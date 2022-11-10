Restaurant header imageView gallery
Good Lookin' Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave

Omaha, NE 68132

Latte

Specialty Drinks

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.49

Snow Globe Latte

$5.49

Turmeric Tea Latte (No-caf)

$4.50

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.25

Red Eye

$4.50

Drip, Cold Brew, Hot Cocoa

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.75

Hot Cocoa

$2.25

Specialty Tea

Chai Latte

$5.25

Earl Grey

$2.50

organic black tea, essential bergamot & orange oils, organic rose petals.

Breakfast Blend

$2.50Out of stock

organic black tea.

Golden Turmeric (Caffeine Free)

$2.50

organic ginger root, organic turmeric root, organic licorice root, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic lemon peel, essential orange and lemon oils.

London Fog

$4.50

Retail Coffee

Marzipan, Cacao, Hazelnut
Frogtown 12oz Retail Box (Medium Roast)

Frogtown 12oz Retail Box (Medium Roast)

$15.00

Our in-house drip coffee blend! Includes notes of marzipan, cacao, and hazelnut.

Winter Toast 12oz Retail Box (Medium Roast)

Winter Toast 12oz Retail Box (Medium Roast)

$14.00

Roasted Almond, Chocolate Mousse, Rum Cake

Nizza 2.5lb Whole Bean Bag (Medium Roast)

Nizza 2.5lb Whole Bean Bag (Medium Roast)

$45.00Out of stock

Our in-house espresso bean! Includes notes of milk chocolate, nuts, and brownie.

Fresh Drinks

Orange Juice

$4.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75

Glass of Milk

$2.50

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Chocolate Milk Carton

Chocolate Milk Carton

$1.75

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.00

Kombucha - Blood Orange Carrot Ginger Health-Ade

$4.75

Kombucha - Ginger Lemon Health-Ade

$4.75

San Pellegrino

$2.00
Root Beer Bottle

Root Beer Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.25Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$2.25Out of stock

Shirts

GL T-Shirt - Cream

$21.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
A breakfast and lunch cafe serving a mix of elevated midwestern favorites, light and healthy options, house made pastries, and coffee.

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132

