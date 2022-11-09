Restaurant header imageView gallery

GoodLife Cafe and Bakery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

10483 Lansing St

Mendocino, CA 95460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Meatlover's Burrito
Avocado Toast

Hot

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with hot water (12 oz double shot, 16 and 20 oz quad shot).

Afagato

Afagato

$6.75

Double shot of espresso over vanilla ice cream.

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$4.50+

Organic apple sider steamed with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

8 ounces only, double shot of espresso with steamed milk.

Cortado

$3.75

6 ounces only, double shot of espresso with steamed milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

House made perfectly balanced sweet and spicy chai with steamed milk.

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

House made cold brew

Red Eye

$4.00+

Drip coffee with double shot espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Sweet chocolate powder steamed into milk of your choice, add whip cream if you'd like

Hot Water

$1.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk (12 and 16 oz double shot, 20 oz quad shot)

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot espresso "marked" with a spoonful of foam. **This is a traditional macchiato, if you're looking for a Starbucks style drink try a caramel latte.**

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Organic culinary grade unsweetened matcha tea with steamed milk.

Spicy Mexican Mocha

Spicy Mexican Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso with dark chocolate steamed milk spiced with cinnamon and cayenne

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso with white chocolate steamed milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso with chocolate steamed milk.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Latte sweetened with house made caramel and vanilla syrups, topped with more caramel and coarsely ground sea salt.

Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed milk of your choice, add flavoring for an additional charge.

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.50+

Early grey tea latte with house made vanilla syrup.

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Artisan tea sourced from Silk Road Teas in San Rafel, CA

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Your choice of tea topped with steamed milk.

Toddy

Toddy

$4.50

Fresh ginger, lemon, turmeric root, and local Mendocino honey topped with hot water and a shake of cayenne.

Cold

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$8.00+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+

Apple Juice

$3.50+
Iced Tea (16 oz)

Iced Tea (16 oz)

$3.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer (16 oz)

$4.50

Juice Me Flu Shot

$6.00

Juice Me 16 oz Juice

$9.00

Cold Milk

$3.75+

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Beer & Wine

1/2 Bottle Chardonnay

$14.00

1/2 Bottle Pinot Noir

$16.00

Hard Cider

$7.50

Misc Beer

$4.50

Can Wine

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00+

large bottle white wine

$24.00

Bottled

Pellegrino Can

$2.00

Coke Can/Small Bottle

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Kevita

$4.50

Bottle Soda

$3.50

Water Bottle/Box Large

$3.50

Water Bottle Small

$2.00Out of stock

Mineral Water (big glass)

$5.00

Mineral Water (small plastic)

$2.00

Izze can

$2.25

Coconut Water can

$4.50

V8 can

$2.00

Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy and served with 2 eggs, home fries, and a biscuit.

Quiche

Quiche

$8.50

House made vegetarian or ham and cheese quiche. Served a la carte or add a side.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

2 crispy corn tortillas with eggs, beans, house made ranchero sauce, feta, and avocado. Served with a side of home fries.

Local Greens, Mushroom, Goat Cheese Omelet

$17.00

Local greens, portobello, and goat cheese omelet served with choice of side and toast.

Toasted Pecan Waffle (gf)

$12.00

Gluten free waffle with toasted pecans topped with whipped maple butter and fresh strawberries.

Pancakes

$8.00

2 pancakes with butter and maple syrup.

Pancakes Combo Plate

$16.00

2 pancakes with butter and syrup, 2 eggs any style, and choice of side.

French Toast

$12.00

Thick cut French toast served with organic maple syrup and whipped butter.

French Toast Combo

$20.00

Thick cut French toast served with organic maple syrup and whipped butter, 2 eggs, and choice of side.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

2 pieces sprouted whole wheat rye bread with avocado, pickled onion, micro greens, and GoodLife seasoning blend.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, home fries, and jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.

Meatlover's Burrito

Meatlover's Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, home fries, jack cheese, sausage, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Scrambled eggs and jack cheese served on your choice of toast, bagel, or croissant. Pictured here with avocado for an additional charge.

