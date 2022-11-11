Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Life Organics

review star

No reviews yet

2395 Lancaster Pike

Shillington, PA 19607

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Gojiing Greek
The Hulk

Superfood Infused Coffee

#1 Cordyceps Coffee (Physical Energy)

$3.00

100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Cordyceps Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom

#2 Lion's Mane Coffee (Mental Energy)

$3.00

100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom, Rhodiola

#3 Adaptogen Coffee (Balance)

$3.00

100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha, Cinnamon

Loose Leaf Teas

Akron House Tea

$3.00

Lancaster Farmacy Tea

$3.00

Pure Wild Tea

Specialty Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte (No Coffee Added!)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (No Coffee Added!)

$6.00

Coconut Milk Powder, Pumpkin Powder, Arabica Coffee, MCT Oil, Lion's Mane/Reishi/Chaga Mushroom, Ceylon Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Vanilla Served w/ Whipped Cream and Dusted w/ Ceylon Cinnamon

Presidential Coffee (Hot)

Presidential Coffee (Hot)

$6.00

Organic Arabica Bean Coffee, chaga, cordyceps, cacao, coconut butter + ghee, keto bone broth vanilla protein, pure maple syrup (50mg Caffeine)

Kaaginator (Iced)

Kaaginator (Iced)

$6.00

nitro cold brew coffee, milk, cacao, Ceylon cinnamon, bone broth vanilla keto protein, pure maple syrup (150mg Caffeine)

Nitro Cold Brew Maca Latte (Iced)

$6.00

nitro cold brew, milk, maca, pure maple syrup

Ashwagandha Lavender Cold Brew Latte (Iced)

Ashwagandha Lavender Cold Brew Latte (Iced)

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Milk Choice, Ashwagandha, Lavender Simple Syrup, Pure Maple Syrup (150mg Caffeine)

Spicy Turmeric Lemonade

$5.00

Turmeric Cayenne Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Pure Maple Syrup, Purified Water

Elderberry Lemonade

$6.00

Lemon Gingersnap Iced Tea

$4.00

Cinnamon Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Functional Latte Elixirs

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$6.00

ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract

Golden Milk Latte (Hot)

Golden Milk Latte (Hot)

$6.00

turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)

Iced Golden Milk Latte

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)

Mud/Wtr Latte (Hot)

$6.00

masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane

Iced Mud/Wtr Latte

$6.00

masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane

Blue Majik Latte (Hot)

$6.00

E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract

Iced Blue Majik Latte

Iced Blue Majik Latte

$6.00

E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract

Mocha Latte (Hot)

$6.00Out of stock

Cacao • Reishi • Cinnamon • Cardamom

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Cacao • Reishi • Cinnamon • Cardamom

Chaga Chai Latte (Hot)

$6.00

turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)

Iced Chaga Chai Latte

$6.00

turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)

Immunity Shots

Medicine Chest

$4.00

Lancaster Farmacy Elderberries, Echinacea, Astragalus, Lemon Juice, Patterson Farms Maple Syrup *In-house only*

Fire Cider

$4.00

Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, Horseradish, Apple Cider Vinegar *May add local raw honey *In-house only

Seasonal Soups

Organic + Local
Local Soup

Local Soup

Soup (Frozen)

Smoothies

Sweet Chia Of Mine

Sweet Chia Of Mine

$8.95

Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Chia Seeds, Local Maple Syrup

Gojiing Greek

Gojiing Greek

$8.95

Strawberries, Banana, Local Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds

The Hulk

The Hulk

$8.95

Kale, Banana, Matcha (ceremonial grade), MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Moringa, Dates, Vanilla Extract

Nitro Boost (100mg Caffeine)

Nitro Boost (100mg Caffeine)

$8.95

Nitro Cold Brew (100mg caffeine), Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Cacao, Maca, Ceylon Cinnamon, Dates

Tropical Buzz

Tropical Buzz

$8.95

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Butter, MCT Oil, Local Bee Pollen, Turmeric, Ginger

Bustin' Yo Nuts

Bustin’ Yo Nuts

$9.95

Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Cacao, Local Raw Honey, Hemp Protein

Berry Nutty

Berry Nutty

$9.95

Blueberries and/or Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Pure Maple Syrup

