizza (12'' Small)

$14.50

8" Mini

Build Your Own Pizza (8" Mini)

$10.00

Cheese Pizza (8" Mini)

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza (8" Mini)

$10.75

Veggie Delight Pizza (8" Mini)

$14.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes

Hawaiian Pizza (8" Mini)

$11.50

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Garden Delight Pizza (8" Mini)

$14.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Green Onions, Artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, Fresh Avocado.

All Meat Pizza (8" Mini)

$14.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Linguica, Ground Beef

Goodfella's Special Pizza (8" Mini)

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Sausage

White Out Pizza (8" Mini)

$13.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Garlic

Mama's Chicken Pesto Pizza (8" Mini)

$12.25

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Fresh Garlic

Vinny's BBQ Chicken Pizza (8" Mini)

$11.50

BBQ Sauce, Onions, BBQ Chicken

Blonde Pizza (8" Mini)

$12.25

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil

Classic Margherita Pizza (8" Mini)

$12.25

Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil

Calzones

Custom Calzone

$9.00

Special Calzone

$14.00

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

Sandwiches

Cheese Only

$6.00+

Turkey

$9.00+

Ham

$9.00+

Salami

$9.00+

Pastrami

$9.50+

Turkey & Salami

$10.00+

Ham & Salami

$10.00+

Turkey & Ham

$10.00+

Homemade Meatball

$9.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$9.00+

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.00

Lasagna

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00
Jambalaya Pasta

Jambalaya Pasta

$13.00

Shrimp, Chicken, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Pasta in a Very Spicy Cajun Sauce

Sides

Homemade Meatballs

$4.00

Side of Anchovies

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Potato Chips

$1.00

Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Soda

2-Liter Coke

$5.00

2-Liter Diet

$5.00

2-Liter Root Beer

$5.00

2-Liter Sprite

$5.00

Misc Beverages

Gatorade

$2.25

Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Not seeing what you would like to order? Please call the number above.

3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd,, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Goodfella's Pizza image
Goodfella's Pizza image
Goodfella's Pizza image

