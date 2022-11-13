Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodwood 103 Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

200 Lexington Green Circle

Lexington, KY 40503

Order Again

Popular Items

Main Street House Salad
Drunken Chicken
Goodwood Burger

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.49

Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.79

beer battered cauliflower tossed in Goodwood Buffalo Hot Sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled celery, buttermilk ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.79

panko breadcrumbs, goat cheese, charred scallion aioli

Goodwood Totchos

Goodwood Totchos

$13.99

Louisville Lager beer cheese, peppers, onions, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, topped with crema. Choose brisket or pork.

Tater Tray: Pick One Sauce

Tater Tray: Pick One Sauce

$5.99

Your choice of house seasoned fries, chips or tots. Served with Charred Scallion Aioli, Beer Cheese, Ranch or Goodwood BBQ Sauce. Dirty or Naked? Season your taters with cajun seasoning or truffle.

Tater Tray: Pick Two Sauces

Tater Tray: Pick Two Sauces

$7.49

Your choice of house seasoned fries, chips or tots. Served with Charred Scallion Aioli, Beer Cheese, Ranch or Goodwood BBQ Sauce. Dirty or Naked? Season your taters with cajun seasoning or truffle.

Tater Tray: Pick Three Sauces

Tater Tray: Pick Three Sauces

$8.99

Your choice of house seasoned fries, chips or tots. Served with Charred Scallion Aioli, Beer Cheese, Ranch or Goodwood BBQ Sauce. Dirty or Naked? Season your taters with cajun seasoning or truffle.

Wings

celery, house made buttermilk ranch, beer brined and tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces.
Six Wings

Six Wings

$10.49

beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces

Twelve Wings

Twelve Wings

$16.79

beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces

Twenty Four Wings

Twenty Four Wings

$24.99

beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces

Salads and Soups

Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili

Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili

$7.99

Braised brisket, house chili blend, crema. Served with cornbread.

Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.49

mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese

Grilled Kale Caesar

Grilled Kale Caesar

$4.99+

shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar dressing

Main Street House Salad

Main Street House Salad

$4.49+

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, potato sticks

Steak + Frites

$15.99

new york strip, mixed greens, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, potato sticks, steak sauce vinaigrette

Strawberry Kale Salad

Strawberry Kale Salad

$5.49+

grilled kale, fresh strawberries, chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Mains

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$16.99

cajun trinity rice, spicy braised collards

Bourbon Brined Pork Chop

Bourbon Brined Pork Chop

$21.29

10oz. Bourbon brined pork chop, charred marshmallow sweet mash, warm spices, maple thyme glaze, cornbread walnut crunch

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.99

asparagus, trinity rice

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$16.99

crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$16.99

hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce, with house seasoned fries, chips or tots

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.99

Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries

New York Strip

New York Strip

$23.99

12oz. new york strip, steamed broccoli

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$22.99

Weisenberger cheese grits, peppers and onions, creole cream sauce, crispy onions

Burgers + HandHelds

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.99

beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.99

Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, IPA beer mustard, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Choose One: Cheddar, American, Swiss or Pimento (Beer Cheese +1.99 )

Drunken Chicken

Drunken Chicken

$13.79

Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.

Goodwood Burger

Goodwood Burger

$14.99

Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, fried pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.

Goodwood Porker

Goodwood Porker

$14.79

Served on a brioche bun with smoked pulled pork, Goodwood BBQ sauce, pickled onions, pickles and a side of slaw.

The Grazer (Veggie)

The Grazer (Veggie)

$11.99

Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American, Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )

Mac 'N Cheese Melt

Mac 'N Cheese Melt

$13.79

A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.

Oh My Cod

Oh My Cod

$12.79

Goodwood beer battered cod, shredded iceburg lettuce, tartar, pickled red onion served on a brioche bun.

Waylon Burger

Waylon Burger

$15.99

Beer braised brisket topped burger, Goodwood BBQ sauce, crispy onions, swiss cheese served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.

Drunken Pig

Drunken Pig

$15.79

Served on a brioche bun with burger patty, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.

