Good Humanity Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1126 West Villard Street

Dickinson, ND 58601

Order Again

Popular Items

Bee Sting
Latte (custom)

Craft Energy

Craft Energy (custom)

$6.25+

Energy drink made from arabica coffee and pure cane sugar, any flavor can be added (type in special requests), topped with cream, sweet cream, lemonade, or oj.

Aruba

$6.25+

Peach, pineapple, and passionfruit with pink passionfruit energy

Badlands Sunset

$6.25+

Watermelon, mango, and lemonade puree with original energy

Huckleberry Cheesecake

$6.25+

Huckleberry puree, cheesecake, and sweet cream with original energy

Blue Raspberry Pineapple

$6.25+

Raspberry Pomegranate

$6.25+

Kiwi Crush

$6.25+

Kiwi and cantaloupe with pink passionfruit energy

Purple Haze

$6.25+

Blackberry and pomegranate with lavender berry energy

Handyman

$6.25+

Mango, watermelon, peach, and sweet cream with original energy

Summer Breeze

$6.25+

Cantaloupe and lavender with pink passionfruit and lavender berry energy

Ocean Water

$6.25+

Blue raspberry, coconut, and lime with berry blue energy topped with lemonade

Jungle Juice

$6.25+

Strawberry, cherry and pomegranate with original energy

Frosted Berry

$6.25+

Blue raspberry with original energy, blended with vanilla bean powder (BLENDED ONLY).

Electric Berry

$6.25+

Blue raspberry, lime, and lemonade syrup with original energy topped with lemonade

Blueberry Spritzer

$6.25+

Blueberry syrup with lavender berry energy

Tropical Sunrise

$6.25+

Strawberry, watermelon and cantaloupe with original energy

Cherry Limeade

$6.25+

Cherry limeade syrup with original energy, topped with lemonade

Pink Beach

$6.25+

Strawberry, pineapple, and white peach with pink passionfruit energy

Sunday Brunch

$6.25+

Cucumber, mint mojito, orange, and white peach with original energy

Shark Attack

$6.25+

Blueberry with berry blue energy, topped with strawberry puree

Pina Colada

$6.25+

Pina colada flavored puree with original energy, can be customized with other flavors added in (add into special requests)

Pink Guava

$6.25+

Guava puree with pink passionfruit energy

Amaretto Sour

$6.25+

Lemon, lime, and amaretto syrup with original energy

Alexis Rose

$6.25+

Rose, white peach, and desert pear with pink passionfruit energy

Lemonade

Layered Lemonade

$5.00+

Flavored/plain lemonade on the bottom, topped with either blue butterfly (blue matcha) tea, regular matcha, or pink dragonfruit tea.

Lemonade (custom)

$4.50+

Lemonade- can be plain or flavored (add flavor in special requests)- served iced or blended

Ocean water lemonade

$4.50+

Blue raspberry, coconut and lime lemonade

Malibu Coast

$4.50+

Vanilla lemonade topped with coconut milk

Cherry Limeade Lemonade

$4.50+

Cherry limeade syrup with lemonade

Bikini Beach

$4.50+

Vanilla and pineapple lemonade topped with coconut milk

Latte

Latte (custom)

$6.00+

Espresso, your choice of milk, and your choice of flavor (add flavor choice in notes). Served hot, iced, or blended.

White Coffee Latte

$6.00+

White coffee, your choice of milk, and your choice of flavor (add flavor choice in notes). Served hot, iced, or blended.

Shaken Espresso Latte

$6.00+

Espresso shaken with ice and your choice of flavor (add syrup in special requests) to become more foamy and light, poured over your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Matcha, your choice of milk, and your choice of flavor (add flavor choice in notes). Served hot, iced, or blended.

Moon Milk

$6.00+

White coffee latte with white chocolate, huckleberry, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.

Peaches and Cream

$7.00+

White coffee latte with peach syrup, sweet cream, and breve.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$6.00+

White Coffee latte with white chocolate, brown sugar cinnamon syrup, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.

Bee Sting

$6.00+

Latte made with espresso, vanilla syrup, honey syrup, honey drizzle, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.

Chocolate Covered Raspberry

$6.00+

Latte with chocolate drizzle, raspberry puree, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.

White Mocha White Coffee Latte

$6.00+

White mocha, white coffee latte, with your choice of milk.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew (custom)

$4.00+

Cold brew with any flavor of your choice (type into special request), and any add-on of your choice.

Campfire Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold brew with a mix of hazelnut, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate drizzle, with cold foam and turtle drizzle on top.

Cookie Dough Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold brew with cookie dough syrup, cookie dough drizzle, and cold foam.

PB Pie Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold brew with peanut butter syrup, peanut butter drizzle, cold foam, and graham crackers on top.

Coco Mocha Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold brew with coconut syrup, chocolate drizzle, and cold foam.

Salted Caramel White Coffee Cold Brew

$6.00+

White coffee cold brew with salted caramel syrup and drizzle, your choice of milk, and cold foam.

Toasted Coconut Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold brew with toasted marshmallow syrup, coconut syrup, and marshmallow cold foam

Cookies & Cream Cold Brew

$6.00+

Winter Menu

Andes Mint Protein Shake

$6.00+

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Apple cider- can be served hot, iced, or blended.

Campfire Cold Brew w/ cold foam

$6.00+

Cranberry PB Toast with Honey Drizzle

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Gingerbread Cold Brew w/ cold foam

$6.00+

Hazelnut Toffee Latte

$6.00+

Holiday Blast Craft Energy

$6.25+

Mocha Candy Cane Cold Brew w/ cold foam

$6.00+

Oatmeal Brown Sugar Protein Shake

$6.00+

Peppermint Chai

$5.50+

Peppermint London Fog

$3.00+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew w/ cold foam

$6.00+

Sugar Cookie WC Latte

$6.00+

White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$6.00+

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Can be plain, flavor of your choice (add into special requests) , or milk of your choice.

Tea

Tea

$3.00+

Your choice of tea, plain or flavor added (type into special requests), served hot, iced or blended.

London Fog

$3.00+

Earl grey tea, milk, and vanilla. Served hot, iced, or blended

Chai

Chai latte

$5.50+

Chai tea latte- served plain or with any flavor (add into special requests), served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended.

Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Chai tea latte with espresso added- served plain or with any flavor (add into special requests), served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended.

Honey Vanilla Chai

$5.50+

Vanilla chai tea latte with honey syrup, served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended. Espresso can be added.

Cookie Dough Chai

$5.50+

Vanilla chai tea latte with cookie dough syrup, served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended. Espresso can be added.

Frappe

Frappe (custom)

$6.00+

Blended frappe, with your choice of flavor (type into special requests), with your choice of coffee, milk, or a mix of both.

Nutterbutter Frappe

$6.00+

Peanut butter cookie flavored frappe, can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both

Buffalo Frappe

$6.00+

Chocolate and peanut butter flavored frappe. Can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both.

Birthday Cake Frappe

$6.00+

Birthday cake flavored frappe. Can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both.

Cookies and Cream Frappe

$6.00+

Cookies and cream flavored frappe. Can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Frappe

$6.00+

Vanilla Almond Coconut Frappe

$6.00+

Protein Shakes

Vanilla Protein Shake

$6.00+

Chocolate Protein Shake

$6.00+

Mocha Protein Shake

$6.00+

Caramel Protein Shake

$6.00+

Peanut Butter Protein Shake

$6.00+

Barista Favorites

Steph's Fav

$6.25+

Badlands sunset craft energy- Mango, watermelon, and lemonade with original energy

Brooke's Fav Craft Energy

$6.25+

Electric berry craft energy- Blue raspberry, lime, original energy, topped with lemonade

Brooke's Fav Cold Brew

$6.00+

Coconut mocha cold brew with chocolate drizzle, coconut syrup, and cold foam

Emma's Fav

$7.00+

White coffee cold brew with toasted marshmallow syrup, salted caramel drizzle, and almond milk

Claire's Fav

$7.00+

Hazelnut white mocha latte with brown sugar cinnamon cold foam

Helena's Fav

$4.00+

White peach green tea with guava syrup, white peach puree, topped with lemonade

Kenzie's Fav

$6.25+

Strawberry pineapple craft energy with strawberry puree, pineapple syrup, original energy, topped with your choice of cream, sweet cream, oj, or lemonade

Soda

Coke

$3.00+

Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.

Sprite

$3.00+

Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.

Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00+

Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.

Orange Fanta

$3.00+

Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Any flavor of your choice (type into special requests), any add-on of your choice, with club soda.

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order ahead and pick up at the drive thru!

Location

1126 West Villard Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Directions

