Food

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Diced avocado, EVO, whipped feta, burnt citrus salt, toasted sourdough, sorrel.

Banana bread

$8.00

Gluten free banana bread served with burnt honey buttercream.

Açai bowl

$14.00

Blue Bowl

$14.00

Best Bfast Sando

$14.00

Broccolini Farro Bowl

$17.00

Kimchi Scramble

$16.00

Soft scrambled free-range farm eggs and kimchi on sourdough with microgreens, scallion labne and pickled cabbage, arugula salad.

Avo Toast #2

$15.00

Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.

Two Eggs On Toast

$10.00

Curry scramble

$16.00

spicy chickpea curry, free-range soft scrambled eggs, toasted sourdough, coconut crisps, topped with fried shallot and cilantro.

Short Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked braised short rib, swiss cheese, aioli, arugula, caramelised onion on sourdough.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, radicchio, anchovy dressing, seasoned breadcrumb, pickled shallot, dill, parm. 16

Harissa Eggs

$15.00

Croissant

$4.00

Utensils and Napkin Pack

$0.20

Your order will be packed without utensils or napkins unless purchased here, in an effort to reduce waste.

Salsa Macha Labne

$12.00

HOT Coffees

drip

$3.50

espresso

$4.00

americano

$4.00

macchiato

$4.50

cortado

$4.50

flat white

$4.50

capuccino

$4.50

latte

$5.00

vanilla latte

$5.00

matcha

$6.00

chai

$6.00

mocha

$6.00

hot chocolate

$5.00

TEA

$4.00

Red Eye

Drip refill

$1.00

ICED Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Cortado

$4.50

Iced Flat White

$4.50

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Chai

$6.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Iced Chocolate

$5.00

Red Eye

TEA

ICED TEAS

$5.00

Cool Drinks

Matcha Lemonade

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sparking water

$5.00

Smoothies

Stay Good

$9.50

SIDES

Sunny egg

$3.00

Over easy egg

$3.00

Over med egg

$3.00

Over hard egg

$3.00

Poached egg

$3.00

Scrambled eggs

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Short Rib

$6.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Cherry Tomatoes

$3.00

Goat Cheese

$3.00

Side almond butter

$1.00

Side Butter

Side Jam

$1.00

Side vegemite

$1.00

Side scallion labne

$1.00

Side lemon aioli

$1.00

Side beet relish

$3.00

Side of Toast

$4.00

Wine

Rose Glass

$10.00

White Frug Glass

$10.00

White Gaspard Glass

$10.00

Orange Les Agudes Glass

$10.00

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Hot Child in the City

$10.00

Holiday Mode

$10.00

Espresso Hi-Ball

$10.00