Blue Spirulina Bliss

Blue Spirulina Bliss

$9.95

E3 Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Banana, Avocado, Pure Maple Syrup, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Vanilla Extract

Gimme Dat Fat

Gimme Dat Fat

$9.95

Blueberries, Avocado, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Butter, Raw Honey

Tropic Like It's Hot

Tropic Like It's Hot

$9.95

Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Acai, Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce, Valencia Peanut Butter, Raw Honey

Lavender Sunrise

$10.95

Strawberries, Dragon Fruit, Barefoot Botanical Lavender Syrup, Blue Spirulina, Raw Honey, Vanilla Extract, Swarmbustin' Bee Pollen

Sweet Autumn (CONTAINS WALNUTS AND DAIRY)

$10.95

Bananas, Cooked Sweet Potatoes, Maple Syrup, Walnuts, Vanilla Whey Earthfed Muscle Protein, Terrasoul Pumpkin Spice Mix, Vanilla Extract

Smoothie Bowls

Golden GLO

Golden GLO

$8.95

A thick base of blended Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Turmeric, and Ginger (toppings not included)

Hakuna Matata

Hakuna Matata

$8.95

A thick base of blended Acai, Pineapple, Strawberry, Banana, and Ashwagandha (toppings not included)

Greena Colada

Greena Colada

$8.95

A thick base of Pineapple, Banana, Kale (local), Coconut Butter, and Moringa (toppings not included)

Mother Of Dragons

Mother Of Dragons

$8.95

A thick based of blended Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)

You're My Boy, Blue

You're My Boy, Blue

$8.95

A thick base of blended Blueberries, E3Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Pineapple, Banana, and Raw Honey (local) (toppings not included)

Punch In The Face (100mg caffeine)

Punch In The Face (100mg caffeine)

$8.95

A thick base of blended Banana, Avocado, Maca, Pure Maple Syrup (local), Cacao, and Valencia Peanut Butter blended with Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (toppings not included)

Berry First Date

Berry First Date

$8.95

A thick based of blended Acai, Blueberries, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)

Almond Butta Jelly Time

Almond Butta Jelly Time

$8.95

A thick base of blended Strawberries, Banana, Almond Butter, and Cacao (toppings not included)

Jam Sesh

Jam Sesh

$8.95

A thick base of blended Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, and Valencia Peanut Butter (toppings not included)

Sweet Tooth (PROMO)

$13.95

Smoothie Base: Mother of Dragons Toppings: Cacao Nibs, Bananas, Strawberries and Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce

Berry First Time (PROMO)

$12.95

Base: Berry First Date Toppings: Bananas, Blueberries, Honey and Strawberries

PB&J (Promo)

$12.95

Base: Jam Sesh Toppings: Blueberries, Granola, Peanut Butter and Strawberries

Cold-Pressed Juices (Local)

Orange You Glad

Orange You Glad

Mandarin Orange, Turmeric, Apple, Lime, Lemon

Million Bucks

Million Bucks

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Lemon

Strawberry Sam

Strawberry Sam

Strawberry, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Basil

Red Rose

Red Rose

Red Beet, Apple, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger

Good Mood

Good Mood

Celery, Collard Greens, Kale, Swiss Chard, Cucumber, Parsley, Lime, Apple

Sunshine Daydream (10 Oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Baked Oatmeal

Housemade Baked Oatmeal
Superfood Baked Oatmeal (GF)

Superfood Baked Oatmeal (GF)

$8.95

Infused with Maca + Ashwagandha (Gluten Free)

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Baked Oatmeal

$12.99

Cinnamon Apple Pumpkin Oatmeal

$12.99

Greek Yogurt Parfait (Vanilla)

Wholesome Dairy Farms, Douglasville, PA
Greek Yogurt Parfait (Vanilla)

Greek Yogurt Parfait (Vanilla)

$8.95

Wholesome Dairy Farms, Douglasville, PA

Breads n' Spreads

Guac n' Seeds Toast (Vegan)

Guac n' Seeds Toast (Vegan)

$6.95

Green Chile Guacamole topped with Microgreens, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, EVOO, and Himalayan Pink Salt

Cheesy Guacamole Toast (Vegan)

Cheesy Guacamole Toast (Vegan)

