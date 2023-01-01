Good Luck Gato
7,738 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Good Luck Gato is inspired by the lively drinking and eating cultures of Japanese izakaya restaurants and Mexican cantinas. We serve fun drinks, tasty food, and good times
Location
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant