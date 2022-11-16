A map showing the location of Goofy's Bar and Grill 13124 FM 306View gallery

Goofy's Bar and Grill 13124 FM 306

13124 FM 306

Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Order Again

Specials

Daily Special

$12.00

All specials include a roll, homemade mashed potatoes, and your choice of sautéed vegetables or a side salad. Monday - Pot Roast Tuesday - Pork Chop Wednesday - Hamburger Steak Thursday & Friday - Chicken Fried Steak

Burger

Goofy's Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb burger on a sourdough bun. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, and mayo.

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and crispy bacon on toast.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on toast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Philly

Philly

$10.00

Choice of Beef or Chicken, Provolone cheese,

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork with onion, pickles, and cabbage.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Spicy Chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce, and pickle.

3 Crispy Tacos

3 Crispy Tacos

$7.00

3 beef crispy tacos with cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

2 flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, chipotle sauce, cabbage and pico.

Chicken Tenders

Tenders

$10.00

Munchie Basket

Basket

$10.00

Chips with Dip

$4.00

Fresh made tortilla chips with your choice of queso, salsa, or both.

Bleu Balls

$8.00

Six chicken cordon bleu balls

Supreme Nachos

$6.00+

Fresh made chips covered in queso, taco meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, and jalapeños.

Cheese curds

$12.00

Wings

Wings

$10.00+

Salads

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$10.00

Kids Options

Vegan

Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

Extra Food

Lake Trash

Wine

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
13124 FM 306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

