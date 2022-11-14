- Home
Goodwood Brewing Company
No reviews yet
109 W Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
Popular Items
Starters
Bavarian Pretzel
Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil
Buffalo Cauliflower
beer battered cauliflower tossed in Goodwood Buffalo Hot Sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled celery, buttermilk ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
panko breadcrumbs, goat cheese, charred scallion aioli
Goodwood Totchos
Louisville Lager beer cheese, peppers, onions, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, topped with crema. Choose brisket or pork.
Tater Tray: Pick One Sauce
Your choice of house seasoned fries, chips or tots. Served with Charred Scallion Aioli, Beer Cheese, Ranch or Goodwood BBQ Sauce. Dirty or Naked? Season your taters with cajun seasoning or truffle.
Tater Tray: Pick Two Sauces
Your choice of house seasoned fries, chips or tots. Served with Charred Scallion Aioli, Beer Cheese, Ranch or Goodwood BBQ Sauce. Dirty or Naked? Season your taters with cajun seasoning or truffle.
Tater Tray: Pick Three Sauces
Your choice of house seasoned fries, chips or tots. Served with Charred Scallion Aioli, Beer Cheese, Ranch or Goodwood BBQ Sauce. Dirty or Naked? Season your taters with cajun seasoning or truffle.
Wings
Six Wings
beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces
Twelve Wings
beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces
Twenty Four Wings
beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces
Salads and Soups
Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili
Braised brisket, house chili blend, crema. Served with cornbread.
Chicken Chopped Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
Grilled Kale Caesar
shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar dressing
Main Street House Salad
mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, potato sticks
Steak + Frites
new york strip, mixed greens, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, potato sticks, steak sauce vinaigrette
Strawberry Kale Salad
grilled kale, fresh strawberries, chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Mains
Blackened Catfish
cajun trinity rice, spicy braised collards
Bourbon Brined Pork Chop
10oz. Bourbon brined pork chop, charred marshmallow sweet mash, warm spices, maple thyme glaze, cornbread walnut crunch
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
asparagus, trinity rice
Chicken and Waffles
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce, with house seasoned fries, chips or tots
Fish and Chips
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries
New York Strip
12oz. new york strip, steamed broccoli
Shrimp and Grits
Weisenberger cheese grits, peppers and onions, creole cream sauce, crispy onions
Burgers + HandHelds
Brisket Grilled Cheese
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
Classic Burger
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, IPA beer mustard, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Choose One: Cheddar, American, Swiss or Pimento (Beer Cheese +1.99 )
Drunken Chicken
Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Goodwood Burger
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, fried pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Goodwood Porker
Served on a brioche bun with smoked pulled pork, Goodwood BBQ sauce, pickled onions, pickles and a side of slaw.
The Grazer (Veggie)
Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American, Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )
Mac 'N Cheese Melt
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
Oh My Cod
Goodwood beer battered cod, shredded iceburg lettuce, tartar, pickled red onion served on a brioche bun.
Waylon Burger
Beer braised brisket topped burger, Goodwood BBQ sauce, crispy onions, swiss cheese served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Drunken Pig
Served on a brioche bun with burger patty, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Sides
ADD Bowl of Chili
Beer Mac 'N Cheese
Louisville Lager beer cheese, garlic, potato chip crunch
Cheesy Grits
Weisenberger grits, cheddar, house spice
Coleslaw
Cornbread
sweet cornbread served warm
Fruit Cup
Oranges, blueberries and strawberries
Goodwood Taters
French fries, chips or tater tots with your choice of seasoning.