Peach BBQ Sandwich

$15.79

Sides

ADD Bowl of Chili

$4.99
Beer Mac 'N Cheese

Beer Mac 'N Cheese

$5.99

Louisville Lager beer cheese, garlic, potato chip crunch

Cheesy Grits

Cheesy Grits

$3.99

Weisenberger grits, cheddar, house spice

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cornbread

$2.00

sweet cornbread served warm

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Oranges, blueberries and strawberries

Goodwood Taters

Goodwood Taters

$3.99

French fries, chips or tater tots with your choice of seasoning.

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$5.99

Garlic oil, salt and pepper

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$5.99

bacon, garlic, red onion

Spicy Braised Collards

Spicy Braised Collards

$3.99

garlic oil, salt and pepper

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

seasoned with butter and salt

Sweet Potato Mash

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.99

charred marshmallow, cornbread walnut crunch

Trinity Rice

Trinity Rice

$3.99

celery, onion, green bell pepper

Extras

$Add Cajun Seasoning

$1.00

$Add Chili + Beer Cheese

$3.99

$Add Chili + Cheddar Cheese

$2.99

$Add Bacon + Cheddar Cheese

$2.99

$Add Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

$Add Truffle Seasoning

$2.00

A La Carte 3oz. Brisket

$4.00

A La Carte 6oz. Brisket

$8.00

A La Carte 6oz. Chicken Breast

$5.00

A La Carte 6oz. Cod

$7.00

A La Carte 5oz. Pulled Pork

$6.00

A La Carte 6oz. Salmon

$8.00

A La Carte 6oz. Steak Tips

$8.00

A La Carte Black Bean Patty

$5.00

A La Carte Burger Patty

$5.00

A La Carte Chicken Tender

$2.00

A La Carte Shrimp (8)

$8.00

A La Carte Waffle

$7.00

A1 Vinaigrette Dressing- 2oz

American Cheese- 2

$1.00

Bacon Jam- 2oz

$0.50

Bacon Slices- 2

$2.00

Balsamic Dressing- 2oz

Beer Cheese- 2oz

$2.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles- 4oz

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing- 2oz

Bourbon Caramel Sauce- 2oz

$0.50

Bun

$0.50

Caesar Dressing- 2oz

Charred Scallion Aioli- 2oz

Cheddar Cheese- 4oz.

$1.00

Chipotle Syrup- 2oz

$0.50

Crema- 2oz.

$0.25

Crispy Onions- 4oz

$0.50

Cucumbers- 4oz

Extra Celery-6

$1.00

Extra Croutons- 4oz.

$0.50

Extreme Stout- 2oz

Fried Jalapenos- 2oz

$0.50

Goat Cheese- 4oz

$1.00

Honey Butter- 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing- 2oz

Hot Buffalo- 2oz

IPA Beer Mustard- 2oz

Jalapenos- 2oz

$0.25

Louisville Lager Glaze- 2oz

$0.25

Maple Syrup- 2oz

Mayo- 2oz

Medium Chipotle Garlic- 2oz

Mild Buffalo- 2oz

Parmesan Cheese- 2oz

$0.50

Peach BBQ- 2oz

Pickled Celery- 4oz

$0.50

Pickled Jalapenos- 2oz.

$0.25

Pickled Red Onion- 4oz

$0.50

Pickles- 4oz.

$0.50

Pimento Cheese- 2oz

$2.00

Pimento Cheese- 4oz.

$3.00

Potato Sticks- 4oz

$0.50

Ranch Dressing- 2oz

Red Onion- 4oz

Spicy Mango Habanero- 2oz

Swiss Cheese- 2

$1.00

Tarter Sauce- 2oz

Texas Toast (1)- Parmesan Crusted

$1.50

Texas Toast (1)- Toasted

$0.50

Walnut Brown BBQ- 2oz

Grilled Onions- 4oz

$1.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

Grilled hamburger with American cheese. Served with one side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with one side.

Kids Fish + Chips

Kids Fish + Chips

$7.49

Beer battered cod, tartar sauce. Served with one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Texas toast with American cheese. Served with one side.

Kids Grilled Tenders

Kids Grilled Tenders

$6.99

Grilled chicken tenders. Served with one side.

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$6.49

Beer cheese macaroni and cheese. Served with one side.

