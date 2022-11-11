Good Life Organics
2395 Lancaster Pike
Shillington, PA 19607
Popular Items
Superfood Infused Coffee
#1 Cordyceps Coffee (Physical Energy)
100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Cordyceps Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom
#2 Lion's Mane Coffee (Mental Energy)
100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom, Rhodiola
#3 Adaptogen Coffee (Balance)
100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha, Cinnamon
Loose Leaf Teas
Specialty Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte (No Coffee Added!)
Coconut Milk Powder, Pumpkin Powder, Arabica Coffee, MCT Oil, Lion's Mane/Reishi/Chaga Mushroom, Ceylon Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Vanilla Served w/ Whipped Cream and Dusted w/ Ceylon Cinnamon
Presidential Coffee (Hot)
Organic Arabica Bean Coffee, chaga, cordyceps, cacao, coconut butter + ghee, keto bone broth vanilla protein, pure maple syrup (50mg Caffeine)
Kaaginator (Iced)
nitro cold brew coffee, milk, cacao, Ceylon cinnamon, bone broth vanilla keto protein, pure maple syrup (150mg Caffeine)
Nitro Cold Brew Maca Latte (Iced)
nitro cold brew, milk, maca, pure maple syrup
Ashwagandha Lavender Cold Brew Latte (Iced)
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Milk Choice, Ashwagandha, Lavender Simple Syrup, Pure Maple Syrup (150mg Caffeine)
Spicy Turmeric Lemonade
Turmeric Cayenne Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Pure Maple Syrup, Purified Water
Elderberry Lemonade
Lemon Gingersnap Iced Tea
Cinnamon Peach Iced Tea
Functional Latte Elixirs
Matcha Latte (Hot)
ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract
Iced Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract
Golden Milk Latte (Hot)
turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)
Iced Golden Milk Latte
turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)
Mud/Wtr Latte (Hot)
masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane
Iced Mud/Wtr Latte
masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane
Blue Majik Latte (Hot)
E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract
Iced Blue Majik Latte
E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract
Mocha Latte (Hot)
Cacao • Reishi • Cinnamon • Cardamom
Iced Mocha Latte
Cacao • Reishi • Cinnamon • Cardamom
Chaga Chai Latte (Hot)
turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)
Iced Chaga Chai Latte
turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)
Immunity Shots
Seasonal Soups
Smoothies
Sweet Chia Of Mine
Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Chia Seeds, Local Maple Syrup
Gojiing Greek
Strawberries, Banana, Local Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds
The Hulk
Kale, Banana, Matcha (ceremonial grade), MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Moringa, Dates, Vanilla Extract
Nitro Boost (100mg Caffeine)
Nitro Cold Brew (100mg caffeine), Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Cacao, Maca, Ceylon Cinnamon, Dates
Tropical Buzz
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Butter, MCT Oil, Local Bee Pollen, Turmeric, Ginger
Bustin’ Yo Nuts
Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Cacao, Local Raw Honey, Hemp Protein
Berry Nutty
Blueberries and/or Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Pure Maple Syrup
Blue Spirulina Bliss
E3 Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Banana, Avocado, Pure Maple Syrup, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Vanilla Extract
Gimme Dat Fat
Blueberries, Avocado, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Butter, Raw Honey
Tropic Like It's Hot
Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Acai, Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce, Valencia Peanut Butter, Raw Honey
Lavender Sunrise
Strawberries, Dragon Fruit, Barefoot Botanical Lavender Syrup, Blue Spirulina, Raw Honey, Vanilla Extract, Swarmbustin' Bee Pollen
Sweet Autumn (CONTAINS WALNUTS AND DAIRY)
Bananas, Cooked Sweet Potatoes, Maple Syrup, Walnuts, Vanilla Whey Earthfed Muscle Protein, Terrasoul Pumpkin Spice Mix, Vanilla Extract
Smoothie Bowls
Golden GLO
A thick base of blended Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Turmeric, and Ginger (toppings not included)
Hakuna Matata
A thick base of blended Acai, Pineapple, Strawberry, Banana, and Ashwagandha (toppings not included)
Greena Colada
A thick base of Pineapple, Banana, Kale (local), Coconut Butter, and Moringa (toppings not included)
Mother Of Dragons
A thick based of blended Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)
You're My Boy, Blue
A thick base of blended Blueberries, E3Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Pineapple, Banana, and Raw Honey (local) (toppings not included)
Punch In The Face (100mg caffeine)
A thick base of blended Banana, Avocado, Maca, Pure Maple Syrup (local), Cacao, and Valencia Peanut Butter blended with Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (toppings not included)
Berry First Date
A thick based of blended Acai, Blueberries, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)