$7.95

Mild Green Chile Guacamole topped with Vegan Cheese, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle, and Himalayan Pink Salt

Balsamic Hummus Toast (Vegan)

Balsamic Hummus Toast (Vegan)

$6.95

Lemon Garlic Hummus topped with Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Sea Salt, and Balsamic Drizzle

Chocolate PB & J Party Toast

Chocolate PB & J Party Toast

$6.95

Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, and Raw Honey

Dark Chocolate Coconut Crunch Toast (Vegan)

Dark Chocolate Coconut Crunch Toast (Vegan)

$6.95

Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Flakes, and Granola (gf)

Quinoa Power Bowls (GF)

Brunch Bowl

Brunch Bowl

$11.95

Sprouted Quinoa, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Grassfed Ghee

GLO Grain Bowl (Vegan)

GLO Grain Bowl (Vegan)

$10.95

Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Garlic Hummus, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Goose Lane Kale, Microgreens, Lemon Juice, EVOO, Himilayan Pink Salt, Herbs + Spices

Harvest Bowl (Vegan)

Harvest Bowl (Vegan)

$10.95

Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, EVOO, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle

Sandwiches

The B.L.E. Sandwich

The B.L.E. Sandwich

$11.95

Pastured Smoked Bacon, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Mixed Greens, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mayo

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Grassfed Ghee

Smoky 'N Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Smoky 'N Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Onion Jam, Sriracha Mayo

Chipotle Beet & Quinoa Burger (Vegan)

Chipotle Beet & Quinoa Burger (Vegan)

$11.95

Housemade Burger, Hummus, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Burger (Vegan)

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Burger (Vegan)

$11.95

Housemade Burger, Chipotle Fabanaise, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mixed Greens

Seeds & Cheese Sandwich (Vegan)

Seeds & Cheese Sandwich (Vegan)

$11.95

Green Chili Guacamole, Hummus, Microgreens, Vegan Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Drizzle

Salads

Supercharged Massaged Kale Salad

Supercharged Massaged Kale Salad

Kale, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Raw Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Bee Pollen, Goji Berries, Pumpkin Seeds, Himalayan Sea Salt

Antioxidant Salad

Antioxidant Salad

Mixed Greens, Blueberries, Strawberries, Golden Berries, Raw Walnuts, Pomegranate Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad (Vegan)

Harvest Salad (Vegan)

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Miyoko's Creamery 'Mozzarella,' Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Nitro Options

Backyard Beans 'Punch In The Face' Coffee - Dark Chocolate + Caramel Notes (Dark)

CO2 Options

Kombucha (Organic) (Local)

Baked Goods

Energy Balls

$1.25

White Chocolate Coconut Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Avocadough Cookie (LOCAL)

$4.00Out of stock

CBD Products (Local + Organic)

1500mg CBD Tincture Sticky Bud Organics (Local)

$80.00Out of stock

Sticky Bud CBD Balms (Local)

R&R CBD Gummies Full Spectrum

$46.99

R&R CBD Softgels Full Spectrum

$29.99

R&R 3 Count CBD Gummies (FS)

$6.50Out of stock

R&R 5 Count CBD Softgels (FS)

$6.50

Snacks

Lauren Marie Granola (Local)

$10.00

Taos Bakes Bar

$2.99

Lesser Evil Cheesy Paleo Puffs

$4.99Out of stock

Terra Chips

$6.00Out of stock

KETTLE BRAND Salt And Pepper Chips

$4.99Out of stock

Superfood Chocolate

Eating Evolved Coconut Butter Cups

$2.99Out of stock

Pascha Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.50

Eating Evolved Chocolate Bars

$5.49

Hu Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Alter Eco Classic Blackout

$5.00

Lancaster Farmacy (Local)

Fire Cider 8oz

$16.00Out of stock

Elderberry 8oz

$16.00

Healing Salve

$10.00

Roots And Shoots

$16.00Out of stock

Terrasoul Superfoods

Acai Powder

$14.99

Activated Charcoal

$16.99

Ashwagandha Powder

$6.99

Blue Spirulina Powder

$19.99

Cacao Nibs 16 Oz

$12.99

Cacao Powder

$5.99

Ceylon Cinnamon

$12.99

Chia Seeds

$5.99Out of stock

Brazil Nuts

$14.99Out of stock

Chlorella Powder

$14.99

Coconut Flakes

$10.49

Coconut Oil

$19.99

Elderberry Powder

$14.99

Flax Seeds

$9.99

Goji Berries

$16.99

Hemp Protein Powder

$14.99

Hemp Seeds

$6.99Out of stock

Himalayan Pink Salt

$3.99

Maca Powder

$5.99

Matcha Green Tea Powder (Ceremonial Grade)

