Good Roots

2027 South Main Street

Akron, OH 44301

Made to Order

Bowls

Cauliflower Taco Bowl

$12.00

Southwest quinoa, cumin cilantro black beans, smoked paprika roasted cauliflower, taco-seasoned tofu served with an avocado half and tortilla chips.

Spicy Almond Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Soba noodles, cabbage, carrots, edamame, broccoli and tofu chunks drenched in a spicy almond butter/tahini sauce.

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Made with black beans, soaked overnight, and lots of veggies; made into a savory patty. Served on a house-made spelt bun, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard.

Falafel Sandwich

$10.00

Ground chick peas, herbs and spices, rolled into perfect bite size balls, fried and then finally, loaded onto a local whole wheat pita. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion, topped with our house made tahini sauce

Hemp Patty Mushroom Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Savory, melty, mushroomy and cheesy, our famous house-made hemp patty loaded with cooked-down, locally grown mushrooms, sandwiched between two pieces of our house-made spelt bread.

Hemp Reuben

$14.00

House-made hemp patty, loaded with sauerkraut topped with from-scratch sweet potato-based reuben sauce, served on fresh spelt bread

Appetizers/ Sides

Fried Mac Bites

$12.00

What to do when you have left over mac and cheese? You fry it of course. Our house-made mac and cheese rolled into perfect balls, breaded and fried. Served up with marinara sauce or house-made ranch for dipping.

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$15.00

Locally grown oyster mushrooms dipped in our house-made batter, fried to perfection, and served up with our spicy mayo.

Sloppy Mac

$13.99Out of stock

The ultimate comfort food: lentils and veggies cooked all day long, seasoned with herbs and spices. It’s good on its own, however, we think it’s even better topped with our house-made mac and cheese.

Soups & Salads

Living City Farms Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Farm fresh greens made with whatever is fresh on the farm this week! Ask about what's on rotation this week.

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Ask us about our daily made soup! Using leftover, seasonal ingredients, we craft a one-time-only, delicious, from-scratch soup in order to create as little waste as possible!

Grab & Go

TO-GO Meals

BBQ Pineapple Bowl

$7.00+

Brown rice, tofu squares, sesame garlic green beans, topped with cilantro + pineapple

Black Bean Burgers Ingredients

$12.00

black beans, pinto beans, onion, green pepper, carrot, salt, cayenne pepper, spelt flour, corn flour, canola oil and or olive oil Reheat instructions: place into a pan with a little oil, allow to reheat til cooked through

Buddha Bowl

$7.00

Falafel Ingredients

$10.00

chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, baking soda, baking powder Reheat instructions: allow to thaw completely, preheat oven to 350, place onto a baking tray and bake til warmed through

Roasted Veggie Medley W/ GF Pasta

$7.00

Spicy Almond Noodle Bowl

$7.00

Soba noodles, broccoli, carrots, tofu cubes, spicy almond butter sauce, finished with cilantro, and green onion

Soups & Salads

Roasted red Pepper Soup

$4.50

onion, carrots, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, soy sauce * gluten free

Lentil Chili

$4.50

onion. garlic, lentils, canned tomatoes, ketchup, sugar, vegetable stock, herbs, spices *gluten free

Sides & Others

Chefs Potato Salad

$4.50

red skin potatoes, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, smoked chili powder, onion powder, roasted garlic, olive oil, veganises, relish, spicy mustard, apple cider vinegar * gluten free

Regular Potato Salad

$4.50

Fried Rice

$5.00

Ingredients: white rice, tamari, red peppers, red onion, corn, peas, turmeric, onion powder, garlic salt, tofu, olive oil, black pepper.

Dumplings

$8.00

AP flour, water, salt, cabbage, garlic, tofu, sriracha, salt, pepper

Mediterranean Cous Cous

$4.50

cous cous, onions, tomatoes, red peppers, olive oil, salt, pepper, parsley, garlic, pine nuts, lemon juice

Thai Peanut Quinoa

$4.50

quinoa, red onion, carrot, edamame, cilantro, green onion, peanut butter, olive oil, soy sauce, sriracha, maple syrup, lime juice, salt, pepper *Gluten free

Hummus & Pesto

Hummus

$5.50

chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, garlic, water * gluten free

Beet Hummus

$6.50

chick peas, tahini, lemon juice, local organic beets, olive oil, salt, garlic, water *gluten free

Parsley Pesto

$5.50

parsley, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice * gluten free

Ice Cream

All Ice Cream is Gluten Free!

Almond Butter Banana

$8.00

coconut cream, almond milk, almond butter, almond milk, maple syrup, organic cane sugar, sea salt

Blueberry Muffin

$8.00

coconut cream, almond milk, blueberries, lemon juice, sea salt, maple syrup, vanilla extract

Coconut

$8.00

cream of coconut, sea salt, organic cane sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract corn starch

Cookies & Cream

$8.00

coconut cream, organic cane sugar, maple syrup, corn starch, gluten free oreos, sea salt, vanilla extract

Brownie

$8.00

cream of coconut, sea salt, organic cane sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract corn starch, canola oil, chocolate chips, hot water, sugar, ground flax, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt, spelt flour

Waffles

Plain

$10.00

golden spelt flour, baking powder, almond milk, sea salt, vanilla extract

Blueberry

$10.00

golden spelt flour, baking powder, almond milk, sea salt, vanilla extract, blueberries

Beverages

Virgils Orange Soda

$3.50

Virgils Cream Soda

$3.50

Bakery Items

Brownies & Cakes

Brownie

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.75

Cookies

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Donuts- *GF

Vanilla Donut

$3.50

Chocolate Donut

$3.50

Strawberry Donut

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Donut

$3.50

Lemon Poppyseed Donut

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2027 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44301

Directions

