  Good Stuff Kitchen - Mobile Latin Street Food in the State of Maine
Good Stuff Kitchen Mobile Latin Street Food in the State of Maine

No reviews yet

Mobile Vending - Please be at our location when using online ordering

Augusta, ME 04330

Burritos

Original Burrito
$18.00

Original Burrito

$18.00
Signature Chipotle Burrito
$20.00

Signature Chipotle Burrito

$20.00

Sausage Burrito

$20.00

Breakfast Burrito

$20.00

Meatless Burrito - A Vegetarian Delight

$15.00

Chicken Cobb Burrito

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Pico de Gallons, Balsamic

Cubano

Cubano - An Authentic Cuban Sandwich
$20.00

Cubano - An Authentic Cuban Sandwich

$20.00

A Cuban sandwich, known as a Cubano, is a grilled ham and cheese sandwich variation that was created in Florida by Cuban immigrants who needed a filling and easy to carry lunch. Our Cubano has flavorful, juicy pork that has been marinated and slow cooked. We combine this with Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles and Mustard on Buttered Bread, that is then grilled. Each Cubano comes with a side of our very own Habanero Salsa. Our Salsa is HOT!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Our large burrito filled with cheese and grilled to perfection.

Tacos

One Taco with Two Toppings (Pick your Meat)
$6.00

$6.00

One Taco Carne Asada with Two Toppings

$8.00

One Taco Breakfast

$8.00

Chorizo and Fried Egg

Three Taco Special with Two Toppings (Pick your Meat)

$15.00

Three Taco Carne Asada with Two Toppings

$20.00

Three Taco Breakfast

$20.00
Three Tacos (One of Each - Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Pulled Pork) Special
$20.00

Three Tacos (One of Each - Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Pulled Pork) Special

$20.00

Our delicious Taco special includes three delicious tacos (one of each - Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Pulled Pork). Taco Shell: Hard or Soft (Choose One) Toppings: Lettuce and Cheese OR Lettuce and Pico de Gallo OR Cilantro and Lime Comes with a Side of Black Beans and a Side of Rice. Includes one side of Habanero Salsa.

Tacos Loaded

Tacos with all five toppings, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Cilantro and Lime

One Taco Loaded (Pick Your Meat)

$8.00

One Taco Loaded - Carne Asada

$10.00

Sides and Shares

Good Stuff Chili
$6.00

Good Stuff Chili

$6.00
Good Stuff Nachos
$15.00

Good Stuff Nachos

$15.00
Good Stuff Habanero Salsa Bottle
$6.00

Good Stuff Habanero Salsa Bottle

$6.00

Good Stuff Pico de Gallo (8 oz) Container

$6.00

Good Stuff Guacamole (8 oz) Container

$6.00

Good Stuff Beans (8 oz) Container

$6.00

Good Stuff Rice (8 oz) Container

$6.00

Drinks

Water - Bottled

$2.00

Bottled Water

Hot Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Coffee

Cold Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Latin Street Food - Tacos, Burritos, Cubanos and more.

