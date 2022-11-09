GoodLife Cafe and Bakery
10483 Lansing St
Mendocino, CA 95460
Popular Items
Hot
Americano
Espresso with hot water (12 oz double shot, 16 and 20 oz quad shot).
Afagato
Double shot of espresso over vanilla ice cream.
Hot Apple Cider
Organic apple sider steamed with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Café au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Cappuccino
8 ounces only, double shot of espresso with steamed milk.
Cortado
6 ounces only, double shot of espresso with steamed milk.
Chai Latte
House made perfectly balanced sweet and spicy chai with steamed milk.
Coffee
Iced Coffee
House made cold brew
Red Eye
Drip coffee with double shot espresso
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Sweet chocolate powder steamed into milk of your choice, add whip cream if you'd like
Hot Water
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk (12 and 16 oz double shot, 20 oz quad shot)
Macchiato
Double shot espresso "marked" with a spoonful of foam. **This is a traditional macchiato, if you're looking for a Starbucks style drink try a caramel latte.**
Matcha Latte
Organic culinary grade unsweetened matcha tea with steamed milk.
Spicy Mexican Mocha
Espresso with dark chocolate steamed milk spiced with cinnamon and cayenne
White Mocha
Espresso with white chocolate steamed milk.
Mocha
Espresso with chocolate steamed milk.
Salted Caramel Latte
Latte sweetened with house made caramel and vanilla syrups, topped with more caramel and coarsely ground sea salt.
Steamer
Steamed milk of your choice, add flavoring for an additional charge.
London Fog Tea Latte
Early grey tea latte with house made vanilla syrup.
Tea
Artisan tea sourced from Silk Road Teas in San Rafel, CA
Tea Latte
Your choice of tea topped with steamed milk.
Toddy
Fresh ginger, lemon, turmeric root, and local Mendocino honey topped with hot water and a shake of cayenne.
Cold
Beer & Wine
Bottled
Specials
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy and served with 2 eggs, home fries, and a biscuit.
Quiche
House made vegetarian or ham and cheese quiche. Served a la carte or add a side.
Huevos Rancheros
2 crispy corn tortillas with eggs, beans, house made ranchero sauce, feta, and avocado. Served with a side of home fries.
Local Greens, Mushroom, Goat Cheese Omelet
Local greens, portobello, and goat cheese omelet served with choice of side and toast.
Toasted Pecan Waffle (gf)
Gluten free waffle with toasted pecans topped with whipped maple butter and fresh strawberries.
Pancakes
2 pancakes with butter and maple syrup.
Pancakes Combo Plate
2 pancakes with butter and syrup, 2 eggs any style, and choice of side.
French Toast
Thick cut French toast served with organic maple syrup and whipped butter.
French Toast Combo
Thick cut French toast served with organic maple syrup and whipped butter, 2 eggs, and choice of side.
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
2 pieces sprouted whole wheat rye bread with avocado, pickled onion, micro greens, and GoodLife seasoning blend.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, home fries, and jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.
Meatlover's Burrito
Scrambled eggs, home fries, jack cheese, sausage, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa.
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs and jack cheese served on your choice of toast, bagel, or croissant. Pictured here with avocado for an additional charge.
Two Egg Breakfast
2 eggs any style with choice of toast and side. Pictured here over easy with side salad and wheat toast.
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs served on an english muffin with house made Hollandaise and ham (vegetarian with tomato and spinach), served with choice of side. Also available with smoke salmon for an additional charge.
Biscuits and Gravy
House made biscuits and country gravy, available as half (1 biscuit) or full (2 biscuits) order.
Stack it Up Biscuits and Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit (half order 1 biscuit, full order 2 biscuits) topped with country gravy, served with 2 eggs any style and home fries.
Veggie Cakes (gf)
Shredded zucchini, cabbage, and onions in an egg and garbanzo flour batter pan fried to perfection. Served with choice of salsa or pesto aioli. Dairy free.
Breakfast Tostada
Crispy organic corn tortilla, beans, one over medium egg, cabbage slaw, ranchero salsa, and crumbled cheese. Add avocado for an additional charge.
Chilaquiles (gf)
Organic crispy corn tortilla strips sauteed with house tomatillo sauce and served with 2 eggs, slaw, and beans. Choice to add avocado.
Veggie Stir Fry
Sauteed seasonal veggies with choice of organic sprouted tofu or roasted chicken, served with brown rice and tahini lemon sauce.
#1 Spinach Feta Garlic Omelet/Scramble
Spinach, feta, and garlic scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of toast and side.
#2 Veggie Omelet/Scramble
Sauteed seasonal veggies with jack cheese scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.
#3 Chicken Apple Sausage Omelet/Scramble
Chicken apple sausage, cheddar, caramelized onions, and broccoli scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.
#4 Meat Lover's Omelet/Scramble
Bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and cheddar scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.
#5 Denver Omelet/Scramble
Ham, cheddar, and bell peppers scrambled into eggs or folded into an omelet. Served with choice of side and toast.
#6 Build Your Own Omelet/Scramble
Build your own omelet or scramble, includes cheese and choice of side and toast. Add additional veggies or meat choices with the buttons provided.
Bagel and Lox Plate
House made bagel, smoked salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and capers served with side of cream cheese. Please note--our bagel flavors change regularly and are sometimes sold out, please have a back up choice ready.
Oatmeal (gf v)
Organic steel cut oats made with oat milk and served with toasted almonds, raisins, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Gluten free and vegan. Add yogurt or fresh berries for an additional charge.