Almond Butta Jelly Time
A thick base of blended Strawberries, Banana, Almond Butter, and Cacao (toppings not included)
Jam Sesh
A thick base of blended Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, and Valencia Peanut Butter (toppings not included)
Sweet Tooth (PROMO)
Smoothie Base: Mother of Dragons Toppings: Cacao Nibs, Bananas, Strawberries and Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce
Berry First Time (PROMO)
Base: Berry First Date Toppings: Bananas, Blueberries, Honey and Strawberries
PB&J (Promo)
Base: Jam Sesh Toppings: Blueberries, Granola, Peanut Butter and Strawberries
Cold-Pressed Juices (Local)
Orange You Glad
Mandarin Orange, Turmeric, Apple, Lime, Lemon
Million Bucks
Spinach, Kale, Apple, Lemon
Strawberry Sam
Strawberry, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Basil
Red Rose
Red Beet, Apple, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger
Good Mood
Celery, Collard Greens, Kale, Swiss Chard, Cucumber, Parsley, Lime, Apple
Sunshine Daydream (10 Oz)
Baked Oatmeal
Greek Yogurt Parfait (Vanilla)
Breads n' Spreads
Guac n' Seeds Toast (Vegan)
Green Chile Guacamole topped with Microgreens, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, EVOO, and Himalayan Pink Salt
Cheesy Guacamole Toast (Vegan)
Mild Green Chile Guacamole topped with Vegan Cheese, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle, and Himalayan Pink Salt
Balsamic Hummus Toast (Vegan)
Lemon Garlic Hummus topped with Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Sea Salt, and Balsamic Drizzle
Chocolate PB & J Party Toast
Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, and Raw Honey
Dark Chocolate Coconut Crunch Toast (Vegan)
Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Flakes, and Granola (gf)
Quinoa Power Bowls (GF)
Brunch Bowl
Sprouted Quinoa, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Grassfed Ghee
GLO Grain Bowl (Vegan)
Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Garlic Hummus, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Goose Lane Kale, Microgreens, Lemon Juice, EVOO, Himilayan Pink Salt, Herbs + Spices
Harvest Bowl (Vegan)
Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, EVOO, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle
Sandwiches
The B.L.E. Sandwich
Pastured Smoked Bacon, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Mixed Greens, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mayo
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Grassfed Ghee
Smoky 'N Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Onion Jam, Sriracha Mayo
Chipotle Beet & Quinoa Burger (Vegan)
Housemade Burger, Hummus, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Burger (Vegan)
Housemade Burger, Chipotle Fabanaise, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mixed Greens
Seeds & Cheese Sandwich (Vegan)
Green Chili Guacamole, Hummus, Microgreens, Vegan Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Drizzle
Salads
Supercharged Massaged Kale Salad
Kale, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Raw Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Bee Pollen, Goji Berries, Pumpkin Seeds, Himalayan Sea Salt
Antioxidant Salad
Mixed Greens, Blueberries, Strawberries, Golden Berries, Raw Walnuts, Pomegranate Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Harvest Salad (Vegan)
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Miyoko's Creamery 'Mozzarella,' Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Baked Goods
CBD Products (Local + Organic)
Snacks
Superfood Chocolate
Lancaster Farmacy (Local)
Terrasoul Superfoods
Acai Powder
Activated Charcoal
Ashwagandha Powder
Blue Spirulina Powder
Cacao Nibs 16 Oz
Cacao Powder
Ceylon Cinnamon
Chia Seeds
Brazil Nuts
Chlorella Powder
Coconut Flakes
Coconut Oil
Elderberry Powder
Flax Seeds
Goji Berries
Hemp Protein Powder
Hemp Seeds
Himalayan Pink Salt
Maca Powder
Matcha Green Tea Powder (Ceremonial Grade)
Moringa Powder
Pumpkin Seeds
Spirulina Powder
Sunflower Seeds
Wheatgrass Powder
Baobab
Pea Protein
White Chia Seeds
Blue Mountain Organics
Four Sigmatic
Adaptogen Superfood Blend
Adaptogen Coffee Packet
Chai Latte Packet
Cacao With Cordyceps Packet
Cordyceps Coffee Packet
Golden Milk Latte Packet
Lion's Mane Coffee Packet
Matcha Latte Packet
Superhero Mushroom Blend
Mushroom Cacao Mix
Honey/Bee Pollen/Maple Syrup
Earth Fed Muscle (Local)
Loose Leaf Tea
Lancaster Nourishment
Lancaster Lifting Lemon
Lancaster Chaga Chai
Akron House Mango Mint
Akron House Toasted Coconut
Lustrous Blueberry Lavender
Joyful Ginger Peach (Twin Pines Tea)
Positively Peachy (Twin Pines Tea)
Powerful Pomergranate And Rosehip (Twin Pines Tea)
Self-Care Strawberry (Twin Pines Tea)
E3Live Blue-Green Algae
Ancient Nutrition
Epic Acre Farms
Sea Moss Capsules
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|8:45 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:45 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:45 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:45 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Your Daily Dose Of Superhero!
2395 Lancaster Pike, Shillington, PA 19607