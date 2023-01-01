BG picView gallery

Goofee G's 2225 Plainfield Road

No reviews yet

2225 Plainfield Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Scoops

Extra Small Scoop

$2.99

Single Scoop

$4.29

Double Scoop

$5.59

Triple Scoop

$6.89

Pup Cup

$3.99

Sundaes

Small Sundae

$5.89

Grandioso

$14.89

Goofee G's

$7.69

Bailey Boop

$7.69

Lady

$7.69

Miss Tish

$7.69

Toots

$7.89

Banana Split

$8.59

Turtle

$7.69

Shakes

Goofee G Shake

$6.89

Malt

$6.89

Milkshake

$6.29

Beverages

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

2225 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403

