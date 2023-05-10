Chicken
Pizza
Italian
Goodfellas NY Pizza (Sunrise)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3455 Hiatus Road, Sunrise, FL 33351
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant - 8146 N University Dr
3.7 • 198
8146 N University Dr Tamarac, FL 33321
View restaurant
Stromboli Pizza - The Fountains
4.5 • 1,291
801 S University, Ste C101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sunrise
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant