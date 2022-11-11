Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodstuff Eats 1359 Milwaukee Avenue

1359 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Popular Items

Loaded BBQ Tots
Cherry Smoked Bratwursts
Rib Tips

Slamwichs

NO BS BS

$18.00

The classic "Goodstuff Brisket Sandwich"

Patti's Pastrami on Rye

$18.00

7 Day brined pastrami on fresh rye with Dilly Dally Provisions spicy beer mustard and sauerkraut, served with chips. Enjoy hot or cold.

Pulled Pork Slamwhich

$15.00

Better than traditional pulled pork smashed between a toasted pretzel roll.

Smoked Chicago Style Cuban

$15.00

Thick sliced 10 hour pork shoulder, sliced prosciutto, pickle, swiss cheese, special sauce on a pressed Cuban roll

Smoked Veganwich

$15.00

Vegan smoked chicken thigh, cherry smoked golden beet hummus, smoked sweet potato, winter squash, pickled radish chips, sautéed greens and special house BBQ sauce served on a pretzel roll

Smoked Jackfruit

$16.00

Cherry smoked jackfruit, vegan aioli, roasted pepper, miso root beer BBQ and fresh greens

Cherry Smoked Bratwursts

$11.00

Handmade from Paulina Meat Market, infused with Temperance Oktoberfest Marzen Lager. Served on a brat roll covered in Dilly Daily Provisions spicy beer mustard and sauerkraut

4 Oz Brisket

$10.00

Belly Sandwich

$16.00

Sliders

14 Hour Prime Smoked Brisket

$7.00+

Served with BBQ Sauce and grilled onions

Pastrami

$7.00+

Served with spicy beer mustard and sauerkraut

Pulled Pork

$6.00+

Served with BBQ Sauce and a kosher dill pickle

Pork Belly

$6.00+

Served with BBQ sauce, smoked Mango, pickled carrots, and radishes

Sweet Potato

$5.50+

Served with BBQ sauce and pickled slaw

Seasonal Smoked Vegetable

$5.50+

Ask chef for details

Mix n Match

$20.00

Any 3 sliders, a smoked sweet potato, slaw and a bag of chips

Entrees

Rib Tips

$15.00

1/2 lbs of beef rib tips, pickled slaw, roll, house BBQ sauce served over either a smoked sweet potato or french fries

(REG) Loaded BBQ Nachos

$18.00+

Fresh made tortilla chips, siracha, sour cream, diced tomato's, caramelized onions, chives, pickled jalapenos, cheese, house BBQ sauce

(1/2 Pan) Loaded BBQ Nachos

$32.00+

Serves 3-4

(Party Pan) Loaded BBQ Nachos

$62.00+

Serves 6-8

Natures Treat

$18.00

Choice of meat, served with house BBQ sauce over a sweet potato inside of a sandwich and radish pickled slaw.

16 Oz Tips

$22.00

8 Oz Briskit

$18.00

Full Slab

$25.00

Baby Back Rib Special

$16.00

8 Oz Tips

$12.00

Half Slab

$14.00

Tots

Loaded BBQ Tots

$16.00+

Your choice of meat with siracha sour cream, caramelized onions diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, chives and house BBQ sauce

Tater Tots

$6.00+

Truffle Tots

$10.00

Sm Loaded Tots

$12.00

Slides/Sweets

French Fries

$3.50+

Smoked Mango

$5.00

Smoked Sweet Potato

$4.00+

Sasquatch Paws

$7.00

Oversized chocolate turtle caramel

Dirty Chips

$2.69

BBQ, Jalapeno, Salt and Vinegar, Salt and Pepper

Smoked Butternut Squash

$8.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Extra Pickled Radish Slaw

$1.00

Small Tots

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Onion Ring Lrg

$8.50

Sm Onion Rings

$5.50

Smoked Cheesecake

$6.00

Drinks

Mexican Soda

$3.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.49

Fountain Soda

$3.99

Alcoholic Beverages

$9.00+

Espresso

$3.89

312 Beer

$7.00

Wicker Water

$14.00

Wp Iced Tea

$14.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Tito Mule

$13.00

Corona

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sm Soda

$2.00

Elevate Mule

$9.00

Party Packs

Sm White Sauce

$6.00

Sm Spicy Mango Sauce

$6.00

Peach Upside Down Cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BBQ, Sandwiches, Sliders, and Catering For Carnivores and Herbivores.

Location

1359 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