Two Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$10.50

2 eggs any style with choice of toast and side. Pictured here over easy with side salad and wheat toast.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

2 poached eggs served on an english muffin with house made Hollandaise and ham (vegetarian with tomato and spinach), served with choice of side. Also available with smoke salmon for an additional charge.

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00+

House made biscuits and country gravy, available as half (1 biscuit) or full (2 biscuits) order.

Stack it Up Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00+

Buttermilk biscuit (half order 1 biscuit, full order 2 biscuits) topped with country gravy, served with 2 eggs any style and home fries.

Veggie Cakes (gf)

Veggie Cakes (gf)

$5.00+

Shredded zucchini, cabbage, and onions in an egg and garbanzo flour batter pan fried to perfection. Served with choice of salsa or pesto aioli. Dairy free.

Breakfast Tostada

Breakfast Tostada

$7.00+

Crispy organic corn tortilla, beans, one over medium egg, cabbage slaw, ranchero salsa, and crumbled cheese. Add avocado for an additional charge.

Chilaquiles (gf)

Chilaquiles (gf)

$15.00

Organic crispy corn tortilla strips sauteed with house tomatillo sauce and served with 2 eggs, slaw, and beans. Choice to add avocado.

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$16.00

Sauteed seasonal veggies with choice of organic sprouted tofu or roasted chicken, served with brown rice and tahini lemon sauce.

#1 Spinach Feta Garlic Omelet/Scramble

#1 Spinach Feta Garlic Omelet/Scramble

$14.00

Spinach, feta, and garlic scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of toast and side.

#2 Veggie Omelet/Scramble

#2 Veggie Omelet/Scramble

$15.00

Sauteed seasonal veggies with jack cheese scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.

#3 Chicken Apple Sausage Omelet/Scramble

#3 Chicken Apple Sausage Omelet/Scramble

$18.00

Chicken apple sausage, cheddar, caramelized onions, and broccoli scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.

#4 Meat Lover's Omelet/Scramble

#4 Meat Lover's Omelet/Scramble

$18.00

Bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and cheddar scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.

#5 Denver Omelet/Scramble

#5 Denver Omelet/Scramble

$18.00

Ham, cheddar, and bell peppers scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.

#6 Build Your Own Omelet/Scramble

#6 Build Your Own Omelet/Scramble

$12.00

Build your own omelet or scramble, includes cheese and choice of side and toast. Add additional veggies or meat choices with the buttons provided.

Bagel and Lox Plate

Bagel and Lox Plate

$15.00

House made bagel, smoked salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and capers served with side of cream cheese. Please note--our bagel flavors change regularly and are sometimes sold out, please have a back up choice ready.

Oatmeal (gf v)

Oatmeal (gf v)

$7.50

Organic steel cut oats made with oat milk and served with toasted almonds, raisins, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Gluten free and vegan. Add yogurt or fresh berries for an additional charge.

Waffle (gf)

Waffle (gf)

$8.50

Gluten free waffle served with maple syrup and butter.

Bacon Waffle (gf)

Bacon Waffle (gf)

$10.50

Gluten free waffle with bacon cooked into the batter, served with maple syrup and butter. Add eggs or berries and yogurt for an additional charge.

Granola Bowl (gf v)

Granola Bowl (gf v)

$6.00

Gluten free and vegan house made granola with your choice of milk. Upgrade to yogurt or add fresh berries for an additional charge.

GoodLife Spuds (gf)

$10.00

Home fries, sauteed seasonal veggies, jack cheese, and salsa. Add eggs, avocado, or meat for an additional charge.

Breakfast Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Side Pork Sausage

$5.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Lox

$6.00

Side Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Seasonal Sauteed Veg

$6.00

Beans

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Sauteed Greens

$5.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Herb Garlic Cream Cheese

$2.00

Lox Cream Cheese

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

Jam

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Pesto

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Maple Syrup (organic)

$1.00

Capers

$1.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Yogurt

$2.50

Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Specials

Cubano

$16.00

Fried Chicken and Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$20.00Out of stock

Rib Eye Philly Sandwich

$23.00

Ribeye steak, bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese on a house made bun. Served with choice of side.

