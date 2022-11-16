Main picView gallery
Gastropubs

Goodland Pour House

310 Reviews

$$

12110 County Line Road

Suite A

Madison, AL 35756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Appetizer

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Pretzel

$10.00

Double Cooked Wings

$12.00

Shrimp and Grit Hush Puppies

$13.00

Dixie Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Tipsey Rib Tips

$12.00

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Berry Garcia

$10.00

Venison Chili

$6.00+

Sandwich/Burgers/Tacos

Royale with Cheese

$15.00

The Elwood

$15.00

Colonel Angus

$15.00

Slammin Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Beer Can Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Alamo Basement Burger

$16.00

Lemmon Pepp Chicken Sando

$15.00

Pizza

Famous Original

$14.00

Notorious P.I.E.

$21.00

Shrooms Day Device

$21.00

Lt. Dan

$22.00

Cool Runnings

$22.00

PBC

$21.00

Birria Pizza

$24.00

Tikka Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Specialties

Steak Frites

$21.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

The Corny Dog

$15.00

Sides

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE TOTS

$5.00

Animal Fries

$9.00

Cajun Rosemary garlic fries

$9.00

Open Request

Venison Chili Fries

$9.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Desserts

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Choc chip Skillookie Dine In Only

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned modern rustic neighborhood hang out with a creative pub menu in Madison, Al. Offering the best local and regional craft beers on tap.

Website

Location

12110 County Line Road, Suite A, Madison, AL 35756

Directions

Gallery
Main pic
Map
More near Madison
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston