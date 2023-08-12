Main

Appetizers/Quesadillas

Buffalo Wings (4pc)

$4.65

Buffalo Wings (8pc)

$9.29

Buffalo Wings (16pc)

$18.59

Buffalo Wings (24pc)

$27.87

Soup of the Day

$4.59

8oz

SML Onion Rings

$3.29

6 Ct

LG Onion Rings

$4.69

12 Ct

Cheese Sticks

$5.59

5 Ct

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.79

5ct

Potato Skin Chips

$4.39

Fried Mushrooms

$5.79

10-12 Ct

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.59

Chicken, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes

Steak Quesadilla

$8.59

Steak, Cheese, Peppers, Onions

Chef Quesadilla

$8.59

Ham, Turkey. Chesse

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.79

Ltm

Cheeseburger

$5.39

Ltm

Gina's Big Burger

$6.29

6oz Ltm

Double Hamburger

$7.29

Ltm

Double Cheeseburger

$8.29

Ltm

Veggie Burger

$7.29

Ltm

Chili Burger

$5.79

Mustard

Patty Melt

$6.49

Grilled Onions, Cheese On Texas Tst

Chicken

Chicken Strips 3pc

$5.40

Chicken Strips 4pc

$7.00

Chicken Strips 5pc

$8.60

Chicken Nuggets 9pc

$5.40

Kids

Kids Strips w Fries

$7.00

Kids Hotdog w Fries

$5.99

Kids Chilli Dog w Fries

$6.79

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.49

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese

Chicken Salad

$9.10

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.10

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese

Chef Salad

$8.99

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese, Ham & Turkey

Buffalo Salad

$10.89

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese, Bacon

Greek Salad

$8.49

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Onions, Olives, Peppercinis, Oregano

Greek Chicken Salad

$10.99

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Onions, Olives, Peppercinis, Oregano

Greek Gyro Salad

$10.99

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Onions, Olives, Peppercinis, Oregano

Taco Salad

$9.10

Taco Shell, Tomatoes, Cheese, Chili, Sour Cream, Side Salsa

Jalapeno Salad

$11.29

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos

Fried Shrimp Salad

$9.59

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese

Small House Salad

$4.39

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese

Small Greek Salad

$5.49

Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Onions, Olives, Peppercinis, Oregano

Sandwiches/Pitas

BBQ Pork

$6.59

Mustard

BLT

$5.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Fish Sandwich

$6.29

Slaw

Fried Chicken Sand

$5.89

Ltm

Chicken Sandw

$7.29

Ltm

Grilled Cheese

$3.89

Ham & Cheese Sand

$5.89

Ltm

Hot Dog

$3.89

Chili, Mustard, Onion, Slaw

Turkey Sand

$5.99

Ltm

Grecian Burger

$7.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tsatziki

Chicken Souvlaki

$7.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tsatziki

Pork Souvlaki

$7.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tsatziki

Gyro Souvlaki

$7.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tsatziki

Veggie Pita

$5.69

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tsatziki, Olives, Carrots, Mix Cheese

Spaghettis/Dinner Plates

Baked Spaghetti

$9.59

Baked With Mozz Chz

Spaghetti w Meat Sauce

$7.59

Parmesean Cheese

Greek Spaghetti

$9.59

Meatsauce & Feta

Spaghetti w Mushrooms

$8.59

Meatsauce & Mushrooms

Spaghetti w Meatballs

$9.69

Meatsauce, 2 Meatballs, Parmesean Cheese

Spaghetti Ala Venice

$9.69

Baked With Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers

Spaghetti Ala Maria

$10.99

Baked With Grilled Chicken

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$10.49

Tenderloin Dinner 2pc

$10.49

Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.49

Fish Dinner

$10.49

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$10.49

Chicken Souvla Pltr

$10.49

Gyro Souvlaki Dinner

$10.49

Pork Souvlaki Dinner

$10.49

Spuds

Just A Spud

$5.59

Butter/Sour Cream

Cheese Spud

$6.69

B/S, Cheese

Chef Spud

$8.89

B/S, Ham, Turkey, Cheese

Veggie Spud

$7.89

B/S, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Olives

Loaded Spud

$7.99

B/S, Cheese, Bacon, Olives

Bacon Spud

$7.99

Bacon, B/S, Cheese,

Fried Chicken Spud

$9.29

Fried Chicken, B/S, Cheese,

Chicken Spud

$9.29

Grilled Chicken, B/S, Cheese,

Spud Ole

$9.29

Chili, Onions, Pepper, B/S, Cheese,

Philly Stk Spud

$9.29

Philly, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, B/S, Cheese,

Broccoli Spud

$7.89

Broccoli, B/S, Cheese,

Shrimp Spud

$9.59

Fried Popcorn Shrimp, B/S, Cheese,

Buffalo Chk Spud

$9.89

Buffalo Chicken, B/S, Cheese,

Jalapeno Chk Spud

$10.29

Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, B/S, Cheese,

Chicken Parm Spud

$10.49

Fried Chicken, Meatsauce, B/S, Cheese,

Country Spud

$9.99

Fried Chicken, Gravy, B/S, Cheese,

Chick/Broc Spud

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, B/S, Cheese,

BBQ Chk Spud

$9.89

Subs

Philly Steak

$7.89

Onions, Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Mayo

Philly Mushroom

$7.99

Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Mayo

Super Philly

$8.29

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Mayo

Chicken Philly

$8.09

Onions, Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Mayo

Italian

$7.49

Ham, Salami. Provolone Cheese, Ltm, Oil Vinegar

Club

$8.29

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Ltm

Sliced Chicken

$7.89

Grilled Chicken, Ltm

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Meatballs, Provolone Cheese, Meatsauce