Grilled Asparagus
Garlic oil, salt and pepper
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
bacon, garlic, red onion
Spicy Braised Collards
garlic oil, salt and pepper
Steamed Broccoli
seasoned with butter and salt
Sweet Potato Mash
charred marshmallow, cornbread walnut crunch
Trinity Rice
celery, onion, green bell pepper
Extras
$Add Cajun Seasoning
$Add Chili + Beer Cheese
$Add Chili + Cheddar Cheese
$Add Bacon + Cheddar Cheese
$Add Gluten Free Bun
$Add Truffle Seasoning
A La Carte 3oz. Brisket
A La Carte 6oz. Brisket
A La Carte 6oz. Chicken Breast
A La Carte 6oz. Cod
A La Carte 5oz. Pulled Pork
A La Carte 6oz. Salmon
A La Carte 6oz. Steak Tips
A La Carte Black Bean Patty
A La Carte Burger Patty
A La Carte Chicken Tender
A La Carte Shrimp (8)
A La Carte Waffle
A1 Vinaigrette Dressing- 2oz
American Cheese- 2
Bacon Jam- 2oz
Bacon Slices- 2
Balsamic Dressing- 2oz
Beer Cheese- 2oz
Bleu Cheese Crumbles- 4oz
Bleu Cheese Dressing- 2oz
Bourbon Caramel Sauce- 2oz
Bun
Caesar Dressing- 2oz
Charred Scallion Aioli- 2oz
Cheddar Cheese- 4oz.
Chipotle Syrup- 2oz
Crema- 2oz.
Crispy Onions- 4oz
Cucumbers- 4oz
Extra Celery-6
Extra Croutons- 4oz.
Extreme Stout- 2oz
Fried Jalapenos- 2oz
Goat Cheese- 4oz
Honey Butter- 2oz
Honey Mustard Dressing- 2oz
Hot Buffalo- 2oz
IPA Beer Mustard- 2oz
Jalapenos- 2oz
Louisville Lager Glaze- 2oz
Maple Syrup- 2oz
Mayo- 2oz
Medium Chipotle Garlic- 2oz
Mild Buffalo- 2oz
Parmesan Cheese- 2oz
Peach BBQ- 2oz
Pickled Celery- 4oz
Pickled Jalapenos- 2oz.
Pickled Red Onion- 4oz
Pickles- 4oz.
Pimento Cheese- 2oz
Pimento Cheese- 4oz.
Potato Sticks- 4oz
Ranch Dressing- 2oz
Red Onion- 4oz
Spicy Mango Habanero- 2oz
Swiss Cheese- 2
Tarter Sauce- 2oz
Texas Toast (1)- Parmesan Crusted
Texas Toast (1)- Toasted
Walnut Brown BBQ- 2oz
Grilled Onions- 4oz
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Grilled hamburger with American cheese. Served with one side.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with one side.
Kids Fish + Chips
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce. Served with one side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with American cheese. Served with one side.
Kids Grilled Tenders
Grilled chicken tenders. Served with one side.
Kids Mac 'N Cheese
Beer cheese macaroni and cheese. Served with one side.
Kid Waffle
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Desserts
Lunch Specials
Goodwood BLT
Lunch Chicken Tenders
Grilled or hand breaded fried chicken tenders with one side item.
Pick Two Lunch
Pick two: Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Half BLT Sandwich, Half House Salad, Half Frankfort Chopped, Half Kale Caesar.
The Good One
Choice of cheese (cheddar, american, swiss, pimento), lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries, tots or chips.
The Jailbird Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, shaved red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Family Meal Pack
Chicken Tenders FMP
Includes 24 chicken tenders, 3 family sized sides and sauces.
Classic Burger FMP
Includes 4 classic burgers with cheese and 3 family sized sides. All toppings and sauces for burgers come on the side.
Chicken Sandwich FMP
Includes 4 grilled chicken sandwiches and 3 family sized sides. All toppings and sauces come on the side.
Burger/Chicken FMP
Includes 2 classic burgers with cheese, 2 grilled chicken sandwiches and 3 family sized sides. All toppings and sauces come on the side.
Goodwood Beer (Online)
Wine (Online)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located in downtown Frankfort, right on the Kentucky River. Our Frankfort brewpub location features American pub food such as burgers, fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower and much more. Grab a beer togo in a pint, six pack or crowler!
109 W Main St, Frankfort, KY 40601