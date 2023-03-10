Good Roots
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2027 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo
No Reviews
255 E Waterloo Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurant