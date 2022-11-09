- Home
Goodies Hamilton Ave
2,940 Reviews
$$
7440 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Popular Items
Pork
Sm Rib Tips
Enjoy 1 lb. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce is served on the side.
Med Rib Tips
Enjoy 2 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.
Large Rib Tips
Enjoy 3 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.
Half Slab
6 bones of spare rib seasoned and grilled to perfection. Sauce is served on the side.
Whole Slab Ribs
12 meaty bones, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Sauce served on the side.
Chicken
Fried Wings (5)
5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. Sauce on the side
Fried Wings (10)
10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. Sauce on the side
Quarter Chicken Breast
Excellent for a quick bite or personal snack! 2 pieces, breast and wing, seasoned and barbequed. Your sauce is served on the side.
Quarter Chicken Thigh
Love dark meat? Try a thigh and leg! Seasoned and barbequed with your favorite sauce on the side.
Buffalo Wings (5)
5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend. Grilled, then tossed in the sauce of your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Wings (10)
10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend and barbequed. Choose your favorite sauce, served on the side.
Half BBQ Chicken
Feeling a lil' hungrier? Try 4 pieces, seasoned and barbequed to perfection. Choose your favorite sauce served on the side.
Whole BBQ Chicken
Need a meal for the family and don't feel like cooking? Serve them Goodies seasoned, BBQ chicken! Sauce is served on the side.
3 Chicken Tenders
3 tender pieces of seasoned chicken. Served with your choice of sauce on the side.