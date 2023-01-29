Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodfire Tasting Room and Kitchen

180 South Freeport Road

Freeport, ME 04032

Order Again

Bites + Snacks

Sweet + Salty Peanuts

$6.00

The perfect pairing for Prime. Gluten Free, Vegan ***CONTAINS PEANUTS***

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Red Peppers . Cheddar Cheese . Seeded Crackers

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

House Made Tortilla Chips Seasoned with Smoked Fresno Powder Gluten Free . Vegan

Fried Pork Rillettes Croquette

$17.00

Apple Mostarda . Napa Slaw . Basil

Wings

Smoked Fresno Wings

$15.00

House made Fresno hot sauce. Spicier than your typical Buffalo sauce. Gluten Free

Tamarind + Habanero Wings

$15.00

Spicy and Tangy Gluten Free

Gochujang BBQ Wings

$15.00

Gochujang . Ginger . Sesame Dairy Free ***CONTAINS SESAME*** ***CONTAINS GLUTEN***

Maple, Sherry + Sichuan Wings

$15.00

Sweet, tangy, peppery. Not spicy. Dairy Free Gluten Free

Rya's Sauce Wings

$15.00

Pineapple Sweet + Sour

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Smash Patty . Shaved Onion . Proprietary Sauce . Sliceberg . Pickles . Little Spruce Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pickle Powder . Dill . Green Mayo . Shrettuce . Little Spruce Bun

Griddled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Breast . Caesar Dressing . Pickled Onion . Shrettuce . Parmensan . Bread Crumbs . Little Spruce Bun Can Be Made Dairy Free

Delicata Squash Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted Delicata Squash . Harissa Mayo . Arugula . Pickled Onion . Little Spruce Bun Vegetarian, can be made Vegan

Salads

Farro Salad

$14.00

Roasted Carrot . Oyster Mushroom . Dijon + Maple Vinaigrette Vegan

Lacinato Kale

$12.00

Tahini + Chickpea Vinaigrette . Feta . Sunflower Seed Vegetarian, can be made Vegan

Napa Salad

$12.00

Horseradish Vinaigrette . Cheddar . Apple . Everything Crunch ***can be made dairy free, cant be made vegan***

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Comes with cheese, ketchup, and side of daily fruit.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Comes With Daily Fruit

Kids Chicken Wings

$8.00

Comes with daily fruit.

House-Made Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Comes with daily fruit.

Sauces

Pepita Salsa

$5.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Gochujang BBQ

$0.50

Smoked Fresno Buffalo

$0.50

Tamarind Habanero

$0.50
