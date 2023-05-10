Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Italian

Goodfellas NY Pizza (Sunrise)

review star

No reviews yet

3455 Hiatus Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

Appetizer

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Italian loaf baked with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara sauce

French Fries

$5.99

Potato French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders with choice of sauce, honey mustard, BBQ or sweet and sour

Meatball Appetizer

$9.99

Our homemade meatball topped with tomato sauce, parmesan and ricotta cheese

Mozzarella Wedges

$9.99

Our take on mozzarella sticks. Three large mozzarella wedges breaded and fried golden. Served with marinara sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese, with caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, cucumbers. red onions, artichoke and oregano.

House Salad

$6.99+

Mixed greens, tomato slices, cucumber, red onions, pepperoncini, black olives and croutons topped with parmesan cheese.

Calzones

Small Calzone

$12.99

Half-moon shaped pizza dough stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella. (Feeds one person)

Medium Calzone

$14.99

Half-moon shaped pizza dough stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella. (Feeds two to three people)

Large Calzone

$18.99

Half-moon shaped pizza dough stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella. (Feeds four to five people)

Wings

Wings

Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Small Gourmet Pizza 10"

Medium pizzas run 12 inches in diameter and will give you about eight slices.

Create Your Own Pizza 10"

$10.99

Create Your Own Pizza 10" Up to 5 Toppings

Cheese Pizza 10"

$10.99

Al Capone "Meat Lovers" 10"

$13.99

Pepperoni, salami, sausage, bacon and ham

Bada Bing 10"

$13.99

Broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic and fresh tomatoes

Frank Lucas 10"

$13.99

Grilled chicken, red onions with mozzarella cheddar mix and topped with BBQ sauce

Godfather 10"

$13.99

Eggplant, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, basil and fresh garlic

Goodfellas 10"

$13.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic and grilled chicken

Hawaiian 10"

$13.99

Ham, bacon and pineapple

John "Red" Hamilton 10"

$13.99

Pepperoni, peppers and mushrooms

John Gotti 10"

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomatoes. Topped with ranch dressing

Lady Liberty 10"

$13.99

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, fresh basil and artichoke hearts

Soprano 10"

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, peppers and onions

The Queen 10"

$13.99

Margherita pizza, tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella

The Whitey Bulger 10"

$13.99

Ricotta and mozzarella blend, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic and pecorino romao cheese. No sauce

White Pizza 10"

$13.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. No sauce

Medium Gourmet Pizza 12"

Medium pizzas run 12 inches in diameter and will give you about eight slices.

Create Your Own Pizza 12"

$12.99

Create Your Own Pizza 12" Up to 5 Toppings

Cheese Pizza 12"

$12.99

Al Capone "Meat Lovers" 12"

$16.99

Pepperoni, salami, sausage, bacon and ham

Bada Bing 12"

$16.99

Broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic and fresh tomatoes

Frank Lucas 12"

$16.99

Grilled chicken, red onions with mozzarella cheddar mix and topped with BBQ sauce

Godfather 12"

$16.99

Eggplant, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, basil and fresh garlic

Goodfellas 12"

$16.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic and grilled chicken

Hawaiian 12"

$16.99

Ham, bacon and pineapple

John "Red" Hamilton 12"

$16.99

Pepperoni, peppers and mushrooms

John Gotti 12"

$16.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomatoes. Topped with ranch dressing

Lady Liberty 12"

$16.99

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, fresh basil and artichoke hearts

Soprano 12"

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, peppers and onions

The Queen 12"

$16.99

Margherita pizza, tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella

The Whitey Bulger 12"

$16.99

Ricotta and mozzarella blend, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic and pecorino romao cheese. No sauce

White Pizza 12"

$16.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. No sauce

Large Gourmet Pizza 14"

A large pizza is typically 14 inches (+/-) in diameter and usually serves 3-4 people

Create Your Own Pizza 14"

$14.99

Create Your Own Pizza 14" Up to 5 Toppings

Cheese Pizza 14"

$14.99

Al Capone "Meat Lovers" 14"

$19.99

Pepperoni, salami, sausage, bacon and ham

Bada Bing 14"

$19.99

Broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic and fresh tomatoes

Frank Lucas 14"

$19.99

Grilled chicken, red onions with mozzarella cheddar mix and topped with BBQ sauce

Godfather 14"

$19.99

Eggplant, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, basil and fresh garlic

Goodfellas 14"

$19.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic and grilled chicken

Hawaiian 14"

$19.99

Ham, bacon and pineapple

John "Red" Hamilton 14"

$19.99

Pepperoni, peppers and mushrooms

John Gotti 14"

$19.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomatoes. Topped with ranch dressing

Lady Liberty 14"

$19.99

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, fresh basil and artichoke hearts

Soprano 14"

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, peppers and onions

The Queen 14"

$19.99

Margherita pizza, tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella

The Whitey Bulger 14"

$19.99

Ricotta and mozzarella blend, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic and pecorino romao cheese. No sauce

White Pizza 14"

$19.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. No sauce

Xtra Large Gourmet Pizza 18"

Extra-large pizzas come in between 16 and 18 inches in diameter

Create Your Own Pizza 18"

$18.99

Create Your Own Pizza 18" Up to 5 Toppings

Cheese Pizza 18"

$18.99
Al Capone "Meat Lovers" 18"

$23.99

Pepperoni, salami, sausage, bacon and ham

Bada Bing 18"

$23.99

Broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic and fresh tomatoes

Frank Lucas 18"

$23.99

Grilled chicken, red onions with mozzarella cheddar mix and topped with BBQ sauce

Godfather 18"

$23.99

Eggplant, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, basil and fresh garlic

Goodfellas 18"

$23.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic and grilled chicken

Hawaiian 18"

$23.99

Ham, bacon and pineapple

John "Red" Hamilton 18"

$23.99

Pepperoni, peppers and mushrooms

John Gotti 18"

$23.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomatoes. Topped with ranch dressing

Lady Liberty 18"

$23.99

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, fresh basil and artichoke hearts

Soprano 18"

$23.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, peppers and onions

The Queen 18"

$23.99

Margherita pizza, tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella

The Whitey Bulger 18"

$23.99

Ricotta and mozzarella blend, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic and pecorino romao cheese. No sauce

White Pizza 18"

$23.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. No sauce

Drinks

Bottled Soda 2 Lt.

$3.99

Canned Drinks 12 Oz.

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3455 Hiatus Road, Sunrise, FL 33351

Directions