Waffle (gf)
Gluten free waffle served with maple syrup and butter.
Bacon Waffle (gf)
Gluten free waffle with bacon cooked into the batter, served with maple syrup and butter. Add eggs or berries and yogurt for an additional charge.
Granola Bowl (gf v)
Gluten free and vegan house made granola with your choice of milk. Upgrade to yogurt or add fresh berries for an additional charge.
GoodLife Spuds (gf)
Home fries, sauteed seasonal veggies, jack cheese, and salsa. Add eggs, avocado, or meat for an additional charge.
Breakfast Sides
Avocado
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 3 Eggs
Side Green Salad
Side Homefries
Toast
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Chorizo
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
Side Pork Sausage
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Lox
Side Chicken Tinga
Side Fried Chicken
Side Roasted Chicken
Side Tofu
Side Seasonal Sauteed Veg
Beans
Brown Rice
Spanish Rice
Side Sauteed Greens
Cream Cheese
Herb Garlic Cream Cheese
Lox Cream Cheese
Ice Cream
Jam
Peanut Butter
Pesto
Sour Cream
Salsa
Maple Syrup (organic)
Capers
Cucumber
Lettuce
Onion
Tomato
Yogurt
Corn Tortillas (2)
Flour Tortilla
Specials
Cubano
Fried Chicken and Ranch Wrap
Side Onion Rings
Fish and Chips
Fish Tacos
Rib Eye Philly Sandwich
Ribeye steak, bell peppers, onions, and jack cheese on a house made bun. Served with choice of side.
BBQ Onion Ring Burger
Korean Noodles Special
Fish Sandwich
Local rock cod filet, house made tartar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on a house made roll. Gluten free available on request.
Lunch
Rice and Beans Plate (gf v)
Ogranic beans and spanish rice served with sour cream and salsa. Add meat, tofu, cheese, or avocado for an additional charge.
Bean Burrito
Beans, spanish rice, and jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sour cream and salsa. Avocado, chicken, tofu, and/or sauteed veggies available for an additional charge.
Quesadilla
Choose flour or corn tortilla and cheddar or jack cheese, served with sour cream and salsa. Avocado, tinga or roasted chicken, tofu, rice and beans, sauteed veggies, and more available to add for an additional charge.
Tinga Chicken Tosada
Crispy organic corn tortilla, beans, tinga chicken, and cabbage slaw with house made salsa and crumbled cheese. Add avocado for an additional charge.
Mom's Tostada
Buena Vida Bowl
Organic romaine and kale, brown rice, beans, red and green house made salsa, and organic crispy corn tortilla strips. Avocado, cheese and sour cream, tinga or roasted chicken, and/or tofu available to add for an additional charge.
Soup of the Day
Served with side toast. Please inquire about daily soups before ordering.
Soup and Salad Combo
Small soup of the day with choice of bread and small house salad.
Curry Bowl
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough. Add cheese, avocado, roasted chicken, or side for an additional charge.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, avocado, cheddar, swiss, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Add a side for an additional charge.
Chicken Sandwich
Roasted or fried chicken on house made bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add cheese, sauteed mushrooms or onions, avocado, or a side for an additional charge.
Grass Fed Beef Burger
Grass fed beef patty on house made bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add avocado, cheese, bacon, or a side for an additional charge.
Portobello Sandwich
Portobello mushroom cap on a house made bun with sauteed peppers, caramelized onions, and mayo. Add avocado, cheese, bacon, or a side for an additional charge.
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread and choice of cheese. Add tomato, avocado, bacon, ham, sauteed mushrooms, or a side for an additional charge.
House Salad
Organic greens, pickled beets and onions, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers served with choice of dressing. Add chicken, avocado, or tofu for an additional charge.
Mediterranean Salad
Organic greens, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled beets and onions, and feta with an oregano vinaigrette. Add chicken, bacon, tofu, or avocado for an additional charge.
Caesar Salad
Organic romaine, parmesan, and house made croutons with caesar dressing. CHicken, bacon, tofu, or avocado available for an additional charge.
GoodLife Caesar (gf)
Organic kale and romaine with parmesan, gluten free buckwheat croutons, and house made caesar dressing. Add chicken, bacon, tofu, or avocado for an additional charge.
Chef Salad
Roasted or fried chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, tomato, red onion, and cucumber on bed of greens with choice of dressing.
Veggie Cakes (gf)
Shredded zucchini, cabbage, and onions in an egg and garbanzo flour batter pan fried to perfection. Served with choice of salsa or pesto aioli. Dairy free.
Sides
Avocado
Side French Fries
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 3 Eggs
Side Green Salad
Side Homefries
Toast
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Chorizo
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
Side Pork Sausage
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Lox
Side Chicken Tinga
Side Fried Chicken
Side Roasted Chicken
Side Tofu
Side Seasonal Sauteed Veg
Beans
Brown Rice
Spanish Rice
Side Sauteed Greens
Cream Cheese
Herb Garlic Cream Cheese
Lox Cream Cheese
Ice Cream
Jam
Peanut Butter
Pesto
Sour Cream
Salsa
Maple Syrup (organic)
Capers
Cucumber
Lettuce
Onion
Tomato
Yogurt
Corn Tortillas (2)
Flour Tortilla
Side Onion Rings
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Comfort food made with love in the coastal village of Mendocino.
10483 Lansing St, Mendocino, CA 95460