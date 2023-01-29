Goodfire Tasting Room and Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Fun and interesting takes on bar food classics.
Location
180 South Freeport Road, Freeport, ME 04032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
:: Dandelion Market :: - See You For Pickup on December 23rd!
No Reviews
81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering Yarmouth, ME 04096
View restaurant
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
4.2 • 186
236 main st Yarmouth, ME 04096
View restaurant
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
No Reviews
242 Main st Yarmouth, ME 04096
View restaurant