Goodies Hamilton Ave

2,940 Reviews

$$

7440 Hamilton Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45231

Small Tip Plate

Pork

Sm Rib Tips

$13.25

Enjoy 1 lb. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce is served on the side.

Med Rib Tips

$25.50

Enjoy 2 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.

Large Rib Tips

$37.75

Enjoy 3 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.

Half Slab

$21.99

6 bones of spare rib seasoned and grilled to perfection. Sauce is served on the side.

Whole Slab Ribs

$40.99

12 meaty bones, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Sauce served on the side.

Chicken

Fried Wings (5)

$13.24

5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. Sauce on the side

Fried Wings (10)

$20.05

10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. Sauce on the side

Quarter Chicken Breast

$8.05

Excellent for a quick bite or personal snack! 2 pieces, breast and wing, seasoned and barbequed. Your sauce is served on the side.

Quarter Chicken Thigh

$6.99

Love dark meat? Try a thigh and leg! Seasoned and barbequed with your favorite sauce on the side.

Buffalo Wings (5)

$13.24

5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend. Grilled, then tossed in the sauce of your choice of sauce.

Buffalo Wings (10)

$20.05

10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend and barbequed. Choose your favorite sauce, served on the side.

Half BBQ Chicken

$15.10

Feeling a lil' hungrier? Try 4 pieces, seasoned and barbequed to perfection. Choose your favorite sauce served on the side.

Whole BBQ Chicken

$20.90

Need a meal for the family and don't feel like cooking? Serve them Goodies seasoned, BBQ chicken! Sauce is served on the side.

3 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 tender pieces of seasoned chicken. Served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Sandwiches

Little Pig

$2.75

2 oz. of our tender seasoned pork. Smoked in-house, delicately pulled and served on a bun. Your choice of sauce on the side.