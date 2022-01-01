Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodwood Brewing Company

349 Reviews

$$

636 East Main St

Louisville, KY 40202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Bavarian Pretzel
Hot Dog

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil

Fried Pickles

$10.00

pickles, buttermilk ranch

Nachos

$9.00
Wings

Wings

$13.00+

Served with celery, buttermilk dressing, beer brined and tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces.

Handhelds

Blind Pig

Blind Pig

$14.00

pulled pork, beer cheese, brown mustard, pickles

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Hot Dog

$8.00
Southern Smoke

Southern Smoke

$14.00+

cole slaw, Goodwood BBQ sauce, pickles

The Grazer

$12.00

Platters

Served with house pickles, onions, side of cole slaw and texas toast.
Pick One

Pick One

$16.00

Served with house pickles, onions, side of slaw, and Texas toast.

Pick Two

Pick Two

$21.00

Served with house pickles, onions, side of slaw, and Texas toast.

Salads + Soup

Smoked Chicken Taco Salad

Smoked Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

fresh romaine, smoked chicken, sliced black bean and corn salsa, diced tomato, shredded cheese, chopped tortilla chips

Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Braised Brisket, house blend chili blend, cheddar cheese

Main Street House Salad

$5.00+

fresh romaine, diced tomato, shredded cheese, pickled red onion

Tacos

flour tortilla, pico, pickled jalapeno, barbecue ranch

Chopped Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Flour tortilla, pico, pikled jalapeno, barbecue ranch

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

flour tortilla, pico, pickled red onion, jalapeno, barbecue ranch

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Flour tortilla, pico, pickled red onion, jalapeno, barbecue ranch. Served with tortilla chips and black bean and corn salsa.

Add Taco

$3.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Goodwood Beer

Bourbon Barrel Ale

Bourbon Barrel Ale

$7.00+
Bourbon Barrel Stout

Bourbon Barrel Stout

$7.00+
Cantucky

Cantucky

$6.00+
Cider

Cider

$9.00+
Flight Pack (Cans)

Flight Pack (Cans)

$10.00
Goodwood IPA

Goodwood IPA

$5.50+
Hemp Gose

Hemp Gose

$6.00+
Louisville Lager

Louisville Lager

$5.50+
Walnut Brown Ale

Walnut Brown Ale

$5.50+

Vienna Lager

$7.00

Hootenator

$7.00

Malbock

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$8.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00+

Dark Horse Cab. Sav

$4.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop in the taproom and try a variety of Goodwood brews. Our food menu is available during all hours and features things that go great with our beer, like tacos, barbecue and wings.

Website

Location

636 East Main St, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

Gallery
Goodwood 101 image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

bar Vetti - Louisville
orange star4.7 • 432
727 E market st Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Seafood Lady - Nulu
orange star4.2 • 49
601 E Jefferson St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Butchertown Grocery Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
743 E Main Street Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
orange star4.5 • 910
736 E Market St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Grind Burger Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
829 E Market St Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Feast BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.3 • 1,579
909 E Market St Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Feast BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.3 • 1,579
909 E Market St Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
orange star4.5 • 910
736 E Market St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
bar Vetti - Louisville
orange star4.7 • 432
727 E market st Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Fern Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highlands- Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Old Louisville
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Bardstown Road
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Main
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Okolona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Original Highlands
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
East Main
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston