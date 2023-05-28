Good Stuff Kitchen Mobile Latin Street Food in the State of Maine

Cubano - An Authentic Cuban Sandwich

$20.00

A Cuban sandwich, known as a Cubano, is a grilled ham and cheese sandwich variation that was created in Florida by Cuban immigrants who needed a filling and easy to carry lunch. Our Cubano has flavorful, juicy pork that has been marinated and slow cooked. We combine this with Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles and Mustard on Buttered Bread, that is then grilled. Each Cubano comes with a side of our very own Habanero Salsa. Our Salsa is HOT!