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.69

Ltm, Mix Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.69

Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.89

American Cheese, Ltm

Turkey Sub

$6.99

Ltm

Side Items

SM Fries

$2.59

LG Fries

$3.59

Bottle Dressing

$6.00

Chili

$4.82

Chips

$1.09

Potato Salad

$2.49

Potato Salad Pint

$4.40

Cole Slaw SM

$1.99

Cole Slaw LG

$2.59

Cole Slaw Pint

$4.40

Small Dressing

$0.47

Large Dressing

$0.84

Pita Bread

$1.39

Broccoli

$1.69

Broccoli with Cheese

$2.09

Small Tsatsiki

$0.49

Large Tsatsiki

$1.00

Meat Sides

Miscellaneous Mods

Desserts

Baklava

$2.99

Apple Pie

$4.59

Pecan Pie

$4.59

Cheesecake

$5.39

Soft Serve Icecream

$3.29

Milkshakes

$3.99

16 Oz Handspun Old Fashion Milkshake

Breakfast

Breakfast Platters

No Meat Platter

$4.59

Bacon Platter

$6.39

Sausage Platter

$6.39

Country Ham Platter

$7.99

Fried Chicken Tender Platter

$8.30

Grilled Chicken Platter

$8.30

Fish Platter

$10.49

One Pancake

$2.99

Short Stack

$4.59

Two Pancakes

Full Stack

$5.89

Three Pancakes

Gina's Big Breakfast

$8.49

Tenderloin Special

$5.99

Plain Omelet

$5.39

Cheese Omelet

$6.19

Bacon Omelet

$6.99

Sausage Omelet

$7.10

Ham & cheeze Omelet

$7.10

Veggie Omelet

$7.49

Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheese

Western Omelet

$7.69

Ham, Peppers, Onions, Cheese

Feta Omelet

$6.89

Breakfast Sandwiches

Plain Biscuit

$1.89

Egg

$2.69

Bacon

$3.19

Sausage

$3.19

Tenderloin

$3.99

Country Ham

$3.99

BRK Fried Chix

$3.99

BRK Grilled Chix

$3.99

Fried Steak

$3.99

Breakfast BLT

$3.49

Gravy Biscuit

$3.09

Double Gravy Biscuit

$4.19

Breakfast Sides

LG Grits

$1.99

LG Gravy

$1.87

LG Grit Gravy

$1.99

Side Bacon

$2.39

Side Tenderloin

$2.59

SM Grits

$1.09

Sm Gravy

$1.09

Sm Grit Gravy

$1.09

Side Sausage

$1.49

Side fried Steak

$2.59

Side Hashbrowns

$2.99

Side Tomato

$0.75

Wheat Toast

$1.49

White Toast

$1.49

1 Eggs

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

3 Eggs

$3.00

Other Beverages

Beverages

12oz Coffee

$2.39

12oz OJ

$2.19

12oz Milk

$2.09

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

16oz Coffee

$2.79

16oz OJ

$2.79

16oz Milk

$2.79

Bottle Water

$1.79

Gallon Tea

$7.99

To Go Ice

$0.47

To Go Water

$0.47

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Senior Coffee

$2.09

Senior Drink

$2.20

To Go Ice LG

$0.70

To Go Water LG

$0.70

16oz Drink

$2.49

16oz Arnold Palmer

$2.49

16oz Cheerwine

$2.49

16oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

16oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

16oz Dr Pepper

$2.49

16oz Mtn Dew

$2.49

16oz Pepsi

$2.49

16oz Pink Lemonade

$2.49

16oz Starry

$2.49

16oz Sweet Tea

$2.49

16oz Unsweet Tea

$2.49

16oz Half & Half Tea

$2.49

Lite Ice

No Ice

Lemon

32oz Drink

$3.09

32oz Arnold Palmer

$3.09

32oz Cheerwine

$3.09

32oz Diet Dr Pepper

$3.09

32oz Diet Pepsi

$3.09

32oz Dr Pepper

$3.09

32oz Mtn Dew

$3.09

32oz Pepsi

$3.09

32oz Pink Lemonade

$3.09

32oz Starry

$3.09

32oz Sweet Tea

$3.09

32oz Unsweet Tea

$3.09

32oz Half & Half Tea

$3.09

Lite Ice

No Ice

Lemon