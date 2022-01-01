  • Home
A map showing the location of Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar 2502 north campbell aveView gallery

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar 2502 north campbell ave

review star

No reviews yet

2502 north campbell ave

Tucson, AZ 85719

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado, Pickled Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Goat Cheese, Sprouts, Sourdough

Breakfast Sammy

$11.00

Egg, Three Pepper Turkey Sausage, Tomato, White Cheddar, Sprouts, Chipotle Aioli

Goodness Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Fingerlings, Herbs, Chipotle Aioli

Morning Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, Kale, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms, Three Pepper Turkey Sausage, Egg, Chipotle Aioli

OG Burrito

$11.00

Three Pepper Sausage, Quinoa, Egg, Cheddar Jack, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Spread, Whole Wheat Tortilla, Side of Chipotle Aioli

PB Toast

$7.00

Organic Peanut Butter, Local Honey, Banana, Walnut, Sourdough

Ronald McGee

$9.00

Egg, Canadian Bacon, White Chedder, English Muffin

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00

Whipped Goat Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Smoked Sea Salt, Herbs, Sourdough, Lemon

Protein Bowl

Azteca Bowl

$13.00

Brown Rice, Black Bean, Pickled Onion, Pico de Gallo, Avo Spread, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Crema

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.00

Brown Rice, Hummus, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Chickpea, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Tzatziki, Parsley, Lemon

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Brown Rice, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Avocado, Raw Ahi Tuna, Seasame Seed, Scallion, Teriyaki Sauce

Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00

Brown Rice, Carrot, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallion, Seasame Seed

Thai Peanut Bowl

$13.00

Brown Rice, Hericot Vert, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Crushed Peanuts, Scallion, Cilantro, Peanut Sauce

Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Hummus, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olive, Parsley, Lemon, Kalamata Olive Dressing, Tzatziki

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Kale, Parmesan, Croutons, Dried Chickpeas, Soft Boiled Egg, Caesar Dressing

Nicose

$12.00

Spring Mix, Hericot Vert, Potato, Kalamata Olive, Heirloom Tomato, Seared Tuna, Soft Boiled Egg, Mustard Thyme Vinegrette

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramalized Onion, Dried Cranberry, Candied Walnut, Goat Cheese, Apple, Charred Apple Vinegrette

Sandwiches

Ahi Sammy

$13.00

Whole Wheat Bun, Seared Ahi Tuna, Avocado Spread, Srirracha, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Scallion, Cilantro, Teriyaki Sauce

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$16.00

Sourdough, White Cheddar, Pesto, Balsamic, Tomato Soup

Ribeye Bahn Mi

$16.00

French Roll, Chipotle Aioli, Cucumber, Carrot, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Shaved Ribeye, Peanut Sauce

Roasted Turkey

$16.00

Sourdough, Avocado Spread, Red Pepper Aioli, Cucumber, Arugula, White Cheddar, Sliced Tomato, Turkey

The Veg

$15.00

French Roll, Hummus, Balsamic, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale

Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

Whole Wheat Bun, Impossible Beef 4oz Patty, Vegan Cheddar, Goodness Sauce, Red Onion, Pickles, Tomato, Arugula

Double Double

$18.00

Whole Wheat Bun, Two Impossible Beef 4oz Patties, Vegan Cheddar, Goodness Sauce, Red Onion, Pickles, Tomato, Arugula

Shroom

$16.00

Whole Wheat Bun, Impossible Beef 4oz Patty, Vegan Provalone, Garlic Mayo, Mushrooms, Caramalized Onion, Arugula

Teriyaki Burger

$16.00

Whole Wheat Bun, Impossible Beef 4oz Patty, Pineapple, Avocado Spread, Sriracha, Red Cabbage, Scallion, Carrot, Cucumber, Teriyaki Sauce

Sides

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Pita Chips

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Side of the Day

$4.00

Soup

$4.00

Juices

Clean It Up

$8.00

Cucumber, Pineapple, Orange, Parsley, Lemon

Green Bully

$8.00

Apple, Celery, Kale, Parsley, Ginger, Cucumber, Lime

Healing Vibes

$8.00

Beets, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Lemonade

$6.00

Lil' Melon

$8.00

Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Lime, Mint, Pink Salt

Limeade

$6.00

OJ

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

The Cure

$8.00

Carrot, Cucumber, Parsley, Ginger, Pineapple

Ginger Shot

$3.00

Turmeric Shot

$3.00

Wheatgrass Shot

$3.00

Smoothie

Daily Buzz

$8.00

Banana, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Cold Brew, Stevia

Hot Tropic

$8.00

Pineapple, Mango, Chia Seeds, Mint, Dates, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey

The Goods

$8.00

Avocado, Mixed Berries, Acai, Banana, Agave, Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk

The Hulk

$8.00

Agave, Banana, Wheatgrass, Kale, Broccoli, Almond Milk, Avocado

Coffee & Teas

Bulletproof Coffee

$6.00

Hot Coffee, Coconut Butter, Salt, Honey

Cold Brew

$4.00

Local Coffee Cold Brewed

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

Hot Coffee, Golden Milk, Agave

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Local Coffee Brewed Fresh

Black Tea

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Green Tea Arnie

$6.00

Black Tea Arnie

$6.00

Retail Beverages

Boxed Water

$4.50

FTC Kombucha Dragon Fruit

$8.00

FTC Kombucha Green Tea

$8.00

FTC Kombucha Prickly Pear

$8.00

Gold Thread Elderberry Defense

$4.00

Gold Thread Green Minerals

$4.00

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00

Pellegrino Cherry

$3.00

Pellegrino Tangerine

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Waterloo Black Cherry

$2.75

Waterloo Lime

$2.75

Waterloo Strawberry

$2.75

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$3.50

Yerba Mate Lemon Elation

$3.50

Yerba Mate Mint

$3.50

Yerba Mate Pomegranate

$3.50

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$3.50

Retail 21+

Joy Bus

$5.50

Mango Cart

$5.50

Sippin Pretty

$5.50

Strainge Beast Blueberry

$7.00

Strainge Beast Lemon Ginger

$7.00

West & Wilder Rose

$9.00

West & Wilder Sparkling

$9.00

West & Wilder White

$9.00

Bowls

Cacao Warrior

$11.00

Mango Jungle

$11.00

Deserts/ Goodness Granola Bowl (Gluten Free)

Banana Bread

$4.00

Cranberry Muffin

$3.00

Goodness Granola

$8.00

Choice of Dairy or Dairy Substitution, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2502 north campbell ave, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

