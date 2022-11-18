  • Home
Good Vibes Juice Bar 405 West Main St

No reviews yet

405 West Main St

Easley, SC 29640

Italian
Spiked Carrot
Avocado Smash

Plants

Hoya Wayatti 4"

Hoya Wayatti 4"

$18.00
Peperomia Ginny 4"

Peperomia Ginny 4"

$12.00
Yellow Sanderiana 4"

Yellow Sanderiana 4"

$5.00
Aglaonema Assorted Pinks and Reds 4"

Aglaonema Assorted Pinks and Reds 4"

$13.00
Anthurium Assortment 4"

Anthurium Assortment 4"

$14.00
Philodendron Cordatum 4"

Philodendron Cordatum 4"

$8.00
Nephthytis 4"

Nephthytis 4"

$12.00
Pothos Pearls and Jade 4"

Pothos Pearls and Jade 4"

$7.00
Silver Ann 4"

Silver Ann 4"

$12.00
Calathea Makoyana 6"

Calathea Makoyana 6"

$18.00
Anthurium Assortment 6"

Anthurium Assortment 6"

$20.00
Aglaonema Valentine 6"

Aglaonema Valentine 6"

$22.00
Aglaonema Pink Princess 6"

Aglaonema Pink Princess 6"

$22.00
Sansevieria Zeylonica 4"

Sansevieria Zeylonica 4"

$6.00
Ficus Rubber Ruby 4"

Ficus Rubber Ruby 4"

$7.00
Pothos Neon 6"

Pothos Neon 6"

$17.00
Ficus Lyrata Bush 10"

Ficus Lyrata Bush 10"

$42.00
Dieffenbachia Panther 10"

Dieffenbachia Panther 10"

$45.00
Sansevieria Yellowstone 10"

Sansevieria Yellowstone 10"

$44.00
Philodendron Swiss Cheese HB 8"

Philodendron Swiss Cheese HB 8"

$28.00
Pothos Perals and Jade HB 8"

Pothos Perals and Jade HB 8"

$25.00
Philodendron Brasil HB 8"

Philodendron Brasil HB 8"

$25.00
Ficus Yellow Gem Std 10"

Ficus Yellow Gem Std 10"

$42.00
Palm Ponytail Multi 10"

Palm Ponytail Multi 10"

$35.00
Daracaena Yucca 3-2-1 10"

Daracaena Yucca 3-2-1 10"

$55.00
Dracaena Warneckii Lemon Lime 10"

Dracaena Warneckii Lemon Lime 10"

$34.00
Silver Satin 4"

Silver Satin 4"

$15.00
Philodendron Selloum 4"

Philodendron Selloum 4"

$8.00
Philodendron 4"

Philodendron 4"

$12.00
Dracaena Warneckii Lemon Lime 8"

Dracaena Warneckii Lemon Lime 8"

$18.00
Philodendron Brasil

Philodendron Brasil

$20.00
Fern Crocodyllus 6"

Fern Crocodyllus 6"

$15.00
Aglaonema Tigress

Aglaonema Tigress

$22.00
Dieffenbachia Tropic Snow

Dieffenbachia Tropic Snow

$16.00
White Butterfly 6"

White Butterfly 6"

$23.00+
Dieffenbachia Tropic Marianne 6"

Dieffenbachia Tropic Marianne 6"

$16.00
Philodendron Micans HB 8"

Philodendron Micans HB 8"

$31.00
Chlorophytum Spider Original HB 8"

Chlorophytum Spider Original HB 8"

$21.00

Juices

Like a Virgin Blueberry Mojito

Like a Virgin Blueberry Mojito

$8.50

Pear Cucumber Blueberry Lime Mint Ginger

Rootz Juice

Rootz Juice

$8.50

Green Apples Carrots Beets Lemon Ginger

Black Lemonade

Black Lemonade

$8.50

Red Apple Lemon Ginger Activated Charcoal

Essential Green

Essential Green

$8.50

Kale Cucumber Ginger Lemon Parsley

Dulce Green

Dulce Green

$8.50

Kale Green Apple Lemon

Pineapple Verde

Pineapple Verde

$8.50

Pineapple Cucumber Green Apple Mint

Tropical Cancun

Tropical Cancun

$8.50

Watermelon Lime Mint basil

Spiked Carrot

Spiked Carrot

$8.50

Carrot Pineapple Grape Lemon Ginger Pear

1 day Cleanse

$50.00

6 juices

3 day Cleanse

$150.00

18 Juices

5 day cleanse

$250.00

30 juices

Spiced Apple Cider

$8.50

Cocao Cashew Milk

$8.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.50

Smoothies

The Tropical One

$9.50+

Mango Pineapple Banana Coconut Milk Coconut Oil Agave Spirulina e3

The Hella Green One

$9.50+

Mango Passionfruit Kale Spinach Banana Pineapple Agave

The Peanut Butter one

$9.50+

Almond milk Oatmeal Frozen Banana Dates Vanilla Peanut Butter

The Coffee one

$9.50+

Coffee cocoa Powder Vanilla Almond Milk Banana Mayple Syrup almond butter Oats

The spicy one

$9.50+

Almonds Vanilla Almond Milk Spinach Cucumber Mango Jalapeno limes Vanilla

The Nutty One

$10.50+

Peanuts pistachio Cashew Grapes Oats Banana Sea salt Spinach Agave Wheat Germ

The Berry one

$9.50+

kale beet Coconut water Orange Mix Berries Pineapple Ginger Coconut Oil

The Maca one

$10.50+

Banana Almond Milk Dates Maca Powder Cinnamon Flax seeds Almond Butter Protein Powder Ice

Acai Bowls

Chamoy Bowl

$12.00

Granola mango Banana pineapple chamony drizzle tahin

Original Gangster Bowl

$12.00

Granola Banana Strawberry Blueberry Shaved Almonds Nutella drizzle peanut butter drizzle

Island Bowl

$12.00

Granola Banana Mango Pineapple coconut flakes chia seeds Nutella drizzle

These Nuts Bowl

$12.00

Granola banana strawberry peanuts pumpkin seeds sliced almonds Hemp Seed Nuttella drizzle

Warrior Bowl

$12.00

Granola Strawberry kiwi Shaved Almonds GojI Berry Honey

Pura Vida Bowl

$12.00

Granola Kiwi Pineapple Mango Coconut flakes honey drizzle

Mini Bowl

$9.50

Gourmet Toast

Italian

$9.50

Rustic Sourdough bread Avocado Spread Fresh Mozzarella Ripe Tomato Fresh Basil Balsamic Glaze

Fruit Paradise

$8.50

Rustic Sourdough Bread Almond Butter Bananas Blueberry Strawberry Chia seeds Roasted Pecans Honey

Avocado Smash

$8.50

Rustic Sourdough Bread Avocado Spread (made in house) Black and White sesame Onion Garlic Poppy Seeds salt peper lemon zest

Greek

$9.50

Rustic Multi Grain Bread Hummus Feta Tomatos Olives Cucumbers Arugula Greek Dressing

Apricot

$7.50

Rustic Sourdough Bread Ricotta Cheese Apricot Preserve Roasted Pecans

Banana

$7.50

Rustic Sourdough Bread Almond Butter Spread Banana Chia seeds Sliced Almonds Roasted Pecans Honey

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Serving Cold pressed juice, açaí bowls

405 West Main St, Easley, SC 29640

