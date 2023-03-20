Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodness Grill

review star

No reviews yet

9301 Hog Eye Road

suite 950

Austin, TX 78724

Locations

Unity Hall Upstairs

$2.00

Unity Hall Downstairs

$2.00

Community Inn

$2.00

Maintenance Shop

$2.00

Arthouse

$2.00

Sanctuary

$2.00

Community Table

$1.00

Market

$2.00

BIG GREEN OFFICE BUILDING

$2.00

MOVE IN OFFICE (1144)

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Located at Community First! Village. Bringing dignified income and elevated southern comfort food