$19.99

Moringa Powder

$5.99

Pumpkin Seeds

$14.99

Spirulina Powder

$14.99

Sunflower Seeds

$12.99

Wheatgrass Powder

$14.99

Baobab

$7.99

Pea Protein

$13.99

White Chia Seeds

$9.99

Blue Mountain Organics

Truly Raw Almond Butter

$19.99

Hemp Seed Butter

$14.99

Valencia Peanut Butter

$9.99Out of stock

Pecan Butter

$14.99

Pumpkin Seeds (Styrian)

$7.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Seed Butter

$14.99

Sunflower Seed Butter

$11.99Out of stock

Tahini Sesame Seed Butter

$6.99

Hazelnut Butter

$15.00

Four Sigmatic

Adaptogen Superfood Blend

$30.00Out of stock

Adaptogen Coffee Packet

$1.50

Chai Latte Packet

$2.00

Cacao With Cordyceps Packet

$1.50

Cordyceps Coffee Packet

$1.50

Golden Milk Latte Packet

$2.00Out of stock

Lion's Mane Coffee Packet

$1.50

Matcha Latte Packet

$2.00

Superhero Mushroom Blend

$30.00

Mushroom Cacao Mix

$1.50

Honey/Bee Pollen/Maple Syrup

Swarmbustin' Totally Raw Honey 1 1/2 LB (Local)

$15.99Out of stock

Swarmbustin' Totally Raw Honey (3 LB) (Local)

$25.99Out of stock

Swarmbustin' Bee Pollen 8oz (Local)

$13.99

Patterson Farms Maple Syrup (Local)

$15.99Out of stock

Earth Fed Muscle (Local)

Whey Back Vanilla Whey Protein

$54.99Out of stock

Ca-Cow Chocolate Whey Protein

$54.99Out of stock

Friends With Benefits Peanut Cup Whey Protein

$54.99Out of stock

Husky Dunker

$54.99Out of stock

Loose Leaf Tea

Lancaster Nourishment

$9.95

Lancaster Lifting Lemon

$9.95

Lancaster Chaga Chai

$19.99Out of stock

Akron House Mango Mint

$7.00

Akron House Toasted Coconut

$7.00Out of stock

Lustrous Blueberry Lavender

$9.00

Joyful Ginger Peach (Twin Pines Tea)

$9.00

Positively Peachy (Twin Pines Tea)

$9.00Out of stock

Powerful Pomergranate And Rosehip (Twin Pines Tea)

$9.00

Self-Care Strawberry (Twin Pines Tea)

$9.00Out of stock

E3Live Blue-Green Algae

Brain-On Packet

$1.50Out of stock

Blue Majik Packet

$1.50Out of stock

Ancient Nutrition

Bone Broth Protein Canister (Vanilla)

$85.95

Keto Protein Single Serve

$3.99Out of stock

Multi-Collagen Protein Canister

$29.95

Multi-Collagen Protein Single Serve

$1.49Out of stock

Mud\Wtr

Mud\Wtr Single Serving Packets

$2.00

SunFood

Supergreens Protein

$59.99Out of stock

Epic Acre Farms

Hot Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Sea Moss Capsules

Sea Moss Capsules

$35.00Out of stock

22 Peppers

Hoppin Hot

$8.50

Scorpion Sting

$8.50

Smoke-N-Hot Habanero

$8.50

Yellow Hot Habanero

$8.50

Green Heat Habanero

$8.50

Red Carolina Fire

$8.50

Dragon Reeper

$8.50

Spice Blend

$6.50

Italian Picante Blend

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your Daily Dose Of Superhero!

Website

Location

2395 Lancaster Pike, Shillington, PA 19607

Directions

Gallery
Good Life Organic Kitchen image
Good Life Organic Kitchen image

