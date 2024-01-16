Restaurant info

Welcome! Goodness Gracious serves breakfast and lunch. We focus on classic casseroles, elevated old school, family recipes, and unique creations. We offer a 100% Vegan menu, and gluten free options. A perfect spot for brunch and cocktails. We also operate a picnic curating business. We craft each basket for your occasion from the freshest ingredients and deliver to you. Outdoor summer concerts, family picnics, or romantic events. We are bringing picnic back!