Good Times Arcade and Tavern Garner, NC

592 Reviews

$$

74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108

Garner, NC 27529

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Wings
Goodwons

Appetizers

Bacon & Cheese

$6.00

Crispy fries OR Tots + Shredded cheese - Bacon crumbles

BBQ Mac -N- Cheese Bowl

$6.00

Mac-n-cheese - Pulled pork + BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$6.00

Shredded chicken - Hot sauce - Cream cheese - Cheese blend + Tortilla chips

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Garlic breadsticks - Italian cheese + Marinara

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

6 tenders + Dipping sauce or tossed in wing sauce |Add fries or tots for 1.50|

Chips & Dip

$5.00

Crispy tortilla chips + Housemade salsa

Fried Peppers

Fried Peppers

$5.00

Breaded and deep fried jalapeños and banana peppers.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried dill pickles + Ranch

Goodwons

$6.00

Fried wontons - Grilled chicken - Tangy slaw + Dumpling sauce

IPA Onion Rings

IPA Onion Rings

$6.00

IPA beer batter + Sweet & spicy sriracha sauce

Loaded Up!

Loaded Up!

$6.00

Crispy fries OR tots - Chili - Cheese sauce - Jalapenos - Ranch drizzle + Sour cream

Mini Corndogs

Mini Corndogs

$6.00

Mini Beef Corndogs + Honey mustard or Spicy mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

6 Crispy mozzarella sticks + Marinara

Nachos

$6.00

Tortilla chips - Chili - Jalapenos - Lettuce - Tomato + Nacho cheese - Sour cream - Housemade salsa

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Salted pretzel bites + Brewpub mustard or Cheese sauce

Tacos

Tacos

$6.00

(3) Pork, Chicken or Beef - Cheese - Lettuce - Tomato + Hard or Soft Tortilla

Wings

$13.00

Traditional or Boneless

Burgers

BYOB

$11.00

Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - Ketchup - Mustard - Mayo + Additional Toppings Your Choice

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

Bacon - Cheddar cheese - Onion + BBQ sauce

Good Times Burger

$13.00

Sautéed onions - Sautéed peppers - Mushrooms - Pepper Jack cheese + Ranch

Guinness BBQ Burger

Guinness BBQ Burger

$13.00

Bacon - Cheddar cheese - 3 onion rings + Guinness BBQ sauce

Holy Cow Burger

Holy Cow Burger

$13.00

Bacon - Cream cheese - Jalapenos + Pepper Jelly

Slam Burger

$14.00

Bacon - American cheese - Tots - Sautéed onions + Fried egg

Dinner Plates

BBQ Plate

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork - Mac-N-Cheese - Slaw

Dogs

Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog

$6.00

Chili - Mustard - Onion - Slaw

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Chili - Shredded cheese - Onion - Jalapeno

Cowboy Dog

$6.00

Chopped bacon - Shredded cheese - Onion + BBQ Sauce

Guinness Dog

$6.00

3 Onion rings - Cheddar cheese + Guinness BBQ

BYOD

$6.00

2 Toppings - Your Choice

Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Grilled chicken - Bacon - Onion + Buffalo Ranch

BYO Flatbread

$12.00

Red Sauce - 4 Toppings - Your Choice

Pac Man Flatbread

Pac Man Flatbread

$11.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni

Philly Flatbread

$13.00

Mozzarella - Steak - Mushrooms - Peppers - Onions + Chipotle Mayo drizzle

Playing Jane Flatbread

$10.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella

Supreme Flatbread

Supreme Flatbread

$13.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - Beef - Sausage - Mushrooms - Peppers - Red Onion

Taco Flatbread

$13.00

Taco sauce - Mixed cheese - Taco meat - Lettuce - Tomato

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Grilled chicken - Bacon - Onion + Buffalo Ranch

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce - 4 Toppings - Your Choice

Pac Man Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni

Philly Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella - Steak - Mushrooms - Peppers - Onions + Chipotle Mayo drizzle

Playing Jane Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - Beef - Sausage - Mushrooms - Peppers - Red Onion