Kid Waffle

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Adult Chocolate Milk (No Refill)

$3.19

Ale 8

$2.50Out of stock

Ale 8- Diet

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Ginger Ale

$3.19

Ginger Beer

$3.19

Grapefruit Juice

$3.19

Hot Tea

$3.19

Milk

$3.19

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Orange Juice

$3.19

Pepsi

$3.19

Pineapple Juice

$3.19

Pink Lemonade

$3.19

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Water

Desserts

Add Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

$8.79Out of stock

molten chocolate chip cookie, served warm with vanilla ice cream

Goodwood Cheesecake

$7.49

Sweet Potato Beignets

$8.79

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.49Out of stock

Peach Waffle

$9.99Out of stock

Family Meal Pack

Chicken Tenders FMP

$40.00

Includes 24 chicken tenders, 3 family sized sides and sauces.

Classic Burger FMP

Classic Burger FMP

$40.00

Includes 4 classic burgers with cheese and 3 family sized sides. All toppings and sauces for burgers come on the side.

Chicken Sandwich FMP

$40.00

Includes 4 grilled chicken sandwiches and 3 family sized sides. All toppings and sauces come on the side.

Burger/Chicken FMP

$40.00

Includes 2 classic burgers with cheese, 2 grilled chicken sandwiches and 3 family sized sides. All toppings and sauces come on the side.

Gallon Drinks

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Pink Lemonade Gallon

$8.00

GOODWOOD BEER

Bourbon Barrel Stout

Bourbon Barrel Stout

$6.00+
Cantucky Ale

Cantucky Ale

$6.00+

Sweet and Grainy with a very light fruitiness, clean crisp, light body beer, very mild hop flavor.

Goodwood IPA

Goodwood IPA

$5.50+

ABV: 6.9, IBU: 67 Citrus nose with a beautifully dry finish that keeps you coming back for another sip. This highly drinkable IPA clocks in at 6.9% and is sure to please any fan of hops.

Tart n' Tempered

Tart n' Tempered

$6.00+

ABV: 5.2 Light as a cool breeze on a summer day with a hint of peach that's as charming as the south. Slightly tart finish keeps you coming back for another sip.

Louisville Lager

Louisville Lager

$5.50+

ABV: 4.2, IBU: 23 We brew this crisp premium lager in honor of friends and family using only the finest ingredients and brewing techniques. Have yourself a little taste of Derby City and enjoy this crushable lager!

Walnut Brown Ale

Walnut Brown Ale

$5.50+

ABV: 6.0, IBU: 31 Subtle caramel and chocolate lead into a pleasantly nutty finish. Made with a recipe that dates back to 16th century England, this Ale will drive you totally walnuts.

WINE

A to Z Rose

$9.00+

Alias Merlot

$8.00+

Barone Montalto Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Golden Winery Chardonnay

$10.00+

Golden Winery Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Mosketto Moscato

$10.00+

Oblivion Cabernet Saivignon

$11.00+

Santa Marina Prosecco

$10.00+

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Goodwood Old Fashioned

$11.00+

Old Forester Rye, housemade demerara syrup, bitters, luxardo cherry, roasted orange peel

Hole' Jalapeno

$11.00

house infused jalapeño El Jimador, triple sec, citrus sour, mango puree, bourbon barrel foods smoked sea salt

Just her Cup of Tea

$10.00

Woodford Reserve, fresh mint, sweet tea, lemon

Kentucky Sangria

$10.00

Wheatley Vodka, elderflower liqueur, house crafted vanilla bean simple syrup, pineapple, orange, fresh basil, red wine float

Smoked Rosemary Bourbon Sour

$11.00

Old Forester Rye, bitters, lemonade, roasted rosemary sprig

Sour Buffalo

$10.00

Buffalo Trace, house crafted vanilla bean simple syrup, lemon, egg white, bitters float

Ultimate Dill

$10.00

Wheatley Vodka, agave nectar, fresh dill, cucumber, lime juice

Entrees

Goodwood Porker

Goodwood Porker

$14.79

Served on a brioche bun with smoked pulled pork, Goodwood BBQ sauce, pickled onions, pickles and a side of slaw.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$16.99

hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce, with house seasoned fries, chips or tots

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$16.99

cajun trinity rice, spicy braised collards

Full Main Street Salad w/ Chicken

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located near Lexington Green, we offer a southern style traditional menu filled with made from scratch dishes and sauces. We've got burgers, brunch, brews and more. We're family friendly, great for office parties or business meetings and a great local option!

Location

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, KY 40503

Directions

Gallery
Goodwood 103 image
Goodwood 103 image

