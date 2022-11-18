Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern

Goodstuff Smokehouse

1,389 Reviews

$$

97 Main Street

Blackstone, MA 01504

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
3 Meat Combo
Mac & Cheese

New England Style BBQ Favorites

2 Meat Combo

$23.00

3 Meat Combo

$30.00

Bacon Wrapped Cheddar Meatloaf

$23.00

Brisket Plate

$27.00

Burnt Ends

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken

$18.00

Twin Ham Chops

$21.00

Pastrami Dinner

$26.00

Pork Plate

$18.00

Slow Smoked Turkey Breast

$22.00

Full Rack Boston Ribs

$39.00

1/2 Rack Boston Ribs

$22.00

Goodstuff Hot Links

$18.00

The Goodstuff Bacon Dinner

$22.00

Pretzel Crusrted Chix

$18.00Out of stock

Handcut Steaks

Certified Angus Prime Rib 20oz

$35.00Out of stock

Certified Angus Prime Rib 16oz

$30.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$22.99

Ribeye

$29.99

Sandwiches

* Brisket Sand

$17.00

* Pastrami Sandwich

$17.00

* Pulled Chicken Sand

$12.00

* Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$15.00

* Turkey Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Rachel

$17.00

Cuban

$17.00

Mother Child Reunion

$13.00

Sides

Baked Potato Salad

$4.50+

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Candied Sweet Potato

$4.50+

Coleslaw

$4.50+

Corn Bread

$2.99

Cucumber Salad

$4.50+

French Fries

$4.50+

Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Mashed Potato

$4.50+

Side O Strings

$4.50+

Cold Corn Salad

$4.50+

Pit Beans

$4.50+

Side Salad

$4.50+

Collard Greens

$4.50+

Tater Tot

$9.99+

Pot Peel Side

$4.50+

Scalloped Pot W/ham

$4.50+Out of stock

By The lb

Weight Pulled pork

$18.00+

Weight Brisket

$27.00+

Weight Burnt ends

$30.00+Out of stock

Weight Pastrami

$28.00+

Weight Turkey

$26.00+

Weight Meatloaf

$21.00+

hot link each

$7.00+

Weight Chicken

$16.00+

Ham chops

$15.00+

Boston Ribs

$18.00+

Burgers

Plain Ol Burger

$16.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$19.00

Sweet Onion Swiss

$17.00

Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

Fat Pig

$22.00

Family Meals

Ribs & Chix Family

$55.00

Chix & Pork Family

$50.00

Brisket & Pork Family

$65.00

Fried Chicken

2 piece combo

$13.00Out of stock

3 piece combo

$17.00Out of stock

4 piece "bucket"

$13.00Out of stock

*8 piece "bucket"

$25.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Brisket Bites

$7.99

Goodstuff Hot Dog

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Pulled Pork Bites

$7.99

Kids ribs

$7.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.99

Tiramusu

$6.99

Deep Dish Apple Crisp Ala Mode

$6.00Out of stock

Midnight in Venice

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Tollhouse Cookie pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pumkin Pie

$5.00

Togo Fountain

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Canada Dry

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water

Sweet tea

$4.00

Togo non Fountain

Homemade Rootbeer Cup

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Half Gallon Rootbeer

$7.00

Root Beer Float (Copy)

$5.00

Crystal Geyser Bottled Water 16.9 Fl Oz

$2.00

Apps

Brisket Chilli

$11.00

Candied Bacon

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$14.00

8 Smoked Wings

$13.00

16 Smoked Wings

$22.00

24 Smoked Wings

$30.00

Hog Wings

$15.00

Basket Strings

$10.00

Pile Of Fries

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Brisket Spring Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Corn Fritters

$9.99Out of stock

Potato Peel Nacho

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$8.99Out of stock

Specials

Pot Peels Side

$4.59Out of stock

Pretzel Chicken

$15.00

Raffle Tickets

1 Each

$2.00

6 for 10

$10.00

12 for 20

$20.00

To go pouches

Mel's Punch TO GO

$8.00Out of stock

Margarita TO GO

$8.00

Mixed Berry Iced Tea TO GO

$9.00Out of stock

Tim's Red Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Spice rack

Rub

$7.99Out of stock

Hot sauce

$6.99

BBQ Sauce

$8.99

Very Hot Sauce

$7.99Out of stock

Very Hot

$6.99Out of stock

Clothing

Tshirts

$25.00

Xxl Tshirt

$30.00

Hat

$30.00

Kettle Corn (Copy)

Small Traditional

$6.00Out of stock

Large Traditional

$11.00Out of stock

Small Cinnamon

$6.00

Lg Cinnamon

$11.00Out of stock

Peppermint Love

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Smoke the Goodstuff

Location

97 Main Street, Blackstone, MA 01504

Directions