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$18.00

Taco sauce - Mixed cheese - Taco meat - Lettuce - Tomato

Kids

Angry Bird Tenders

Angry Bird Tenders

$7.00

3 Tenders & Choice of Side

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of Side

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choice of Side

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Choice of Side

Kids Burger

$7.00

Choice of Side

Kids Mac -N- Cheese

$6.00

Choice of Side

Quesadillas

Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak or Chicken - Bacon - Mixed cheese - Ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chipotle Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak - Sauteéd onions - Mixed cheese - Chipotle + Salsa & Sour cream

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak or Chicken - Sauteéd peppers - onions - Mixed cheese + Salsa & Sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Sauteéd peppers - onions - mushrooms - Tomatoes + Salsa & Sour cream

Soups & Salads

Bowl of Chili

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine - Parmesan - Croutons + Caesar

Chef Salad

$10.00

Ham - Turkey - Tomato - Cucumber - Carrot - Onion Cheese - Croutons - Bacon

Metal Gear Salad

Metal Gear Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes - Carrots - Cucumbers - Onions - Cheese - Bacon - Croutons

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.00

Call to find out today's soup!

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Call to find out today's soup!

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.00

Taco beef - Tomato - Cheese - Tortilla chip crumble + Taco sauce | Add Salsa - Sour cream - Jalapeno .50 ea. |

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.00

Call to find out today's soup!

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled pork - Slaw - Plain or sesame seed bun

BLT

$11.00

Bacon - Lettuce - Tomato - Mayo - Grilled sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or fried chicken - Buffalo sauce - Provolone - Romaine - Tomato + Ranch drizzle

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken - Marinara - Parm - Provolone -Toasted ciabatta

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Thick cut bologna - Sourdough + Mustard or Mayo | Add cheese 1 |

Good Times Club Sandwich

$11.00

Ham - Turkey - Bacon - Swiss - American - Lettuce - Tomato - Mayo - Grilled Sourdough

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Steak - Grilled peppers - onions - mushrooms - Chipotle mayo + Provolone or Cheese sauce - Garlic ciabatta

The Big Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese - Choice of bacon or ham - Mayo - Lettuce Tomato - Pickles - Onion + Fries or tots

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$11.00

Roast turkey - Provolone - Lettuce - Tomato - Onion + Pesto mayo - Ciabatta

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Grilled or fried chicken - Romaine - Tomato - Shredded cheddar - Hot sauce + Ranch or Blue cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken - Romaine - Bacon + Ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled or fried chicken - Romaine - Parm + Caesar

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

Grilled or fried chicken - Mixed greens - Carrots - Teriyaki + Sweet Chili Sauce

Philly Wrap

$11.00

Steak - Grilled peppers - onions - mushrooms - Chipotle mayo + Provolone

Sides

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Cheese Tots

$3.50

Fries

$2.50

Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.00
Tots

Tots

$2.50

SIDE Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Crispy Dough Fries & Powdered Sugar

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Lunch

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$8.00

Half sandwich - Side salad |Turkey Pesto - Big Cheese - Chicken Salad|

Burger Basket

$8.00

Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - Pickles - Mayo + Fries or tots. | Add cheese for 1 |

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Grilled chicken - Romaine - Parmesan + Caesar

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Grilled chicken - Romaine - Parm - Caesar + Fries or tots

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Creamy chicken salad - White or Sourdough |Add lettuce - tomato .50ea.|

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.00

3 tenders - Fries or tots + Dipping sauce or tossed in wing sauce

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Thick cut bologna - Sourdough + Mustard or Mayo + Fries or tots | Add cheese for 1 |

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.00

Call to find out today's soup!

Hot Dog Basket

$8.00

2 Bright Leaf hot dogs or 2 Beef hot dogs - Choice of 3 toppings + Fries or tots | Add shredded cheese for .50 cents |

Metal Gear Salad

Metal Gear Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes - Carrots - Cucumbers - Onions - Cheese - Bacon - Croutons

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.00

Call to find out today's soup!

The Big Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese - Choice of bacon or ham - Mayo - Lettuce Tomato - Pickles - Onion + Fries or tots

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$8.00

Roast turkey - Provolone - Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - Sourdough + Pesto mayo

Wing Basket

$8.00

5 wings - Tossed or Plain + Fries or tots.

check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Your place to eat AND have a good time!

74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner, NC 27529

