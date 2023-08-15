APPETIZERS

ONION RINGS (8) app

$11.95
FRIED MOZZARELLA (10) app

$9.95
GARLIC BREAD W/SAUCE app

$6.95
CHEESE BREAD W/SAUCE app

$7.95
FRIED ZUCCCHINI app

$9.95
FRENCH FRIES BASKET app

$5.95
JALAPENO PEPPERS (8) W/ CHEDDAR CHEESE app

$11.95
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET (6) W/ FRIES app

$10.95
MAMA'S MEATBALLS (3) app

$8.95

delicious hand rolled beef meatballs cooked in a homemade marinara sauce

FRIED RAVIOLI (8) app

$11.95
WINGS (6) app

$8.95

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.95
CAESER SALAD

$12.95
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95
GREEK SALAD

$13.95

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.95
COBB SALAD

$15.95

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$5.95

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.95

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00+
HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$15.95+
COMBINATION PIZZA

$14.95+

choose any three toppings, mozzarella homemade tomato sauce, home made dough all put together and baked to perfection

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$13.95+
GOODFELLAS SPECIAL PIZZA

$16.95+
GREEK PIZZA

$13.95+

feta, gyro, diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese layered on our home made pizza dough, baked to golden perfection

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.95+
BIG JOHN'S STEAK & CHEESE PIZZA

$15.95+
3 CHEESE PIZZA

$13.95+
SUPER HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$13.95+

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$13.95+

CALZONES

CHEESE CALZONE

$13.95
MEATBALL CALZONE

$14.95
SAUSAGE CALZONE

$14.95
SPINACH & FETA CALZONE

$14.95
STEAK N CHEESE CALZONE

$16.95
COMBO CALZONE

$15.95
CHICKEN CALZONE

$14.95

STROMBOLIS

CHEESE STROMBOLIS

$12.95
STEAK & CHEESE STROMBOLIS

$13.95
MEATBALL STROMBOLIS

$13.95
SAUSAGE STROMBOLIS

$14.95
COMBO STROMBOLIS

$15.95

WINGS

10 WINGS

$14.95
15 WINGS

$21.95
20 WINGS

$28.95
30 WINGS

$48.95
50 WINGS

$68.95

GREEK DINNERS

PASTICHO DINNER

$19.95

PASTICHO ( Greek lasagnia, with pasta, beef, topped in a creamy Bechamel sauce) W/ LEMON POTATOES,GREEN BEANS AND SALAD

MOUSAKA DINNER

$19.95

MOUSAKA ( Deliciously layered potatoes, eggplant, beef sauce topped in a béchamel sauce baked to golden perfection) W/ LEMON POTATOES,GREEN BEANS AND SALAD

SPANIKOPITA DINNER

$16.95

SPANAKOPITA ( Greek Spinach Pie, layers of phyllo, then layered with a delicious spinach and feta mixed, layered again with more delicious phyllo, baked to a crispy perfection) W/ LEMON POTATOES,GREEN BEANS AND SALAD

BAKED GREEK HALF CHICKEN

$18.95

BAKED GREEK HALF LEMON OREGANO CHICKEN W/ LEMON POTATOES,GREEN BEANS AND SALAD

ITALIAN DINNERS

BAKED LASAGNA

$18.95
CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.95
EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$18.95
SPAGHETTI

$13.95+
FETTUCINI ALFREDO

$21.95+
SALMON

$24.95
LAMB CHOPS (6)

$34.95

DINNER PLATTERS

CHICKEN PLATTER (2 KABOBS)

$18.95

SERVED WITH FRIES, SALAD,PITA AND TZATZIKI SAUCE

BEEF PLATTER(2 KABOBS)

$19.95

Chargrilled beef medallions SERVED WITH FRIES, SALAD,PITA AND TZATZIKI SAUCE

SHRIMP PLATTER (2 KABOBS)

$19.95

SERVED WITH FRIES, SALAD,PITA AND TZATZIKI SAUCE

PORK PLATTER (2 KABOBS)

$18.95

PORK PLATTER (2 KABOBS) W/ FRIES,PITA AND SALAD

FALAFEL PLATTER

$18.95

SERVED WITH FRIES, SALAD,PITA AND TZATZIKI SAUCE

GYRO PLATTER

$18.95

SERVED WITH FRIES, SALAD,PITA AND TZATZIKI SAUCE

SIDES

SIDE OF GRILLED SHRIMP (5)

$7.95

SIDE OF FRIED SHRIMP (5)

$7.95
LAMP CHOP (1) side

$6.95
GYRO MEAT side

$7.95
SAUSAGE side

$7.95
Side of rice

$5.95
Side of GREEK POTATOES

$4.95
Side FRENCH FRIES

$5.95
Side of FETA (4OZ)

$2.95

SIDE OF SPAGHETTI

$7.95
PITA

$2.95

Side of BREAD STICKS W/SAUCE

$5.95
Side of GREEN BEANS

$4.95
SIDE GREEK SALAD

$5.95
SIDE CAESER SALAD

$5.95
Side tzatziki sauce

$1.50

BURGERS

GODFATHER (8OZ) BURGER W/FRIES

$13.95
BACON DELUXE BURGER W/FRIES

$16.95
VEGGIE BURGER W/FRIES

$11.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER

$13.95
TURKEY BURGER W/FRIES

$13.95
CHICKEN BURGER

$14.95

TENDERS

5 BUFFALO TENDERS W/FRIES

$11.95
5 CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES

$9.95

SUBS

CHICKEN WRAP W/FRIES

$13.95
GYRO WRAP W/FRIES

$13.95
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK W/FRIES

$15.95
CHICKEN PHILLY W/FRIES

$15.95
CHICKEN PARM SUB W/FRIES

$13.95
MEATBALL PARM SUB W/FRIES

$13.95
EGGPLANT PARM SUB W/FRIES

$13.95

TURKEY SUB W/FRIES

$11.95