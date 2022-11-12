Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Goodly Cookies - Provo

310 Reviews

$$

62 Cougar Boulevard #103

Provo, UT 84604

Order Again

Popular Items

Box of Four (4)
Box of Six (6)
Box of Twelve (12)

Cookie Singles

The Goodly General (Chocolate Chip)

The Goodly General (Chocolate Chip)

$3.50

The best fresh baked, late night Chocolate Chip cookie out there! This classic is made with the finest ingredients in the land bathed in chewy goodness, baked to golden perfection and doused with a chocolate chunk kick.

Choc PB Love

Choc PB Love

$3.50

For the PB connoisseur who thinks they have tried it all. Try a warm one of these and we will blow your peanut butter lovin mind right off your head and put the goodliest smile on your face that you have ever seen.

Lemon

Lemon

$3.50

Our famous lemon cookie is inspired by one of our favorite drinks: sweet & tart lemonade. Made with white chocolate chips, fresh lemons, and topped off with a delightful lemon glaze, this cookie will leave you feeling both satisfied and refreshed!

White Chocolate Raspberry Delight

White Chocolate Raspberry Delight

$3.50

This giant, amazing, and one of a kind cookie will leave you wondering how you ever lived without the WCR in your life before now. Loaded with real raspberries and lots of gooey white chocolate, this is absolutely one of our favorites.

Big Cinnajon

Big Cinnajon

$3.50

This snickerdoodle inspired cookie comes with homemade cinnamon chips that burst during baking to leave incredible cinnamon pockets to create the perfect balance of warm, sweet, and cinnamon. Named for a huge inspiration to our operation, the late Jon M Huntsman, who taught us the value of giving back.

Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip

Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip

$3.50

This delectable new addition to our menu is just as tantalizing as our Goodly General, but made with entirely gluten free flour. As always, our classic chocolate chip is made from Semi Sweet chocolate chips and weighs in at 6 oz.

Brookie

Brookie

$3.50

Can’t decide? We have you covered! Our Brookie is half chocolate chip, half chocolate brownie, and designed for those who just can’t pick between the two.

Caramel Delight

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Mallow

$3.50

Gluten Friendly CinnaJon

$3.50

Gluten Friendly White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Poptart

$3.50

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Oatmeal M&M

$3.50

Triple Chocolate

$3.50

Cookie Assortments

Box of Four (4)

$10.98

Box of Six (6)

$15.98

Box of Twelve (12)

$29.99

Drinks

Milk

Milk

$2.25Out of stock

Low-fat Milk.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Milk.

Water Bottle - Dasani

$1.75

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99Out of stock

Sprite

$1.99

Monster Ultra White

$2.69

Monster Green

$2.69
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

62 Cougar Boulevard #103, Provo, UT 84604

Directions

Map