BBQ Onion Ring Burger

$20.00

Korean Noodles Special

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

Local rock cod filet, house made tartar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on a house made roll. Gluten free available on request.

Lunch

Rice and Beans Plate (gf v)

Rice and Beans Plate (gf v)

$5.00+

Ogranic beans and spanish rice served with sour cream and salsa. Add meat, tofu, cheese, or avocado for an additional charge.

Bean Burrito

Bean Burrito

$9.00

Beans, spanish rice, and jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa. Avocado, chicken, tofu, and/or sauteed veggies available for an additional charge.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Choose flour or corn tortilla and cheddar or jack cheese, served with sour cream and salsa. Avocado, tinga or roasted chicken, tofu, rice and beans, sauteed veggies, and more available to add for an additional charge.

Tinga Chicken Tosada

Tinga Chicken Tosada

$7.00+

Crispy organic corn tortilla, beans, tinga chicken, and cabbage slaw with house made salsa and crumbled cheese. Add avocado for an additional charge.

Mom's Tostada

$7.00+
Buena Vida Bowl

Buena Vida Bowl

$12.00

Organic romaine and kale, brown rice, beans, red and green house made salsa, and organic crispy corn tortilla strips. Avocado, cheese and sour cream, tinga or roasted chicken, and/or tofu available to add for an additional charge.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Served with side toast. Please inquire about daily soups before ordering.

Soup and Salad Combo

Soup and Salad Combo

$14.00

Small soup of the day with choice of bread and small house salad.

Curry Bowl

$15.00
BLT

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough. Add cheese, avocado, roasted chicken, or side for an additional charge.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, avocado, cheddar, swiss, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Add a side for an additional charge.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted or fried chicken on house made bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add cheese, sauteed mushrooms or onions, avocado, or a side for an additional charge.

Grass Fed Beef Burger

Grass Fed Beef Burger

$12.00

Grass fed beef patty on house made bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add avocado, cheese, bacon, or a side for an additional charge.

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Portobello mushroom cap on a house made bun with sauteed peppers, caramelized onions, and mayo. Add avocado, cheese, bacon, or a side for an additional charge.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choice of bread and choice of cheese. Add tomato, avocado, bacon, ham, sauteed mushrooms, or a side for an additional charge.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.00+

Organic greens, pickled beets and onions, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers served with choice of dressing. Add chicken, avocado, or tofu for an additional charge.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00+

Organic greens, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled beets and onions, and feta with an oregano vinaigrette. Add chicken, bacon, tofu, or avocado for an additional charge.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Organic romaine, parmesan, and house made croutons with caesar dressing. CHicken, bacon, tofu, or avocado available for an additional charge.

GoodLife Caesar (gf)

GoodLife Caesar (gf)

$10.00+

Organic kale and romaine with parmesan, gluten free buckwheat croutons, and house made caesar dressing. Add chicken, bacon, tofu, or avocado for an additional charge.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$18.00

Roasted or fried chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, tomato, red onion, and cucumber on bed of greens with choice of dressing.

Veggie Cakes (gf)

Veggie Cakes (gf)

$5.00+

Shredded zucchini, cabbage, and onions in an egg and garbanzo flour batter pan fried to perfection. Served with choice of salsa or pesto aioli. Dairy free.

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Side Pork Sausage

$5.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Lox

$6.00

Side Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Seasonal Sauteed Veg

$6.00

Beans

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Sauteed Greens

$5.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Herb Garlic Cream Cheese

$2.00

Lox Cream Cheese

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

Jam

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Pesto

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Maple Syrup (organic)

$1.00

Capers

$1.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Yogurt

$2.50

Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort food made with love in the coastal village of Mendocino.

Website

Location

10483 Lansing St, Mendocino, CA 95460

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

